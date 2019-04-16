Charlotte Catholic’s Maddy Hanson bettered Marvin Ridge’s Gabby Baylog in a girls’ softball pitchers’ duel Monday evening.





Hanson tossed seven innings of four-hit ball, and Charlotte Catholic edged Marvin Ridge 1-0 in a South Piedmont 3A Conference game. Baylog, who entered the contest with a 10-game pitching winning streak, allowed only two hits and struck out nine.

Charlotte Catholic scored in the fifth inning, when Julia Tramantano’s triple sent Brianna Abreu home with the game’s only run.

Marvin Ridge remains first in the league with a 9-2 record, followed by Monroe Parkwood (7-3) and Charlotte Catholic (6-4).

Hanson now has a 10-4 record on the season, while Baylog is 11-3.

Featured performers

Jordyn Case (Weddington girls’ lacrosse): Case scored three goals and added an assist as the Warriors downed Indian Trail Sun Valley 17-3.

Kyndall Edwards (Indian Trail Sun Valley girls’ soccer): Edwards, a senior, scored twice in her team’s 4-1 victory over Unionville Piedmont. In 16 matches this season, Edwards has 15 goals.

Sarah Harding (Hickory girls’ soccer): Harding got the shutout in goal, as Hickory blanked Marion McDowell 9-0.

Jules Marsh (Indian Trail Sun Valley girls’ softball): Marsh, a junior, went 4-for-4, with a double and triple, as the Spartans trounced Charlotte Catholic 11-0.

Reagan Weisner (South Caldwell girls’ softball): Weisner, a sophomore, went 4-for-4, with a home run, and she drove in six runs as the Spartans dumped West Caldwell 12-2.

Carley Womack (Cramerton Stuart Cramer girls’ softball): Womack, a senior, slammed two doubles and a home run, driving in six runs and scoring three, as the Storm pounded Gastonia Ashbrook 21-7.

Boys’ lacrosse

Indian Trail Sun Valley 14, Monroe Parkwood 3

Morganton Patton 18, Hickory 16: Pierce Memmel scored nine goals for Patton, and teammate Ryan Shehan had six.

Boys’ tennis

Charlotte Catholic 5, Marvin Ridge 4

Charlotte Country Day 9, High Point Wesleyan 0: Bennett Turner (No. 1 singles) and Tarun Prakash (No. 2) started the Buccaneers on their sweep and teamed for a No. 1 doubles victory.

Monroe Central Academy 7, West Stanly 2

Girls’ lacrosse

Boone Watauga 9, Hickory St. Stephens 8

Charlotte Catholic 20, Marvin Ridge 9

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 17, Monroe Parkwood 4

Weddington 17, Indian Trail Sun Valley 3: Weddington’s Jordyn Case had three goals, an assist and three ground balls, and Meryl Johnson added two goals and three assists.

Girls’ soccer

CISAA

Providence Day 8, Charlotte Country Day 0: Marissa Hart’s three goals and four assists led the Providence Day attack. Kennedy Jones added two goals and an assist, and Charger goalkeeper Grace Godwin made seven saves in the shutout effort.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 2, Hickory St. Stephens 0: Watauga improved to 10-1 in the conference.

Hickory 9, Marion McDowell 0: Izzi Ward’s three goals led Hickory, which also got two goals and two assists from Ayden Vaughan.

Morganton Freedom 1, Alexander Central 0

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson def. North Iredell: Carson won 4-3 in a shootout, after the teams tied 2-2 in regulation.

Statesville 2, East Rowan 1: Statesville got its first victory of the season and scored its first goals of the season.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 7, Kannapolis Brown 0: The Spiders scored six goals in the second half.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley 4, Unionville Piedmont 1: Sun Valley’s Kyndall Edwards scored two goals, and Jayden Emmanuel added two assists.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2, Weddington 1

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Midway Oak Grove 9, South Rowan 0

Salisbury 3, Central Davidson 0: Sutton Webb and Ellen Simons scored for Salisbury, which also tallied on a Central Davidson own goal. Salisbury is now 13-1 in the conference and dropped Central Davidson to 10-3.

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 2, Claremont Bunker Hill 0

West Iredell 3, Morganton Patton 0: West Iredell improved to 8-0 in the conference.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 9, Forest City Chase 0: Haley Nixon had two goals and an assist for South Point, and Natalie Robinson and Anna Petty each added a pair of goals.

PAC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 1, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0: Catie O’Grady scored on an assist from Erin Figueroa in the first half, and goalkeeper Chiara Coppin got a clean sheet for the Cardinals.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1, North Rowan 0

NONCONFERENCE

Greensboro Day 5, Charlotte Christian 3

Girls’ softball

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 21, Charlotte Latin 6: The Buccaneers scored 10 times in the bottom of the second and added eight runs in the third. Sophie Rucker had two hits and two RBI for Country Day.

Concord Cannon School 5, Covenant Day 1: The host Cougars improved to 4-0 in the conference, dropping Covenant Day to 3-1.

SANDHILLS 4AS

Fayetteville Britt 8, Raeford Hoke County 2

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 13, Morganton Freedom 0 (5 innings): Alexander Central outhit the Patriots 15-2.

Hickory St. Stephens 2, Boone Watauga `1

South Caldwell 12, West Caldwell 2: Reagan Weisner went 4-for-4, with a home run, and Ciara Hanson also had a 4-for-4 outing for South Caldwell.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 21, Gastonia Ashbrook 7 (5 innings): Carley Womack’s six RBI led the Storm. Gracie Wright added three hits and two RBI.

North Gaston 10, Gastonia Forestview 5: Savanna Baldwin had three hits and Sarah Grace Hayes three RBI for North Gaston. Abbey Curtis had three hits for Forestview.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 17, Concord Cox Mill 3 (5 innings): Central Cabarrus’ Riley Tucker singled and homered, driving in five runs, and Lexi Butcher scored three runs with two hits and two RBI.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley 11, Charlotte Catholic 0: Jules Marsh hit a double and triple in her 4-for-4 outings, scoring twice. Brianna Frye added a pair of doubles.

FOOTHILLS 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill 10, East Burke 0: Bunker Hill’s 12 hits and nine East Burke errors led to a one-sided game.

Valdese Draughn 4, Lenoir Hibriten 2: Draughn improved to 8-1 in the conference, dropping Hibriten to 7-4.

West Iredell 13, Morganton Patton 4: West Iredell’s Kaylee Duncan homered, and Gracyn Millsaps went 4-for-5 with three RBI. Kaylee Redwine hit a double and home run, driving in all four Patton runs.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Monroe Central Academy 5, East Montgomery 4: Central Academy’s Desiree Bain and Madison Vinicombe each hit a pair of doubles.

PAC 1A

Concord Carolina International 19, Mooresville Langtree Charter 3: The visiting Comets erupted for 12 runs in the top of the second.

CHIEFS’ BLAST TOURNAMENT

(at North Myrtle Beach)

Auburn (NY) 6, Richburg (SC) Lewisville 1

North Myrtle Beach 4, Clover 2

NONCONFERENCE

Boiling Springs Crest 11, Storrs (CT) Edwin Smith 1: The Chargers improved to 18-1 on the season with an easy victory in the Disney World Spring Break Tournament at Kissimmee, Fla.

Forest City Chase 6, Kings Mountain 5: Chase won it with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Andrea Melton and Brittney Reynolds homered for Kings Mountain.

Kannapolis Brown 5, China Grove Carson 4 (8 innings): Lauren Ritchie’s double in the eighth drove in the walk-off winning run for the Wonders. Kaitlyn Honeycutt had three hits for Jesse Carson.

Newton Foard 8, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0

West Rowan 6, Davie County 5 (8 innings): West Rowan’s Hannah Pratt homered and drove in two runs, and Mary Sobatka smacked a game-winning RBI single in the eighth.

