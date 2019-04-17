South Caldwell High won its conference regular-season title Tuesday Special to the Observer

Marvin Ridge, North Lincoln and South Caldwell clinched girls’ softball conference championships Tuesday by winning at home.





Marvin Ridge wrapped up the Southern Carolina 3A crown with its 4-2 victory over Monroe Parkwood.

The Mavericks got a big day from Katriel Williams, who slammed a three-run home run, singled and scored twice. It gave Marvin Ridge a final conference record of 10-2.

North Lincoln, meanwhile, captured the South Fork 2A title with a 10-0 victory over Maiden. The Knights are now 12-1 in the conference, with one league game remaining.

South Caldwell blanked Hickory 15-0 and wrapped up the Northwestern 3A-4A crown. The Spartans have a 13-0 record with one conference game left.

Featured performers

Jemee Ashley (Ashe County girls’ soccer): Ashley, a sophomore, had four goals and an assist as the Huskies trounced Alleghany 7-1.

Savanna Brooks (Monroe Union Academy girls’ softball): Brooks, a sophomore, slammed two doubles and a home run, driving in five runs, as Union Academy blanked Christ the King 11-0 in the opener of a doubleheader.

Bizzi Grimm (Gaston Day girls’ soccer): Grimm, a senior, scored three goals and an assist in her team’s 9-0 blanking of Southlake Christian.



Amanda Cruz (Providence Day girls’ softball): Cruz, a sophomore smacked a single and two doubles as the Chargers blanked Charlotte Christian 10-0.

Kennedy Jones (Providence Day girls’ soccer): A sophomore, Jones scored three goals and added two assists in her team’s 9-0 victory at Charlotte Christian. Jones has 18 goals and seven assists in 12 matches this spring.

Kylie Morin (Central Cabarrus girls’ soccer): Morin, a junior, had a role in each of her team’s goals, as the Trojans won 8-1 over Concord Jay M. Robinson. She scored five times and assisted on the other three goals.

Boys’ golf

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 147, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 170

Marvin Ridge 151, Charlotte Catholic 55, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 156: This match, played at Firethorne in Marvin, marked the first time this season that Charlotte Catholic did not get medalist honors.

Boys’ lacrosse

Charlotte Latin 17, Covenant Day 7

Marvin Ridge 15, Indian Trail Sun Valley 5

Providence Day 17, Charlotte Christian 6: The Chargers broke it open by outscoring Charlotte Christian 9-1 in the third quarter.

South Iredell 11, Davie County 8

Girls’ lacrosse

Charlotte Catholic 16, Woodbridge (VA) Forest Park 5

Charlotte Latin 16, Charlotte Country Day 10: Zoe Claytor’s five takeaways and five ground balls led the Latin defense. Gracie Colombo scored six goals, and goalkeeper Emily Harris had 13 saves.

Weddington 16, Lake Norman 12: Weddington improved to 15-0 on the season, as Kendal Williams scored three goals and added four assists. Jordyn Case and Meryl Johnson each added three goals.

Girls’ soccer

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 2, Concord Cannon School 0: Country Day got second-half goals from Elizabeth Edwards and Alana Rosario.

Charlotte Latin 4, Covenant Day 0: Brooke Bellavia and Anna Calloway each had a goal and an assist for Latin, and goalkeeper Ruthie Jones got the shutout.

Providence Day 9, Charlotte Christian 0: Providence Day’s Morgan Hart and Kennedy Jones each scored three times, and Maggie Carabell added two goals and two assists.

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 10, Fayetteville Seventy-First 1

Scotland County 1, Lumberton 0

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Hickory St. Stephens 3, West Caldwell 2

BIG SOUTH 3A

North Gaston 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 0: Synclaire Walters scored twice and assisted on North Gaston’s other goal. Piper Caudle got the shutout in goal.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 9, East Rowan 0: Carson’s Gracie Thomason scored three goals, and Sydney Borst and Lani Isley each added two.

North Iredell 2, Statesville 1

South Iredell 2, West Rowan 0

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 8, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1: Kylie Morin’s five goals were more than enough for the Trojans.

Concord Cox Mill 7, Northwest Cabarrus 1: The host Chargers turned this first-place showdown into a rout. Cox Mill is now 8-1 in the conference, while Northwest Cabarrus drops to 7-1.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley 9, Monroe 0: Sun Valley’s Bayley Dawson and Kyndall Edwards each had three goals and two assists.

Marvin Ridge 4, Monroe Parkwood 1: League-leading Marvin Ridge improved to 9-1.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 6, Unionville Piedmont 0: Kelly Poole and Logan Fink each scored twice for Cuthbertson.

METROLINA 8

Gaston Day 9, Southlake Christian 0: Bizzi Coleman’s three-goal effort supported goalkeeper Cameron Harris, who earned her fifth shutout of the season.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Hickory Christian 9, Hickory University Christian 0: The winners improved to 10-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

South Rowan 7, Thomasville 4: Catawba commit Madison Henry’s five goals and an assist led South Rowan.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Lincolnton 5, West Lincoln 0

Maiden 3, North Lincoln 0

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 6, R-S Central 1: South Point took a big step toward the conference title, improving to 7-1 in the conference. R-S Central, which beat South Point 2-1 on March 19, fell to 5-2.

East Gaston 5, Forest City Chase 2: East Gaston’s Kelbi Stilwell scored three goals.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 7, Alleghany 1: Jemee Ashley’s four goals led Ashe County, and Haley Miller added two goals and two assists.

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Avery County 7, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 5: Mari Maya led Avery County with three goals. Reagan Hughes had a goal and four assists for the victors.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Bessemer City 4, Cherryville 3

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 2, South Davidson 0: Morgan Trexley scored a pair of second-half goals, and goalkeeper Katie Leckonby got the shutout.

Girls’ softball

CISAA

Concord Cannon School 12, Charlotte Country Day 2: Cannon School improved to 5-0 in the conference behind an eight-run third inning. Erin McCollum drove in both Buccaneer runs.

Covenant Day 15, Charlotte Latin 0

Providence Day 10, Charlotte Christian 0 (6 innings): Amanda Cruz had three RBI with a pair of doubles, and Rebecca Dunzaief drove in three runs with her three hits.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 21, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0 (4 innings)

BIG SOUTH 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 7, Gastonia Huss 0: Winning pitcher Carley Womack tossed a two-hitter and fanned 13. Braley Hamilton added a double and triple.

North Gaston 16, Gastonia Ashbrook 5 (5 innings): North Gaston’s Avery Bumgarner went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, and Julia Stroud had a 4-for-4 game.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 3, West Rowan 1: Winning pitcher Katie Jewell scattered six eights and struck out eight.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 6, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1: Central Cabarrus’ Brantleigh Parrott and Desiree Thornton each had two hits and two RBI.

Concord Cox Mill 14, Northwest Cabarrus 1

Kannapolis Brown 5, Concord 4

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 13-7, Weddington 0-0 (first game, 5 innings): In the opener, winning pitcher Maddy Hanson went 3-for-3 with two RBI, and Susie Borda drove in four runs with three hits. In the second game, Hanson tossed a three-hitter and struck out 13, and Sammy Poole slammed a double and drove in two runs.

Unionville Piedmont 4, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3: Piedmont’s Haleigh Elkins and Shea Griffin each homered.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 12, East Davidson 0

Ledford 15, Salisbury 0 (4 innings)

North Davidson 17, Ledford 0 (4 innings)

South Rowan 15, Thomasville 0 (4 innings): Courtney Mullins went 4-for-3, with three RBI, and Zoie Miller tossed a two-hitter for South Rowan.

West Davidson 11, Midway Oak Grove 6

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 9, Catawba Bandys 1: Abby Helms (three hits) and Taliyah Thomas (home run, three RBI) led East Lincoln, which improved to 10-3 in the league and is second behind North Lincoln, which clinched the South Fork 2A title.

West Lincoln 14, Lincolnton 1 (5 innings): West Lincoln smacked 17 hits, with Alyson Eaker getting two hits and a pair of RBI.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Mount Pleasant 20, East Montgomery 0 (5 innings)

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

East Wilkes 17, Elkin 4 (4 innings)

West Wilkes 6, Alleghany 1

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 10, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0

PAC 1A

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 5-14, Concord Carolina International 1-4: Pine Lake Prep swept a doubleheader. In the opener, Kara Lingval pitched a two-hitter, and Sarah Sweitzer had three hits. In the second game, Reagin Luby (3-for-4, three RBI), Kate Hoffman (3-for-4, 3 RBI) and Alli Mullen (home run, four RBI) led the way.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Bessemer City 4, Cherryville 2

NONCONFERENCE

Lockport (NY) Starpoint 8, Richburg (SC) Lewisville 7: Lewisville fell in the Grand Strand Classic at Myrtle Beach.

Monroe Union Academy 11-17, Christ the King 0-0 (each game, 3 innings): In the opener, Savanna Brooks drove in five runs with three extra-base hits, and Vicki Millett and Kailyn Griffin each had two hits and two RBI. In the nightcap, Millett had three more hits.

Morganton Patton 6-6, Lawndale Burns 5-2: Patton swept a doubleheader, with Emily Shuping (two hits, one RBI) leading the way in the opener, and Kailey Buchanan (three hits) pacing the attack in the nightcap.

Newton-Conover 14, West Caldwell 1: Maddie Carpenter went 5-for-5, scoring three runs, and driving in four. Grace Loftin had two singles and two doubles for the Red Devils.

Richburg (SC) Lewisville 5, Chantilly (VA) 0: The Lions won in the Grand Strand Classic at Myrtle Beach.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.