Charlotte Observer-area spring college signees
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC: Joe Dooley, basketball (Randolph College); Edafe Evivie, soccer (Gardner-Webb); Abigail Radcliffe, hockey (Alvernia); Thomas Rigali, rowing (St Joseph’s); Will Samuleson, baseball (Catawba Valley Community); Grace Wielechowski, soccer (Washington & Lee); Maria Yarussi, soccer (Mars Hill)
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: Seth Bennett, basketball (UNC-Charlotte); Jesse Kuteyi, soccer (Queens University); Blake Long, football (Sewanee: The University of the South); Josh Shropshire, soccer (Catawba College); Efosa U-Edosomwan, basketball (Roanoke College).
PROVIDENCE DAY: Lee Tappy, baseball (Hampden-Sydney)
