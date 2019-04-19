Spring Roundup: Gaston County track champions: Ashbrook, Forestview

Gastonia Ashbrook and Gastonia Forestview are this year’s Gaston County track and field champions.





Ashbrook’s boys outdistanced the field, and Forestview’s girls held off Cramerton Stuart Cramer in the annual county meet, held Wednesday at Ashbrook.

In the boys’ competition, Ashbrook finished with 191 points. Belmont South Point (102) held off Gastonia Huss (90) and Forestview (88) for second place. Stuart Cramer (68) was fifth, followed by North Gaston (50), East Gaston (28), Gastonia Highland Tech (27), Bessemer City (16) and Cherryville (1).

Ashbrook’s Sidney Littlejohn won the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle events and ran anchor leg on the winning 4-by-400 relay team.

Ashbrook’s Jayden Dixon had a big day, sweeping the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter events.

In the girls’ competition, Forestview had 127 points, to 109 for Stuart Cramer. Trailing were Ashbrook (99), Huss (80), Bessemer City (64), North Gaston (50), East Gaston (28), Highland Tech (27), Bessemer City (16) and Cherryville (1).

Stuart Cramer’s Allison Payton was the top individual, winning the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 200-meter dash.

Sophia Raspanti of Forestview won at 1,600 and 3,200 meters and ran anchor leg on the winning 4-by-800 relay team. Hunter Huss had a pair of double-winners in field events, with Jazmine Williamson taking the high jump and long jump, and McKynzie Mauney winning the shot put and discus.

Rowan County Championships

The West Rowan boys and the China Grove Carson girls won the annual Rowan County Championships, held at East Rowan.

Boys’ team scores: West Rowan 130, East Rowan 121, South Rowan 117, Jesse Carson 113, Salisbury 39, North Rowan 14.

West Rowan had a pair of double-winners, with Thomas Waldo winning at 800 and 1,600 meters, and Jalen Houston winning the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle events.

Girls’ team scores: Jesse Carson 191.5, South Rowan 158, East Rowan 104, Salisbury 26.5, West Rowan 23, North Rowan 14.

Jesse Carson’s Mikaila Gadson had a big day, winning the three sprints – 100, 200 and 400 meters – and anchoring the 4-by-200 relay team’s victory.

South Rowan’s Madison Lowery won at 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters and anchored the winning 4-by-800 relay team.

Other double-winners were South Rowan’s Janiya Downs (high jump and long jump) and Jesse Carson’s Iyonna Parker (shot put, discus).

Weddington meet

Weddington swept the boys’ and girls’ titles in a home meet that also included Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Monroe, Anson County and Butler.

The Weddington boys finished with 115 points. Anson County (74) beat out Porter Ridge (66) for second, followed by Butler (62) and Monroe (30). Weddington’s Alex Mack (shot put, discus), Monroe’s Joshua Marsh (110 and 300 hurdles), and Porter Ridge’s Alexander Chapman (100, 200 dashes) each won two events.

Porter Ridge’s Serraia Goodman won the 100, 200 and triple jump, but the Pirates’ 90.5 points were good for second behind Weddington’s 164.5. Trailing were Monroe (40), Anson County (32) and Butler (20).

Featured performers

Jayden Dixon (Gastonia Ashbrook track and field): Dixon won the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter events, helping Ashbrook take the boys’ team title in the annual Gaston County Championships.

Mikala Gadson (China Grove Carson track and field): Gadson won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes in the Rowan County Championships.

Kayla Hawkins (Richmond Senior girls’ softball): Hawkins, a junior, smacked a home run and two doubles, and she drove in five runs as the Raiders walloped Anson County 17-1.

Kennedy Jones (Providence Day girls’ soccer): Jones scored two second-half goals and added an assist, as the Chargers edged High Point Wesleyan 3-2.

Kykleigh van Klahr (Northwest Cabarrus girls’ soccer): Van Klahr’s four goals and an assist paved the way to her team’s 10-1 victory over Central Cabarrus.

Izzi Wood (Hickory girls’ soccer): Wood scored three goals and added an assist in the Red Tornadoes’ 10-0 shutout of West Caldwell.

Boys’ lacrosse

Davidson Day 17, Phoenix Montessori 6

Hickory St. Stephens 15, Hickory 8

Indian Trail Sun Valley 18, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2

Boys’ tennis

Charlotte Country Day 8, Charlotte Latin 1: Latin salvaged the No. 3 doubles match, but Country Day ruled in this CISAA meeting. The closest match was at No. 5 singles, where Country Day’s Michael Smith edged Jackson Willett 7-5, 6-4.

Girls’ lacrosse

Hickory 19, Hickory St. Stephens 5

Girls’ soccer

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 2 (OT): The loss might have been costly for Hickory Ridge, which fell to 8-3 in the conference with three matches remaining. Myers Park (8-0) leads the league.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Hickory 10, West Caldwell 0: Hickory’s Izzi Wood scored three goals, Ayden Vaughan had two goals and two assists, and Gloria Salis added two goals.

Hickory St. Stephens def. Alexander Central: The teams played to a scoreless tie, but St. Stephens won the shootout 4-2.

Morganton Freedom 4, Marion McDowell 1: Freedom built a 3-0 halftime lead.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 7, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0: The Spiders scored six second-half goals.

Northwest Cabarrus 10, Central Cabarrus 1: Kyleigh van Klahr scored four goals and added an assist, and Keely Jackson had two goals and an assist for Northwest Cabarrus.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

East Davidson 4, Lexington 1

North Davidson 10, Thomasville 1

West Davidson 8, South Rowan 1

FOOTHILLS 2A

Newton Foard 7, Valdese Draughn 0: The Tigers improved to 10-0 in the conference, keeping a lead over second-place West Iredell (8-1).

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Monroe Central Academy 5, Marshville Forest Hills 0: Central Academy finished conference play with a 9-1 record. East Montgomery (7-1) is the only other team in contention.

West Stanly 2, Anson County 1: West Stanly outscored the Bearcats 2-0 in the second half.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

West Montgomery 9, North Rowan 0

NONCONFERENCE

Cherryville 6, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0

Lake Norman 2, South Iredell 1

North Lincoln 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Providence Day 3, High Point Wesleyan 2: Providence Day rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit, with Kennedy Jones (two goals) and Morgan Hart (one goal, one assist) leading the way.

Girls’ softball

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 15, Charlotte Latin 0 (3 innings): Country Day’s Jamie Hearn (three hits, three RBI) and Erin McCollum (two hits, two RBI) led the way.

SANDHILLS 4A

Lumberton 6, Pembroke Purnell Swett 3

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 14, Hickory St. Stephens 3: The Cougars finished 11-3, good for second place behind South Caldwell.

South Caldwell 14, Boone Watauga 0 (5 innings): Regan Weisner homered and drove in four runs, as the Spartans capped a perfect (14-0) conference season.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Gastonia Forestview 13, Gastonia Huss 3 (6 innings)

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 18, Northwest Cabarrus 5 (5 innings): Cox Mill scored 11 times in the top of the first.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

East Davidson 10, Salisbury 0 (5 innings)

Ledford 8, Midway Oak Grove 6

FOOTHILLS 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill 7, West Iredell 0: Winning pitcher Payton Bryant got the shutout.

Newton Foard 6, Valdese Draughn 5: This battle for first place went to Fred T. Foard, which finished with a 10-2 conference record. Draughn is 8-2, with two conference games left.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

East Gaston 8, Belmont South Point 7 (8 innings); East Gaston’s Emma Kuproski smacked four hits.

Monroe Central Academy 25, East Montgomery 14

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 7, Maiden 1: East Lincoln finished the conference with an 11-3 record, as Taliyah Thomas slammed four hits, and Katelynn Crowe and Katie Hogue hit home runs.

Newton-Conover 14, Lincolnton 4 (5 innings): Emilie Murphy had two hits and three RBI for the victors.

PAC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 12, Mooresville Langtree Charter 6: Union Academy scored seven times in the bottom of the fourth and cruised from there.

NONCONFERENCE

Boiling Springs Crest 12, Enka 0: Crest ran its record to 19-1, beating a traditional state 3A power.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 13, Gastonia Highland Tech 3 (5 innings)

Richburg (SC) Lewisville 13, Camden (SC) 3

Richmond Senior 17, Anson 1: Richmond’s Kayla Hawkins had three hits and drove in five runs, and Payton Chappell added a single, home run, and two RBI.

