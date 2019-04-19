Baseball Roundup: Roberson edges Ardrey Kell for Queen City Classic title

Skyland Roberson emerged as champion in the annual Queen City Classic baseball tournament Wednesday, downing Ardrey Kell in the finals.





Roberson, a perennial 3A power from the Asheville area, beat the Knights 11-8 in the title game at Providence. The Rams earlier defeated Randleman and Providence in the three-day event.

Roberson is now 15-4 on the season. Ardrey Kell drops to 15-7.

Randleman took third place in the tournament, beating host Providence 5-1. Randleman, a 2A school, is now 17-2. Providence falls to 19-3.

In other tournament games, played at Indian Land, Fort Mill Nation Ford beat Indian Land 4-2, and Fort Mill trounced Independence 13-1. Fort Mill smacked 17 hits, three each by Connor Rasmussen and Brady Stone. Rasmussen drove in two runs.

Wednesday’s top performers

Jake Hylinski (Clover): A freshman, Hylinski went 2-for-4 and walked, and he drove in four runs as the Blue Eagles beat Shelby 7-0 in the Shelby Easter Tournament.

C.J. Mayhue (Boiling Springs Crest): Mayhue fired a no-hitter and struck out 15 of the 21 batters he faced, as Crest blanked Kings Mountain 2-0 in the Shelby Easter Tournament.

John Miralia (Providence Day): Miralia, a junior, threw seven innings of four-hit ball and struck out 11 as the Chargers blanked South Mecklenburg 2-0 in the Jack Sink Classic.

Drew Noblet (Monroe Union Academy): Noblet drove in six runs in a 4-for-4 batting performance, and the Cardinals beat Mooresville Langtree Charter 16-6.

Wednesday’s other results

Tournaments

JACK SINK CLASSIC

Providence emerged as the three-day event’s only undefeated team.

Charlotte Christian 13, Mallard Creek 3 (6 innings): J.T. Killen slammed a three-run homer, and Matthew Siverling had two hits and two RBI for Charlotte Christian.

Covenant Day 10, East Mecklenburg 5: Zack Brighton homered, and Jon Rossi had two hits and three RBI for the victors.

Lake Norman Charter 6, Charlotte Country Day 4: Lake Norman Charter’s Max Doherty singled and homered, and Jake Monti hit a pair of doubles. Scott Hosmer had two hits and two RBI for Country Day.

Providence Day 2, South Mecklenburg 0: The Chargers completed a 3-0 run through the tournament, as John Miralia pitched seven innings of four-hit ball and struck out 11. Scott Newmark delivered an RBI single in the second inning, and Baker Olin had a run-scoring double in the fifth. Providence Day beat Olympic and Butler earlier in the tournament.

SHELBY EASTER TOURNAMENT

Boiling Springs Crest 2, Kings Mountain 0: C.J. Mayhue fired a no-hitter and struck out 15 of 21 batters he faced, as Crest advanced to the title game Thursday evening against county rival Lawndale Burns. Crest got its runs in the second inning, when Nate Blanton hit an RBI double and later scored on an error.

Clover 7, Shelby 0: Jake Hylinski drove in four runs for Clover, which scored three times in the bottom of the third and four more in the fourth. Clover advanced to the fifth-place game Thursday, while Shelby will play for seventh place.

Lawndale Burns 4, Belmont South Point 2: Zachary Wilson pitched the Bulldogs into the title game against Crest. South Point will face Kings Mountain for third place.

A.C. FLORA SPRING BREAK TOURNAMENT

(at Columbia)

Columbia Hammond 15, Lincoln Charter 0 (4 innings): John Burns got Lincoln Charter’s only hit.

HANAHAN INVITATIONAL

(at Charleston)

Hickory Grove Christian 3, White Plains (NY) 1: Riane Franklin got both of Hickory Grove’s hits in a defensive struggle.

MINGO BAY CLASSIC

(at Myrtle Beach)

Leesburg (VA) Heritage 11, McBee 1 (5 innings): McBee fell to 16-4 on the season.

CAL RIPKEN EXPERIENCE

(at Myrtle Beach)

Fairport (NY) 4, Chesterfield (SC) 3: Chesterfield took a 3-2 lead with a run in the top of the seventh, but Fairport rallied with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Regular season

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 8, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1: Porter Ridge scored five times in the bottom of the first.

SANDHILLS 4A

Pembroke Purnell Swett 10, Lumberton 4

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 11, Hickory St. Stephens 0: Seth Sigmon doubled and homered, and Byron Younts hit a single and two doubles with three RBI. Alexander Central finished the conference in second place, at 11-3.

Boone Watauga 4, South Caldwell 3: Despite the loss, South Caldwell finished the conference season with a 12-2 record as league champion.

Hickory 3, West Caldwell 2

Morganton Freedom 5, Marion McDowell 4 (8 innings): Freedom led 4-1 after one inning, but McDowell battled back, got the tying run in the seventh, and went ahead an inning later.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 7, Northwest Cabarrus 1: Cox Mill’s Cole Stocker and Cam Lowke each drove in a pair of runs.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley 10, Unionville Piedmont 3: Sun Valley led 4-3 after four innings but scored four in the top of the fifth to pull away. Piedmont’s Carter Duhaime had three hits.

Marvin Ridge 4, Charlotte Catholic 0: The Mavericks scored all their runs in the top of the first and improved to 13-4 in the conference, a half-game behind Weddington (13-3). Teams play 18 conference games.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 10, Lexington 0 (6 innings)

Ledford 2, East Davidson 1

Midway Oak Grove 18, Thomasville 0 (4 innings)

FOOTHILLS 2A

Newton Foard 11, Valdese Draughn 1: The visiting Tigers won the conference championship, finishing 11-1. Lenoir Hibriten, at 9-2, is second.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Monroe Central Academy 6, East Montgomery 5: Shawn Sizemore had three of Central’s five hits and scored twice.

Mount Pleasant 12, West Stanly 6: Mount Pleasant clinched the conference title, running its record to 14-0 with one game remaining, against West Stanly. The Colts fell to 12-2 in the league.

SOUTH FORK 2A

North Lincoln 2, East Lincoln 1: North Lincoln remained deadlocked with West Lincoln for first place, at 10-3. Catawba Bandys is second at 9-4. The regular season ends Thursday, with North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, and West Lincoln visiting Bandys.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Wilkes Central 19, Elkin 2 (4 innings)

PAC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 16, Mooresville Langtree Charter 6: Union Academy’s Drew Noblet went 4-for-4, and Jaden Sylvestre had two hits, three RBI and three runs. Brooks Fontenot had two hits and two RBI for Langtree.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Highland Tech 5, Bessemer City 1

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Albemarle 17, South Davidson 12: The Bulldogs scored six runs in both the third and fourth innings and held off South Davidson.

North Stanly 10, West Montgomery 0 (5 innings): North Stanly’s Rhett Lowder pitched a one-hitter.

NONCONFERENCE

Charlotte Latin 7, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 4: The difference in this game was Latin’s three-run fifth inning.

Lake Norman 7, East Rowan 1: Lake Norman’s Rudd Ulrich homered, and three pitchers combined to one-hit East Rowan.

Monroe Parkwood 3, South Stanly 2

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.