Thursday’s spring sports roundup: Hickory Ridge, Cox Mill win Cabarrus track titles

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge’s boys and the Concord Cox Mill girls are this year’s Cabarrus County track and field champions.





The two teams topped the annual county championships held Wednesday at Mount Pleasant.

In the boys’ competition, Hickory Ridge edged second-place Kannapolis Brown 145-139. Trailing were Northwest Cabarrus (70), Cox Mill (52), Central Cabarrus (44), Concord Jay M. Robinson (42), Concord (36) and Mount Pleasant (29).

Two Hickory Ridge boys had outstanding meets. Spring specialist Cameron Rose won the 100 and 200 meter dashes and was third in the 400 meters. And Bryce Anderson swept the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs.

A.L. Brown’s outstanding hurdler, Joshua Parks, captured the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump. Mount Pleasant pole vaulter Walker Malachowski won with a strong 14-foot effort.

In the girls’ competition, Cox Mill outdistanced runner-up Hickory Ridge 167-129. Trailing were Northwest Cabarrus (73), Concord (62), Jay M. Robinson (60), Mount Pleasant (40), A.L. Brown (13) and Central Cabarrus (11).

Cox Mill’s Tracey Manigault won three events – the 100 meters, 200 meters and 300-meter hurdles – and anchored a winning 4-by-100 relay team.

Hickory Ridge’s Lauren Richards took the 800 and 1600 meter runs and was part of the victorious 4-by-800 relay team.

Foothills 2A

Newton Foard swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles in the Foothills 2A Conference Championships on Thursday at Claremont Bunker Hill.

Fred T. Foard’s boys finished with 193.5 points, followed by West Iredell (138.5), Valdese Draughn (103.5), Lenoir Hibriten (82.5), Bunker Hill (55.5), Morganton Patton (51.5) and East Burke (37).

Double-winners were West Iredell’s Chandon Smith (100 and 200 meter dashes) and Draughn’s Tommy Blackwell (1600 and 3200 meter runs).

The Foard girls had 156.5 points, followed by West Iredell (127), Draughn (103.5), Hibriten (87.5), Bunker Hill (55.5), Patton (51.5) and East Burke (7).

Foard’s Karina Coulter won at 1600 and 3200 meters and was second at 800 meters. Bunker Hill’s Na’Mya Hector swept the 100 and 300 meter hurdle events. And Draughn’s Leanna Seagraves won the pole vault and long jump.

Lake Norman meet

Lake Norman won the boys’ and girls’ competition in a three-team home meet. The boys had 206 points, to 173 for Mooresville Pine Lake Prep and 170 for South Iredell. The girls totaled 229.5 points, followed by South Iredell (137.5) and Pine Lake Prep (135).

Lake Norman’s Nick Cartwright took the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles events, and Pine Lake Prep’s Cole Krehnbrink captured the high jump and 400-meter dash.

Lake Norman’s Natajia Freeman swept the discus and shot put.

Featured performers

Bryce Anderson (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge track): Anderson won the 800 meters, 1600 meters and 3200 meters events, helping the Ragin’ Bulls captured the boys’ team title in the Cabarrus County Track and Field Championships.

Carolyn Bentley (Providence girls’ softball): Bentley tossed a shutout and hit a home run in the Panthers’ 9-0 victory over Lake Norman.

Sedona Dancu (Covenant Day girls’ soccer): Dancu scored all five goals in her team’s 5-2 victory over Charlotte Christian.

Kylie LaRousa (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls’ softball): LaRousa, a sophomore, doubled and homered and drove in five runs as her team trounced Indian Trail Porter Ridge 13-2.

Tracey Manigault (Concord Cox Mill track): Manigault won the 100 meters, 200 meters and 300-meter hurdles and was part of a victorious 4-by-100 relay team in the Cabarrus County Track and Field Championships.

Hailey Valenti (Indian Trail Sun Valley girls’ soccer): Valenti, a junior, scored three goals as the Spartans downed Concord Jay M. Robinson 6-1.

Boys’ lacrosse

Asheville School 10, Davidson Day 9 (OT)

Charlotte Christian 10, Covenant Day 7

Charlotte Country Day 9, Charlotte Latin 3

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 19, Monroe Parkwood 5

Weddington 10, Arden Christ School 5: Weddington improved to 17-1 on the season and dropped private school power Christ School to 15-2.

Girls’ lacrosse

Charlotte Country Day 17, Woodbridge (VA) Forest Park 10

Lake Norman 21, Boone Watauga 1: Maddi Conklin’s three goals and four assists led Lake Norman. Kayla Rinaldi added two goals and six assists.

Girls’ soccer

CISAA

Charlotte Latin 1, Charlotte Country Day 0: Mary Gale Godwin scored the goal, and goalkeeper Ruthie Jones earned the shutout for the Hawks. Charlotte Latin is 6-1 in the conference, trailing leader Providence Day (6-0).

Covenant Day 5, Charlotte Christian 2: Sedona Dancu scored all of Covenant Day’s goals, and Katherine Ashley added a pair of assists.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 2

Richmond Senior 4, Scotland County 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 9, Raeford Hoke County 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Gastonia Ashbrook 2, Gastonia Huss 0: The Green Wave scored their first conference victory, breaking a scoreless tie with two second-half goals.

Gastonia Forestview 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2: Second-place Forestview improved to 10-2 in the conference, trailing Kings Mountain (10-0).

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 9, Statesville 0: Grace Thomason scored three Jesse Carson goals, and Emelyn Sotelo and Angie Diaz added two apiece.

North Iredell 1, West Rowan 0: West Rowan goalkeeper Ryley Corriher made 11 saves.

South Iredell 9, East Rowan 0: First-place South Iredell improved to 7-0.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 2, Weddington 0: Marvin Ridge improved to 10-1 in the conference. The Mavericks are 8-0 at home this season.

Monroe Parkwood 2, Unionville Piedmont 1

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 9, Monroe 0

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

North Davidson 7, Lexington 0

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 8, Maiden 2: The Mustangs improved to 10-2 in the conference. They trail only Lake Norman Charter (11-0).

Newton-Conover 4, North Lincoln 1: The Red Devils built a 4-0 halftime lead.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Rutherford 4, East Gaston 2

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 4, Elkin 1: The Huskies outscored Elkin 3-0 in the second half.

East Wilkes 5, Alleghany 1

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 10, North Rowan 0: Gray Stone Day’s Peyton Disser (two goals) and Katie Leckonby (one goals, two assists) led the offense.

South Davidson 2, West Montgomery 0

NONCONFERENCE

Hickory Christian 1, Davidson Day 0: Hickory Christian improved to 11-1 this season.

Indian Trail Sun Valley 6, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1: Sun Valley’s Hailey Valenti scored three goals, and Kyndall Edwards had a goal and two assists.

Morganton Patton 2, Morganton Freedom 1: Goalkeeper Carrigan Causby made six saves, and teammate Bailey Mojica scored both of Patton’s goals.

Girls’ softball

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 13, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2: Kylie LaRousa doubled and homered, and Brittany Snyder and Ally Todaro each added three hits for Hickory Ridge.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 25, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0 (5 innings)

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 2, South Iredell 0: Jesse Carson completed a second-place season, finishing 8-2. Winning pitcher Katie Jewell went seven innings, allowing only two hits and striking out seven. At the plate, she collected two hits.

West Rowan 13, Statesville 0: West Rowan won the league title with a 9-1 record. The Falcons’ Caylie Keller slammed three doubles in this game.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 2, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1: The Vikings wrapped up their second consecutive South Piedmont 3A championship, finishing 14-1 – two games ahead of runner-up Kannapolis Brown.

METROLINA 8

Gaston Christian 19, Southlake Christian 0: Gaston Christian smacked 20 hits.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

North Davidson 11, Central Davidson 1

South Rowan 18, Lexington 2: Ashlyn Plott, Kaylee Nelson and Taylor Gillespie each drove in three South Rowan runs.

FOOTHILLS 2A

Valdese Draughn 14, Morganton Patton 3 (6 innings)

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 3, Anson County 0

SOUTH FORK 2A

Catawba Bandys 8, West Lincoln 2: Riley Fox and Samantha Browning each homered for Bandys.

North Lincoln 14, Newton-Conover 5: North Lincoln finished the conference as champions, with a 13-1 record – two games ahead of second-place East Lincoln.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

R-S Central 11, Forest City Chase 4: The Hilltoppers won this battle for first place, improving to 12-1 and dropping Chase to 11-2. Each team has two conference games left.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Alleghany 3, Wilkes Central 0

East Wilkes 2, Boonville Starmount 0

West Wilkes 12, Ashe County 6: Ashe led 5-4 after three innings but faltered.

PAC 1A

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 18, Mooresville Langtree Charter 2 (5 innings): Pine Lake Prep’s Kate Hoffman went 4-for-4, and Alli Mullen added two triples and three RBI.

NONCONFERENCE

Chesterfield (SC) 9, Vandalia (OH) Butler 0

Maiden 2, Hickory St. Stephens 0

Marvin Ridge 7, Claremont Bunker Hill 1: The host Mavericks improved to 13-3 and will be idle until they open play April 30 in the Southern Carolina 3A Conference tournament. Winning pitcher Gabby Baylog tossed a one-hitter and struck out 13. Marvin Ridge’s Taylor Walker slammed her eighth home run of the season.

Providence 9, Lake Norman 0: Carolyn Bentley pitched a shutout and homered, and teammate Lauren Cope smacked a three-run homer.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.