Thursday’s baseball roundup: Crest rules at Shelby Easter tournament
Powerhouse Boiling Springs Crest captured the Shelby Easter Tournament championship Thursday night, trouncing Cleveland County rival Lawndale Burns 8-1.
Crest, now 19-0 on the season, led only 3-0 after four innings and 4-1 after five innings, but the Chargers scored four runs in the top of the sixth.
In the third-place game, Belmont South Point broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and beat Kings Mountain 7-5. Kings Mountain’s David Bell had two hits and scored twice.
Fifth place went to Rock Hill South Pointe, which downed Shelby 4-3.
And Jefferson Forest (VA) won the seventh-place game, edging Clover 10-8. Hunter Fryzowicz had two hits and two RBI for Clover.
Thursday’s top performers
Cooper McKeehan (Weddington): McKeehan pitched a four-hitter and struck out 11 as the Warriors won the Southern Carolina 3A title, beating Waxhaw Cuthbertson 5-1.
A.D. McRae (Anson County): McRae went 3-for-4, driving in five runs, as the Bearcats beat Marshville Forest Hills 14-1.
Thursday’s other results
Tournaments
MINGO BAY CLASSIC
(at Myrtle Beach)
Carmel Christian 19, Princeton (WV) PikeView 4 (5 innings): Daniel Jones and three relievers combined to pitch Carmel Christian to victory, its second in four tournament games this week.
McBee (SC) 3, Asheville 0
Richburg (SC) Lewisville 24, West Union (WV) Doddridge County 2 (4 innings)
Regular season
SANDHILLS 4A
Scotland County 7, Richmond Senior 2: The Fighting Scots beat rival Richmond Senior for the second straight day, ruining the Raiders’ conference title hopes. Richmond Senior finished 11-3 in the league, behind 12-2 Southern Pines Pinecrest.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Gastonia Ashbrook 11, Gastonia Huss 0 (5 innings)
Gastonia Forestview 8, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3: Forestview’s Jackson Harbin had two hits and four RBI.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Carson 6, South Iredell 4: Carson’s Garrett Alewine homered, and Luke Barringer drove in two runs. Jack Fortin smacked a two-run home run for South Iredell.
West Rowan 6, Statesville 2
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord Jay M. Robinson 4, Central Cabarrus 2: The Bulldogs won on Senior Night as Tyler Grady slammed a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
Kannapolis Brown 10, Concord 6: The Wonders scored all 10 runs in the bottom of the first.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Unionville Piedmont 3, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: Winning pitcher Colby Lamm fired a three-hitter.
Weddington 5, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1: Weddington captured the conference title, finishing with a 14-4 league record. Cuthbertson finished 12-5. Winning pitcher Cooper McKeehan went seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out 11. Bret Wiseman homered for the victors.
METROLINA 8
Gaston Christian 6, Southlake Christian 3: Kevin Riley hit two doubles and drove in two Gaston Christian runs. Southlake’s Tyler Herkey had two hits.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 10, Gaston Day 1
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
North Davidson 3, Salisbury 1: Jack Fisher drove in Salisbury’s run.
South Rowan 11, Central Davidson 0: Jarrid Nelson fired a two-hitter for South Rowan, which has won nine of its last 10 games. Jack Weaver drove in three runs.
FOOTHILLS 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill 6, West Iredell 3
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Anson County 14, Marshville Forest Hills 1 (5 innings): A.D. McRae had three hits, and Garrett Sikes went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI.
East Montgomery 4, Monroe Central Academy 3: Central Academy’s Dalton Bain had two hits and two RBI.
West Stanly 4, Mount Pleasant 1: Cody Kidd pitched a complete game, sending Mount Pleasant to its only conference loss in 15 tries this season. West Stanly finished with a 13-2 conference mark.
SOUTH FORK 2A\u0009
Maiden 6, East Lincoln 3
West Lincoln 4, Catawba Bandys 2: West Lincoln finished conference play with an 11-3 record, dropping Bandys to 9-5.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
North Wilkes 5, Elkin 2
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Cherryville 14, Bessemer City 1 (6 innings): Thirteen Cherryville players got hits, with Levi Kiser and Ty Heavner each getting a pair of hits.
Gastonia Highland Tech 15, Gastonia Piedmont Community 1 (4 innings)
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 13, North Moore 1 (5 innings)
North Rowan 20, South Davidson 0 (4 innings)
NONCONFERENCE
Carolina Royals 4, Fort Mill Nation Ford 3: Nation Ford’s Mitch Kyzer singled and doubled.
Morganton Freedom 17, Morganton Patton 8: Freedom jumped to a 13-0 lead after 2½ innings.
Rabun Gap (GA) Nacoochee 12, Concord Cannon School 2: Cannon’s Larken Lancaster slammed a two-run home run.
