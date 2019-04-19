Thursday’s baseball roundup: Crest rules at Shelby Easter tournament

Powerhouse Boiling Springs Crest captured the Shelby Easter Tournament championship Thursday night, trouncing Cleveland County rival Lawndale Burns 8-1.





Crest, now 19-0 on the season, led only 3-0 after four innings and 4-1 after five innings, but the Chargers scored four runs in the top of the sixth.

In the third-place game, Belmont South Point broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and beat Kings Mountain 7-5. Kings Mountain’s David Bell had two hits and scored twice.

Fifth place went to Rock Hill South Pointe, which downed Shelby 4-3.

And Jefferson Forest (VA) won the seventh-place game, edging Clover 10-8. Hunter Fryzowicz had two hits and two RBI for Clover.

Thursday’s top performers

Cooper McKeehan (Weddington): McKeehan pitched a four-hitter and struck out 11 as the Warriors won the Southern Carolina 3A title, beating Waxhaw Cuthbertson 5-1.

A.D. McRae (Anson County): McRae went 3-for-4, driving in five runs, as the Bearcats beat Marshville Forest Hills 14-1.

Thursday’s other results

Tournaments

MINGO BAY CLASSIC

(at Myrtle Beach)

Carmel Christian 19, Princeton (WV) PikeView 4 (5 innings): Daniel Jones and three relievers combined to pitch Carmel Christian to victory, its second in four tournament games this week.

McBee (SC) 3, Asheville 0

Richburg (SC) Lewisville 24, West Union (WV) Doddridge County 2 (4 innings)

Regular season

SANDHILLS 4A

Scotland County 7, Richmond Senior 2: The Fighting Scots beat rival Richmond Senior for the second straight day, ruining the Raiders’ conference title hopes. Richmond Senior finished 11-3 in the league, behind 12-2 Southern Pines Pinecrest.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Gastonia Ashbrook 11, Gastonia Huss 0 (5 innings)

Gastonia Forestview 8, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3: Forestview’s Jackson Harbin had two hits and four RBI.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 6, South Iredell 4: Carson’s Garrett Alewine homered, and Luke Barringer drove in two runs. Jack Fortin smacked a two-run home run for South Iredell.

West Rowan 6, Statesville 2

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Jay M. Robinson 4, Central Cabarrus 2: The Bulldogs won on Senior Night as Tyler Grady slammed a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Kannapolis Brown 10, Concord 6: The Wonders scored all 10 runs in the bottom of the first.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Unionville Piedmont 3, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: Winning pitcher Colby Lamm fired a three-hitter.

Weddington 5, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1: Weddington captured the conference title, finishing with a 14-4 league record. Cuthbertson finished 12-5. Winning pitcher Cooper McKeehan went seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out 11. Bret Wiseman homered for the victors.

METROLINA 8

Gaston Christian 6, Southlake Christian 3: Kevin Riley hit two doubles and drove in two Gaston Christian runs. Southlake’s Tyler Herkey had two hits.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 10, Gaston Day 1

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

North Davidson 3, Salisbury 1: Jack Fisher drove in Salisbury’s run.

South Rowan 11, Central Davidson 0: Jarrid Nelson fired a two-hitter for South Rowan, which has won nine of its last 10 games. Jack Weaver drove in three runs.

FOOTHILLS 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill 6, West Iredell 3

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Anson County 14, Marshville Forest Hills 1 (5 innings): A.D. McRae had three hits, and Garrett Sikes went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI.

East Montgomery 4, Monroe Central Academy 3: Central Academy’s Dalton Bain had two hits and two RBI.

West Stanly 4, Mount Pleasant 1: Cody Kidd pitched a complete game, sending Mount Pleasant to its only conference loss in 15 tries this season. West Stanly finished with a 13-2 conference mark.

SOUTH FORK 2A\u0009

Maiden 6, East Lincoln 3

West Lincoln 4, Catawba Bandys 2: West Lincoln finished conference play with an 11-3 record, dropping Bandys to 9-5.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

North Wilkes 5, Elkin 2

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Cherryville 14, Bessemer City 1 (6 innings): Thirteen Cherryville players got hits, with Levi Kiser and Ty Heavner each getting a pair of hits.

Gastonia Highland Tech 15, Gastonia Piedmont Community 1 (4 innings)

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 13, North Moore 1 (5 innings)

North Rowan 20, South Davidson 0 (4 innings)

NONCONFERENCE

Carolina Royals 4, Fort Mill Nation Ford 3: Nation Ford’s Mitch Kyzer singled and doubled.

Morganton Freedom 17, Morganton Patton 8: Freedom jumped to a 13-0 lead after 2½ innings.

Rabun Gap (GA) Nacoochee 12, Concord Cannon School 2: Cannon’s Larken Lancaster slammed a two-run home run.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.