Baseball Update: Hickory Ridge, East Rowan reach finals

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge and East Rowan squared off Tuesday evening for the East Rowan Easter Classic baseball championship after scoring semifinal victories Monday.





Hickory Ridge downed Concord Cox Mill 7-1, and East Rowan advanced with a 7-0 blanking of West Stanly.

Nolan DeVos led Hickory Ridge with a home run and three RBI. Adam Wilkerson doubled and tripled for the Ragin’ Bulls. Nick Alderfer had two hits for Cox Mill.

East Rowan advanced behind the pitching of Jake Hunter, who fired a complete-game shutout, allowing only four hits. Hunter struck out 10.

In the consolation bracket, West Rowan blanked West Iredell 10-0, and Central Cabarrus downed Marshville Forest Hills 15-3. West Rowan scored seven times in the top of the second and cruised. Central Cabarrus’ Evan McGee scored four times and drove in two runs, and Sam Yelton scored three runs. The Vikings had 15 hits, six for extra bases.

Monday’s top performers

Nolan DeVos (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge): DeVos, a senior who is hitting .306 this season, homered and drove in three runs as the Ragin’ Bulls beat Concord Cox Mill 7-1 in the semifinals of the East Rowan Easter Tournament.

J.T. Killen (Charlotte Christian): Killen, a senior, hit for the cycle – a single, double, triple and home run – in the Knights’ 10-0 blanking of Concord Cannon School. He scored three times and drove in four runs. Killen, hitting .385 this season, has homered in three straight games.

Evan McGee (Central Cabarrus): McGee, a senior, nearly hit for the cycle in the Vikings’ 15-3 romp over Marshville Forest Hills in the East Rowan Easter Tournament. McGee delivered a single, a double, and two triples.

Marshall Roper (Concord Jay M. Robinson): Roper hit a single and two doubles, driving in four runs, as the Bulldogs downed Mount Pleasant 16-6 in the Intimidator Classic.

Tuesday’s other results

Tournaments

GASTON COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

(at Sims Legion Park, Gastonia)

East Gaston 3, Belmont South Point 0: East Gaston posted the biggest surprise of the day, scoring two runs on errors in the fifth inning and blanking the Red Raiders.

Gastonia Ashbrook 15, Gastonia Huss 5: Ashbrook’s Khalil DeLozier went 3-for-4, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Teammates Alex Woody and Baylor Wyatt each added two hits.

Gastonia Forestview 4, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3: Forestview’s Allan Berrora slammed a two-run triple in a four-run fourth inning. Dalton Thomason and Jake Lee each added a pair of hits.

Gastonia Highland Tech 7, Bessemer City 5: Highland Tech scored all of its runs in the top of the six, erasing a Yellow Jacket lead. Bessemer City’s Tyler Lambert had two hits and two RBI.

Tuesday’s schedule: (consolation bracket) Hunter Huss vs. Bessemer City, 10 a.m.; South Point vs. Stuart Cramer, 1 p.m.; (winners’ bracket) Ashbrook vs. Highland Tech, 4 p.m.; Forestview vs. East Gaston, 7 p.m.

INTIMIDATOR CLASSIC

(at Intimidators Stadium, Kannapolis)

China Grove Carson 7, Northwest Cabarrus 6: Jesse Carson’s Zeb Burns scored twice and drove in two runs. Northwest Cabarrus’ Zack Aigner had three hits.

Concord Jay M. Robinson 16, Mount Pleasant 6 (six innings): Robinson’s Marshall Roper singled and hit two doubles, driving in four runs. Austin Dayvault knocked in three runs for the victors.

Lake Norman 10, Weddington 5: Weddington pitchers issued 10 walks, and Lake Norman’s Michael Summer drove in four runs with a single and double. Carson Arnold added two hits.

Unionville Piedmont 7, Kannapolis Brown 1: Piedmont broke it open with six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Alex Braswell pitched a complete-game victory.

Tuesday’s schedule: (consolation bracket) Mount Pleasant vs. Weddington, 11 a.m.; Northwest Cabarrus vs. A.L. Brown, 1:30 p.m.; (winners’ bracket) Jay M. Robinson vs. Lake Norman, 4 p.m.; Jesse Carson vs. Piedmont, 6:30 p.m.

CATAWBA COUNTY EASTER CLASSIC

(at Henkel-Alley Field, Hickory)

Alexander Central 8, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: Alexander rolled, behind the hitting of Kade Smith and Easton Rhoney (two hits and two RBI apiece).

Hickory 11, Lenoir Hibriten 7: Hickory’s five runs in the top of the sixth gave the Red Tornadoes a i-3 lead. Luke Absher had three hits for Hibriten.

Hickory St. Stephens 3, West Lincoln 2

Newton Foard 9, Newton-Conover 3: Fred T. Foard’s Jeremiah Wike smacked a two-run triple, and Clay Patterson and Hayden Lail each had two hits.

Tuesday’s schedule: (consolation bracket) West Lincoln vs. Hibriten, 11 a.m.; Newton-Conover vs. Bunker Hill, 1 p.m.; (winners’ bracket) St. Stephens vs. Hickory, 4 p.m.; Fred T. Foard vs. Alexander Central, 7 p.m.

TONY CAUSBY CLASSIC

(at Morganton Patton)

Catawba Bandys 16, Valdese Draughn 6 (5 innings): Bandys scored seven times in the top of the third for an 11-6 lead. Draughn’s Marshall Byrd drove in two runs with a pair of hits.

Forest City Chase 7, Morganton Freedom 5

R-S Central 13, East Burke 8

West Caldwell 12, Patton 0 (5 innings): West Caldwell scored nine runs in the bottom of the second. Cy Smith homered, and Patton pitches issued 10 walks.

Tuesday’s schedule: (consolation bracket) Freedom vs. East Burke, 11 a.m.; Draughn vs. Patton, 2 p.m.; (winners’ bracket) Chase vs. R-S Central, 4:30 p.m.; Bandys vs. West Caldwell, 7 p.m.

CONCORD SPRING BREAK

(at Concord)

Charlotte Stampede 9, South Iredell 8: Down 4-2, the Stampede scored six times in the top of the fifth for an 8-4 lead. Tyler Eagen slammed two doubles and drove in two runs.

Concord 5, Hopewell 4 (9 innings): Maven Parker had two doubles and scored twice for the victorious Spiders.

OTHER TOURNAMENTS

Bayonne (NJ) 3, Cherryville 0: The Ironmen fell in the Disney World Classic at Kissimmee, Fla., dropping to 18-3 on the season. Bayonne is 10-1.

East Lincoln 4, Buffalo St. Joseph’s Institute 1: East Lincoln advanced in the Ripken Experience at Myrtle Beach.

Fayetteville Sanford 3, South Caldwell 0: Terry Sanford improved to 16-2 on the season, blanking the Spartans (17-4) in the Terry Sanford Easter Classic.

Maiden 7, West Brunswick 6: Maiden scored four times in the top of the seventh and beat host West Brunswick in the Beach Diamond Invitational.

Richmond Senior 4, Eden Morehead 1: The Raiders got two hits and three RBI from Nolan Allen and won their opener in the Beach Diamond Invitational at West Brunswick.

Whiteville 7, East Rutherford 0: The Cavaliers lost in the Pitt County Classic at Greenville.

Regular season

SO MECK 7 4A

West Mecklenburg 19-14, Harding 3-1: West Mecklenburg swept a doubleheader. In the second game, winning pitcher Z-Darrious Clyburn pitched a complete game.

CISAA

Charlotte Christian 10, Concord Cannon School 0 (6 innings): J.T. Killen went 4-for-4, and J.D. Suarez had two hits and scored three times for the Knights.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Kings Mountain 6, Lawndale Burns 5

SOUTH FORK 2A

Lake Norman Charter 13, Lincolnton 3: Lake Norman Charter got plenty of offense from Drew Gugino (three hits, two runs), Nick Clark (two hits, three runs) and Max Doherty (two hits, one RBI).

PAC 1A

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 12, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 2 (5 innings): Pine Lake Prep’s Grant Phillips went 3-for-3, driving in four runs.

NONCONFERENCE

North Gaston 1, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0: North Gaston’s Fermin Oslo pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout.

North Stanly 14, Southwestern Randolph 6: Starting pitcher Drew Little went 4.1 innings and got the victory.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.

Saturday’s results

East Rowan 10, Marshville Forest Hills 0: East Rowan opened play in its own tournament with a shutout. Charlie Klingler and Bryson Wagner led the offense with three hits apiece.

West Stanly 7, Central Cabarrus 3: In the second game of the East Rowan Easter Tournament, West Stanly’s Michael Crayton pitched a complete-game victory. Cody Naylor had a pair of doubles for the Colts.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 20, West Iredell 13: The Ragin’ Bulls won their opening game in the East Rowan event behind the hitting of Nolan DeVos (two doubles and a triple), Ick Cirino (four hits, five RBI) and Jacob Bishop (single, double, triple, four runs, four RBI). West Iredell’s Eli Kitchens had two doubles and a home run, driving in four runs.

Concord Cox Mill 6, West Rowan 3: Cam Lowke’s two RBI and C.J. Hassell’s two hits led Cox Mill to an East Rowan tournament victory.

