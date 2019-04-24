Spring Sports: Myers Park girls soccer back in gear

Myers Park’s girls’ soccer team didn’t show any rust Monday after spring break, as the Mustangs posted a lopsided 9-0 Southwestern 4A victory over Rocky River.





The Mustangs and Ravens were among the first Charlotte-Mecklenburg soccer teams to resume action after last week’s break.

Myers Park ran its conference record to 9-0 (11-0-2 overall), as Agatha Mitchem and Anna Houchin each scored a pair of goals. The Mustangs used three different players in goal for the shutout.

Girls’ lacrosse

Independence 13, South Mecklenburg 9: Belle Hardwick had five goals and two assists for South Mecklenburg.

Girls’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

North Mecklenburg 2, Hopewell 1: The Vikings rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit.

METROLINA 8

Concord First Assembly 1, Northside Christian 0

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 9, Queens Grant 0: The Raptors improved to 7-1 in the conference.

Girls’ softball

PAC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 12-11, Mooresville Bradford Prep 0-8: Union Academy swept a doubleheader. Savanna Brooks had four hits and four RBI in the two games, including a pair of triples in the opener. Vicki Millett had two hits and two RBI in the first game, and Kristina Craft and Kailyn Griffin each had two RBI in the second contest.

NONCONFERENCE

Richmond Senior 2, South Columbus 0: Playing in the first round of the Beach Diamond Invitational at West Brunswick, Richmond Senior got sixth-inning RBI hits from Savannah Lampley and Greyson Way for the victory. Way pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out 11.

