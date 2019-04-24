3 NC stars, including 2 from Charlotte-area, make ESPN Top 25 national rankings

Concord Cannon School freshman Jaden Bradley played on a 16-and-under travel basketball team last summer, joining players who are rising juniors in high school. lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Concord Cannon School’s Jaden Bradley is ranked No. 7 in ESPN’s new rankings for players in the class of 2022. That’s one of the highest national rankings ever for an area player.

Bradley, a 6-foot-2 point guard, already holds offers from schools like Auburn, Florida and Wake Forest.

Last week, Bradley was named to the first-team MaxPreps freshman All-American team. Bradley averaged 23 points and six assists last season.

Bradley was joined in the top 10 by Durham Academy 6-5 forward M.J. Rice. Rice was ranked No. 10.

Rice was named to the MaxPreps honorable mention freshman All-American team.

And the third N.C. player in the ESPN top 25 was Northside Christian 6-3 point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Hood-Schifino started and was a key piece for a 23-12 Northside Christian team last season.

He averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Hood-Schifino has offers from Florida, South Florida and Virginia Tech.

See the complete list here.