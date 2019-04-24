Tuesday’s Roundup: Fort Mill lacrosse in state finals’ double

Nation Ford’s #20 Kevin Adkisson celebrates an early goal as Fort Mill Hosts Nation Ford in boys varsity lacrosse quarterfinal playoff action, 4-18-2019. Special to The Herald

Fort Mill will play for the South Carolina 5A championship in both boys’ and girls’ lacrosse Saturday.





The Yellow Jackets swept a pair of playoff semifinal matches Tuesday evening, with the boys beating Roebuck Dorman 11-9, and the girls edging Greenville J.L. Mann 14-13 in overtime.

The Fort Mill boys (13-3) will face Mount Pleasant Wando in the 5A title game, set for 6:30 p.m. at Irmo High near Columbia.

Preceding that at 4 p.m. will be the girls’ title game, between Fort Mill (15-3) and Chapin.

The Fort Mill boys rallied from a 6-5 halftime deficit to beat Dorman. The Yellowjackets blanked Dorman 2-0 in the fourth period. Zach Terry led the offense with five goals.

The girls avenged a 14-12 loss to Dorman on Feb. 27. Charlotte Anderson led Fort Mill with five goals, one assist, and eight ground balls. Sydney Ziemer added four goals, an assist, and six ground balls.

Latin girls win in shootout

Charlotte Latin effectively knotted up the CISAA girls’ soccer standings Tuesday night with a shootout victory over visiting Providence Day.

Regulation and overtime ended in a 2-2 tie, with Marissa and Morgan Hart scoring for Providence Day, and Anna Calloway and Mary Gale Godwin getting the Latin goals. The Hawks then prevailed 3-1 in the shootout.

That left Charlotte Latin at 7-1 in the conference, and Providence Day at 6-1. The Chargers beat Latin 3-2 in overtime in their other meeting this season, on April 4.

Charlotte Latin finishes league play with matches Thursday against Charlotte Christian (0-7 in the league) and next Wednesday against Concord Cannon School (1-5). Providence Day finishes with matches Thursday against Charlotte Country Day (5-3), Tuesday at Covenant Day (3-5) and May 3 at Cannon School.

Featured performers

Lili Bowen (Providence girls’ softball): Bowen, a senior, homered and drove in three runs as the Panthers trounced South Mecklenburg 19-4. She is batting .600 this season, with five home runs.

Chloe Hatzopoulos (Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter girls’ softball): Haztopoulos, a sophomore, had a huge day in her team’s 19-0 and 18-2 doubleheader sweep of Community School of Davidson. In the opener, she hit for the cycle and drove in five runs. In the nightcap, she slammed two triples. For the season, Hatzopoulos is batting .614, with nine home runs and 12 doubles.

Logan Hernandez (Independence boys’ lacrosse): Hernandez, a sophomore, had eight goals and two assists in the Patriots’ 14-8 victory over East Mecklenburg.

Ariana Maibodi (Myers Park girls’ soccer): Maibodi, a senior striker, scored three goals in the Mustangs’ 9-0 blanking of East Mecklenburg. In 14 matches this season, Maibodi has 25 goals and two assists.

Boys’ lacrosse

Charlotte Christian 9, Concord Cannon School 8

Davidson Day 10, Forsyth Country Day 9 (OT)

Independence 14, East Mecklenburg 8: Fernando Hernandez scored eight goals, and Logan Weller added two goals and an assist for Independence.

Myers Park 13, Providence 8

Providence Day 8, Charlotte Latin 6: Providence Day jumped to a 7-1 halftime lead and held on.

Boys’ tennis

Charlotte Country Day 9, Covenant Day 0: Country Day’s David Saye outlasted Will Coburn 6-3, 3-6 (10-3) in a tightly contested No. 1 singles match. Otherwise, the Buccaneers dominated. Kaelan Van Cleeff and Tarun Prakash teamed to win No. 1 doubles after each won in singles.

Fort Mill 5, Rock Hill 1: Fort Mill wrapped up an unbeaten (4-0) Region 3 5A season.

Girls’ lacrosse

Davidson Day 14, Forsyth Country Day 7

Lake Norman Charter 22, Community School of Davidson 4: The Knights’ Maddy Hlewicki, Bryn Shepler and Morgan Bordeaux each scored six goals.

Myers Park 19, Butler 0

Girls’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 7, Mallard Creek 0: Camden Poole and Julia Daley each scored two goals, and Meghan McHugh had three assists for the Huskies.

Mooresville 9, West Charlotte 0

North Mecklenburg 9, Vance 0: North’s Noelle Roberts scored two goals and had three assists, and Elista Parks and Louisa Terry each scored twice.

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 4, Olympic 0: Goalkeeper Sam Casey got the shutout, as the Knights improved to 6-2 in the conference. Ardrey Kell’s youth accounted for the scoring, with goals by freshman Mara Voloder and sophomores Maddie Murray, Hannah Biggers and Kassidy Hajlik.

Providence 9, Berry Academy 0: The Panthers remained first in the conference, improving to 8-0.

South Mecklenburg 9, West Mecklenburg 0: The Sabres improved to 8-1 in the conference, remaining a half-game behind first-place Providence. Kaitlyn Little (two goals, one assist) and Ellie Rios (two goals) led the offense.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 10, Garinger 1: Kristen Lliso led the Bulldog attack, with four goals and an assist. Megan LaVenture had two goals and two assists.

Independence 5, Rocky River 0: Independence’s Annaliese Shelley scored three goals and added an assist, and Aleisha Lamb had a pair of goals.

Myers Park 9, East Mecklenburg 0: The Mustangs got three goals from Ariana Maibodi and a goal and two assists from Amanda Stines.

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 1, Covenant Day 0: Elizabeth Edwards scored on an assist from Cameron Granger, lifting the Buccaneers.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 5, Lawndale Burns 0

METROLINA 8

Concord First Assembly 1, Gaston Day 0

Hickory Grove Christian 9, Southlake Christian 0: The Lions improved to 11-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference. They’ve outscored opponents 79-9 this season.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 8, Northside Christian 0: Sadie Thompson scored two goals and had four assists, and Hope Niccolai added two goals. Eighth-grader Skylar Rule got the shutout in goal.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Statesville Christian 6, Mooresville Woodlawn School 0

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Boonville Starmount 8, North Wilkes 0

Elkin 5, West Wilkes 0

Wilkes Central 2, East Wilkes 0

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 8, Mooresville Bradford Prep 0: The host Spartans scored seven times after halftime.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 5, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3: Pine Lake’s Meaghan Reidy scored two goals, and Lydia Sparks added a goal and two assists.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Lincoln Charter 5, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 1: The Eagles got two goals apiece from Julianna Lappin and Isabella Biondi.

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill 2, Clover 1: The Yellowjackets rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit and won this key region match. Katie Phillips and Lexi Barrowclough got the second-half goals, as Fort Mill finished at 7-1 in the region. Clover is 6-1, with a region match remaining Thursday at Fort Mill Nation Ford (4-3).

Fort Mill Nation Ford 6, Rock Hill 2

NONCONFERENCE

Asheville Christian 8, Carmel Christian 1

Kings Mountain 5, Shelby 1: Raegan Buchanan scored twice for the Mountaineers.

Richland Northeast 2, Kershaw (SC) North Central 0

Girls’ softball

I-MECK 4A

Hopewell 15, West Charlotte 0

Hough 19, Mallard Creek 4

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell vs. Olympic, suspended: This key conference battle was tied 1-1 in the eighth inning, when it was halted by darkness. The game will be finished sometime this week. The teams have another game set for Thursday at Ardrey Kell. Olympic leads the conference at 9-1, while Providence (9-2) and Ardrey Kell (8-2) are close behind.

Providence 19, South Mecklenburg 4: Providence improved to 9-2 in the conference, scoring 11 runs in the top of the fifth and cracking 20 hits. Lili Bowen and Carolyn Bentley each homered for the Panthers. South Meck’s Sydney Yoder had three hits, two RBI, and scored twice.

CISAA

Charlotte Christian 3, Concord Cannon School 1 (5 innings): Cannon School improved to 6-1 in the conference.

Providence Day 19, Charlotte Latin 1

SANDHILLS 4A

Pembroke Purnell Swett 3, Raeford Hoke County 2

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 14, Lawndale Burns 0: The Chargers improved to 13-0 in the conference.

METROLINA 8

Hickory Grove Christian 20, Southlake Christian 0 (3 innings): Maddie Sehen homered twice and drove in five runs for the Lions.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

East Wilkes 2, Wilkes Central 0

North Wilkes 2, Boonville Starmount 0

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 20, Black Mountain Owen 0

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 19-18, Community School of Davidson 0-2 (first game, 3 innings; second game, 4 innings): In the opener, Chloe Hatzopoulos went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs. Teammates Kaylan Brown (four hits) and Lawson Gerland (three hits) helped. In the second game, Hatzopoulos drove in three runs.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Lincoln Charter 1, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 0

NONCONFERENCE

Concord First Assembly 7, Winston-Salem Calvary Day 4

Gaston Christian 11, High Point Christian 0

Lincoln Charter 7, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6 (8 innings): Down 6-4, Lincoln Charter rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh. Reagin Luby had three hits, including a home run, for Pine Lake Prep.

TOURNAMENTS

Fayetteville Cape Fear 10, Maiden 7 (Cherryville Easter Tournament)

Lenoir Hibriten 12, West Caldwell 0 (Lenoir Hibriten Easter Tournament)

Maiden 11, Bessemer City 2 (Cherryville Easter Tournament)

Richmond Senior 4, Whiteville 1: Greyson Way tossed a three-hitter, and Paige Ransom homered and drove in three runs for the Raiders, in this West Brunswick Easter Tournament victory.

Richmond Senior 8, East Bladen 0: The Raiders cranked out four home runs in this West Brunswick Easter Tournament game. Winning pitcher Greyson Way and Taylor Parrish each had a double and a homer, and Payton Chappell drove in four runs.

South Iredell 12, Morganton Freedom 1 (Lenoir Hibriten Easter Tournament)

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.