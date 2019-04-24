Tuesday’s baseball recap: Providence rolls past South Meck in unbeaten showdown

Riding with Recruits: Trey Tujetsch Ardrey Kell High baseball pitcher Trey Tujetsch, a South Carolina recruit and MLB prospect who can throw in the '90s. Recorded onTuesday, February 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ardrey Kell High baseball pitcher Trey Tujetsch, a South Carolina recruit and MLB prospect who can throw in the '90s. Recorded onTuesday, February 26, 2019.

The battle of unbeatens in the SoMeck 7 4A Conference turned out to be one-sided Tuesday night.





Providence held host South Mecklenburg to two hits and trounced the Sabres 10-1. The Panthers broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the third and blew it open with four runs in the fifth.

That left the Panthers atop the conference with an 11-0 record, dropping South Mecklenburg to 9-1. Providence closes its regular season at home Friday against the Sabres. South Mecklenburg has a conference game Wednesday at Olympic, then finishes with the Panthers.

Tuesday’s top performers

Vance Anderson (Lake Norman): Anderson, a senior, singled and tripled, scoring twice and driving in two runs as Lake Norman beat Concord Jay M. Robinson 9-4 and advanced to the title game of the Intimidator Classic.

Zach Eddy (Hough): Eddy hit a three-run home run, a two-run single and had six RBI as the Huskies trounced Vance 18-0.

Will Jeffries (Charlotte Country Day): Jeffries, a senior, pitched a three-hitter and struck out 11 in the Buccaneers’ 4-0 victory at Covenant Day. Jeffries has not allowed an earned run in his last 23 innings.

Matthew Siverling (Charlotte Christian): Siverling, a senior left-hander, pitched a two-hitter and struck out nine as the Knights beat Charlotte Latin 13-1.

Tuesday’s other results

Regular season

I-MECK 4A

Hopewell 22, West Charlotte 1: Hopewell scored 10 times in the bottom of the first. The Huskies slammed 14 hits and were walked 11 times. Raffy Buleno and Michael Smith each had three RBI.

Hough 18, Vance 0: Second baseman Zach Eddy homered and singled for the Huskies. Winning pitcher Cade McGahan went five innings, allowing three hits and striking out 11.

Mooresville 10, Mallard Creek 0

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 10, Olympic 0: Ardrey Kell scored in six of its seven at-bats. Winning pitcher Trey Tujetsch went six innings, fanning 10.

Berry Academy 24, Harding 5 (5 innings): Berry Academy took advantage of eight Harding errors and 17 walks. Michael Dulin scored three times and drove in three runs, and Nakia Isler scored four runs.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

East Mecklenburg 4, Butler 3: East Meck’s Sabian Jones singled and tripled, driving in two runs, and Chauncey Harris had two hits and two runs.

Myers Park 11, Independence 1: Myers Park broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, then added six in the fifth inning. Preston Hall, Jack Shaw and Pres Cavenaugh each had two of the Mustangs’ 13 hits. Hall drove in four runs.

CISAA

Charlotte Christian 13, Charlotte Latin 1 (5 innings): Latin’s J.B. Awolowo and J.D. Suarez each had two hits and two RBI.

Charlotte Country Day 4, Covenant Day 0: Scott Hosmer’s two hits and two RBI supported Will Jeffries’ three-hit pitching.

Providence Day 10, Concord Cannon School 0 (5 innings): Providence Day scored eight times in the top of the fifth. John Miralia doubled and homered, driving in a pair of runs.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 15, Lawndale Burns 1

METROLINA 8

Gaston Christian 8, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 3: Ethan Revels had two of Gaston Christian’s four hits. Westminster Catawba pitchers issued nine walks.

Gaston Day 6, Concord First Assembly 3: Gaston Day’s Zach Clark had two hits and two RBI.

Southlake Christian 9, Hickory Grove Christian 5: The victorious Eagles scored three times in the second, fourth and fifth innings.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 5, Alleghany 0: The Huskies have won seven of their last eight.

Boonville Starmount 6, North Wilkes 5

North Wilkes 14, Elkin 0

Wilkes Central 13, East Wilkes 1

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 18, Black Mountain Owen 7 (5 innings)

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 6, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 2

Monroe Union Academy 11, Mooresville Bradford Prep 1 (5 innings): Jaden Sylvestre went 3-for-4, scoring four times and driving in three runs.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 14, Concord Carolina International 1 (5 innings): Joe Lehac homered and drove in three runs for Pine Lake Prep.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Lincoln Charter 12, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 0 (5 innings): Ryan Restino’s no-hitter and three RBI, along with John Burns’ two doubles and five RBI, carried Lincoln Charter.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

North Stanly 7, North Moore 0: The Comets’ Rhett Lowder fired a six-hit shutout, striking out eight.

NONCONFERENCE

Carmel Christian 6, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 5 (9 innings)

Charlotte Stampede 7, Charlotte Royals 5: The Stampede’s Josiah Barhite drove in two runs.

North Lincoln 8, North Gaston 7

S.C. playoffs

Abbeville 10, Chesterfield 6: The Golden Rams fall into the 2A District 4 consolation bracket and will visit Columbia on Thursday.

Blacksburg 7, Lancaster Buford 3: Buford falls into the 2A District 1 consolation bracket and will host Greenville St. Joseph’s at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Fort Mill 10, Laurens 6: The Yellowjackets won their 5A District 3 opener and will host Greenville Hanna at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 15, Columbia Johnston 0: The Volunteers advance in 2A District 2 and will host Batesburg-Leesville at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Landrum 8, Richburg Lewisville 1: Lewisville falls into the 2A District 2 consolation bracket and will visit North Augusta Fox Creek at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Lugoff-Elgin 3, Rock Hill Northwestern 0: This loss drops Northwestern into the 5A District 2 consolation bracket – and an elimination game at 7 p.m. Thursday against visiting Easley.

Pageland Central 4, North Augusta Fox Creek 3: Pageland advanced in 2A’s District 3 and will visit Landrum at 7 p.m. Thursday in the second round.

Tournaments

INTIMIDATOR CLASSIC

(at Intimidator Stadium, Kannapolis)

(winners’ bracket)

China Grove Carson 8, Unionville Piedmont 3: Piedmont led 3-0, but the Chargers rallied. Logan Rogers (two hits, three RBI) and Cole Hales (three hits, three runs) led the Jesse Carson attack.

Lake Norman 9, Concord Jay M. Robinson 4: Carson Arnold had three hits and Bance Anderson added two hits for Lake Norman. Robinson’s Collin Auten went 3-for-3.

(consolation bracket)

Northwest Cabarrus 6, Kannapolis Brown 5: Northwest’s Andrew Raffaldt collected three hits and three RBI.

Weddington 15, Mount Pleasant 2: Cooper McKeehan and Avery Lewis pitched the Warriors to victory.

Wednesday’s schedule: (seventh place) A.L. Brown vs. Mount Pleasant, 11 a.m.; (fifth place) Northwest Cabarrus vs. Weddington, 1:30 p.m.; (third place) Piedmont vs. Jay M. Robinson, 4 p.m.; (championship) Jesse Carson vs. Lake Norman, 6:30 p.m.

GASTON COUNTY EASTER TOURNAMENT

(at Sims Legion Park, Gastonia)

(winners’ bracket)

Gastonia Ashbrook 11, Gastonia Highland Tech 9

Gastonia Forestview 6, East Gaston 2: Forestview’s Deon Walker smacked two doubles, Dalton Thomason had three hits, and Jake Lee drove in three runs.

(consolation bracket)

Belmont South Point 7, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0: Sophomore Marshall Witherall pitched six innings and senior Nolan Cochran finished, as the Red Raiders posted a shutout.

Bessemer City 11, Gastonia Huss 3: Cody Absher had two hits and three RBI for Bessemer City. Huss’ Jacob Brackett singled and tripled.

Wednesday’s schedule: (seventh place) Stuart Cramer vs. Hunter Huss, 10 a.m.; (fifth place) South Point vs. Bessemer City, 1 p.m.; (third place) Highland Tech vs. East Gaston, 4 p.m.; (championship) Ashbrook vs. Forestview, 7 p.m.

CATAWBA COUNTY EASTER CLASSIC

(at Henkel-Alley Field, Hickory)

(winners’ bracket)

Alexander Central 11, Newton Foard 1: Alexander’s Jacob Bebber went 2-for-3, driving in four runs. He also hit two sacrifice flies. Dalton Stikeleather added three hits.

Hickory St. Stephens 5, Hickory 0

(consolation bracket)

Claremont Bunker Hill 14, Lenoir Hibriten 6: Bunker Hill’s Jordan Yoder drove in three runs.

West Lincoln 4, Newton-Conover 2

Wednesday’s schedule: (third place) Newton Foard vs. Hickory, 4 p.m.; (championship) Alexander Central vs. St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.

EAST ROWAN EASTER TOURNAMENT

(at Granite Quarry)

East Rowan 6, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 2 (championship): East Rowan jumped to a 3-1 lead after the first inning and never trailed. Wayne Mize and Jake Hunter homered for the Mustangs. Jose Vargas had three hits for Hickory Ridge.

West Stanly 5, Concord Cox Mill 4 (third place): The Colts scored their winning run in the seventh inning. Cox Mill’s Chandler Riley had four hits.

West Rowan 6, Central Cabarrus 4 (fifth place): West Rowan’s Daniel Sell had two hits and three RBI. Sam Yelton and Bryson Birmingham each had two hits for Central Cabarrus.

West Iredell 9, Marshville Forest Hills 5 (seventh place): West Iredell’s Josh Graham singled and hit two triples, scoring three times and driving in three runs.

TONY CAUSBY CLASSIC

(at Morganton Patton)

(winners’ bracket)

Catawba Bandys 11, West Caldwell 1 (5 innings)

R-S Central 9, Forest City Chase 3

(consolation bracket)

Morganton Freedom 14, East Burke 1: Lyle Holland pitched a complete game for Freedom.

Valdese Draughn 6, Morganton Patton 5

Wednesday’s schedule: (seventh place) East Burke vs. Patton, 11 a.m.; (fifth place) Freedom vs. Draughn, 2 p.m.; (third place) West Caldwell vs. Chase, 4:30 p.m.; (championship) Bandys vs. R-S Central, 7 p.m.

OTHER TOURNAMENTS

East Lincoln 16, Niles (OH) McKinley 0: East Lincoln’s Josh Stephens slammed two triples, and Derek Martin drove in three runs, in the Ripken Experience at Myrtle Beach.

Eden Morehead 5, Maiden 1 (Beach Diamond Invitational, West Brunswick High)

Greenville Rose 13, East Rutherford 1 (Pitt County Classic, Greenville)

South Caldwell 8, Pittsboro Northwood 0: The Spartans scored five times in the top of the first and cruised to victory in the Bulldog Invitational in Fayetteville.

West Brunswick 1, Richmond Senior 0: Richmond’s Hunter Paris fired a four-hitter and struck out eight.

