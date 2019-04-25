Independence football team, Union Academy, Mount Pleasant win NCHSAA service awards

Covenant Day’s Wisdom Asaboro, the biggest prep football recruit you never heard of At Covenant Day, a little known football recruit named Wisdom Asaboro is beginning to turn heads in the recruiting world. As signing day approaches Wednesday, Asaboro has more than 15 offers from Power 5 programs. He’s 6-8, 290 pounds Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At Covenant Day, a little known football recruit named Wisdom Asaboro is beginning to turn heads in the recruiting world. As signing day approaches Wednesday, Asaboro has more than 15 offers from Power 5 programs. He’s 6-8, 290 pounds

The Independence High football team is among three Charlotte-area high school athletic organizations honored for community service this year by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.





Also winning the Commissioner’s Cup are the cheerleading squad from Monroe Union Academy and the AWSUM (Athletes Who Share Unselfish Moments) Club from Mount Pleasant High.

They are among eight winners from around the state.

Independence was honored for its Victory Day program, in which 38 students with cognitive disabilities from Independence High and Mint Hill Middle were given a full “game-day experience.”

Participants were able to play football, cheer with the cheer squad, or march with the band while teachers and family members watched.

Union Academy conducted a number of service projects, including the Snowball Dance for adults with disabilities. More than 100 people participated in the event.

Mount Pleasant’s club, which includes about 35 student-athletes, supported St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through a flag football charity event; the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Association through “Cops and Kids”; and several other organizations. The club raised more than $40,000 this year.





