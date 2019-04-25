Wednesday’s Spring Sports Roundup: Lake Norman Charter upsets Providence soccer

Lake Norman Charter might have scored its biggest girls’ soccer victory of the season Wednesday night, when the Knights logged a 3-2 come-from-behind victory at Providence.





A 2A school, Lake Norman Charter (15-1) fell behind 2-1 in the second half but rallied to beat 4A power Providence (10-4), the SoMeck 7 4A Conference leader.

Kasey Hahn’s goal, on an assist from Brianna Hatch, tied the game at 2-2 in the second half, and the Knights got the winning tally on Kirsten Brady’s penalty kick.

Providence pressured the Lake Norman Charter defense heavily in the second half, but Knights’ goalkeeper Kaela Rosenberger made 15 saves.

Providence has a big match Thursday night, hosting second-place South Mecklenburg in a SoMeck 7 4A clash.

Featured performers

Cameron Harris (Gaston Day girls’ soccer): Harris logged her sixth shutout of the season, and it was a big one, as Gaston Day handed Hickory Grove Christian its first loss of the season, 1-0.

Ashley Marchitelli (Mooresville Pine Lake Prep girls’ softball): Marchitelli, a freshman, drove in five runs with a single, double and triple, as the Pride blanked Community School of Davidson 16-0. For the season, Marchitelli is batting .525.

Mackenzie Silvia (Butler girls’ softball): A senior, Silvia tossed a three-hitter as the Bulldogs downed Myers Park 3-1.

Boys’ lacrosse

Ardrey Kell 19, Butler 1: The Knights advanced to the Conference 15 championship match. They will host Myers Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Girls’ lacrosse

Charlotte Latin 18, Providence Day 3: Latin’s Gracie Colombo (four goals, one assist), Megan Klingenberg (three goals, one assist) and Cece Colombo (two goals, three assists) led the way.

Girls’ soccer

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 1, South Mecklenburg 0: A first-half goal was all the Knights needed to win this match and stay in contention for the conference title with a 7-2 record. The loss was costly for South Mecklenburg, which fell to 8-2. The Sabres visit conference leader Providence (8-0) on Thursday evening.

Berry Academy 6, Harding 1

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

East Mecklenburg 9, Garinger 0

Independence 3, Butler 1: Annaliese Shelley scored all three goals, two on assists from Hannah McClain, as Independence beat its rival. Megan LaVenture scored for Butler.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Kings Mountain 4, Lawndale Burns 0: Sarah Drennan had a goal and an assist, and three teammates scored one goal apiece for the Mountaineers.

METROLINA 8

Gaston Day 1, Hickory Grove Christian 0: Gaston Day stunned the Lions, handing them their first loss of the season (11-1 overall, 5-1 conference). Charlotte Moore scored on an assist from Sarah Grimm, and Cameron Harris got the shutout in goal. Gaston Day is 7-4, 5-3.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Woodlawn School 6, United Faith Christian 2: The Davidson school won behind two goals from Ally Fleming.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Boonville Starmount 9, West Wilkes 0

PAC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 8, Queens Grant Charter 0: Union Academy led only 1-0 at halftime but surged., Kelsey Havican and Mia Fraticelli each had two goals and an assist.

NONCONFERENCE

West Mecklenburg 3, West Charlotte 1

Girls’ softball

I-MECK 4A

Hopewell 3, North Mecklenburg 2 (10 innings): The Titans won this marathon behind two hits each from Alli Stertzbach and Olivia Cainey.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 3, Myers Park 1: Butler’s Jazzy Freeman hit a triple and drove in a run, and Mackenzie Silvia pitched a three-hitter, striking out six.

CISAA

Providence Day 13, Charlotte Country Day 6: Providence Day scored seven runs in the top of the fifth to pull away. Country Day’s Lindsay Batten had three hits, including a home run, scored twice, and drove in a pair of runs.

METROLINA 8

Hickory Grove Christian 8, Gaston Christian 7: The Lions clinched the conference championship and remained undefeated (15-0 overall, 6-0 in the league), but it was a close call. Hickory Grove scored three times in the bottom of the third for an 8-5 lead, but Gaston Christian rallied with two runs in the top of the fourth. The teams played shutout ball the rest of the way.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 13, South Rowan 3

Ledford 11, East Davidson 0

North Davidson 15, Salisbury 0

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Alleghany 1, East Wilkes 0

West Wilkes 13, Boonville Starmount 2

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 11, Polk County 0

PAC 1A

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 16, Community School of Davidson 0: Ashley Marchitelli’s two extra-base hits and five RBI led the Pride.

NONCONFERENCE

Hough 19, Lake Norman Charter 4 (5 innings): Hough was aided by eight Lake Norman Charter errors in this meeting of northern Mecklenburg schools.

Indian Trail Sun Valley 14, Queens Grant Charter 0 (4 innings): It was Senior Night at Sun Valley, and senior Maureen Camacho was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases. Sophomore Sara Barnes added three hits and three stolen bases.

Mooresville 11, Lincoln Charter 2: This meeting of a 4A power against a 1A power went to the big school. Mooresville improved to 18-3, while Lincoln Charter fell to 14-4.

Shelby 8, Lawndale Burns 4: Shelby’s Hailey Sheehan drove in three runs, and Faythe Bowles had three hits.

CHERRYVILLE EASTER TOURNAMENT

Bessemer City 13, Hickory 3

Fayetteville Cape Fear 14, West Lincoln 0: Samantha Wilson got two of West Lincoln’s four hits.

Maiden 11, Cherryville 0

LENOIR HIBRITEN EASTER TOURNAMENT

Lenoir Hibriten 16, South Iredell 0 (5 innings): Hibriten’s Davis Walker slammed two doubles and drove in four runs.

Lenoir Hibriten 21, Morganton Freedom 0 (5 innings): The Panthers scored 16 runs in the bottom of the second inning and totaled 21 hits in the game. Malea Prestwood went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs.

South Iredell 5, West Caldwell 3

WEST BRUNSWICK EASTER TOURNAMENT

Richmond Senior 9, West Brunswick 8: The Raiders scored seven times in the bottom of the first for a 7-2 lead and held on.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.