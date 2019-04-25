Myers Park clinches Southwestern baseball crown. SoMeck title game Thursday

The Myers Park Mustangs baseball team celebrate their 7-1 victory over the Butler Bulldogs in the Southwestern 4A championship game on Friday, May 8, 2015. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Myers Park clinched the Southwestern 4A Conference baseball championship Wednesday with a 4-1 victory at Indian Trail Porter Ridge.





The triumph left the Mustangs with a 12-0 record in league play and dropped second-place Porter Ridge to 10-3. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge is third, having finished conference play with a 10-4 mark.

Myers Park has remaining conference games set for Thursday at Independence and Saturday at home against Porter Ridge.

In Wednesday’s game, winning pitcher Wilson Glasgow went seven innings, scattering seven hits and striking out six. Patrick Alvarez had four hits and drove in two runs.

Porter Ridge’s J.H. Vaughan had two hits.

▪ In the SoMeck conference, Providence (20-3, 11-0) leads South Meck (19-3, 10-1) by one game. The teams meet Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. Providence, which has been ranked as high as No. 5 nationally, snapped a two-game losing streak, all in non-conference games, at South Meck Tuesday, winning 10-1. That gave the Panthers at least a share of the league title.

▪ In the I-MECK, Mooresville (14-8, 11-2) and Hough (14-9, 11-2) are just ahead of Lake Norman (20-4, 11-3). Lake Norman is done with league play. Hough plays at Vance (6-11, 2-11) Thursday at 6:30. Mooresville is at Mallard Creek (10-12, 7-6).

Wednesday’s top performers

Dawson Elder (Alexander Central): Elder, a senior, pitched 6.1 innings, allowing four hits and striking out 12, as the Cougars beat Hickory St. Stephens 7-1 for the Catawba County Easter Classic title.

Andrew Ollenberger (Queens Grant Charter): Ollenberger homered as his team downed Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8-4 and won the PAC 1A conference championship.

Gage Smith (Lake Norman): Smith drove in five runs as his team trounced China Grove Carson 13-2 and won the Intimidator Classic championship.

Wednesday’s other results

Regular season

I-MECK 4A

Mooresville 20, West Charlotte 0: The Blue Devils improved to 11-2 in the conference, tied with Hough. Each team has one game remaining, with Mooresville visiting Mallard Creek and Hough at Vance. Both games are scheduled for Friday. Also in the race is Lake Norman, which has finished conference play at 11-3.

SO MECK 7 4A

South Mecklenburg 8, Olympic 1: The Sabres improved to 10-1 in the conference and travel Thursday evening to 11-0 Providence in the regular-season finale.

METROLINA 8

Hickory Grove Christian 7, Gaston Day 6: Hickory Grove’s Travis Snell had two hits and four RBI, while Gaston Day’s Holden Page had two hits and two RBI.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 6, North Davidson 1

Midway Oak Grove 8, East Davidson 3

South Rowan 10, Salisbury 3: South Rowan’s Jarrid Nelson had two hits.

Thomasville 18, Lexington 6 (5 innings)

West Davidson 6, Central Davidson 1

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

West Wilkes 14, Boonville Starmount 6

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 10, Concord Carolina International 4: Down 3-1, Community School of Davidson got seven runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ivan Dorber had three hits for Carolina International.

Queens Grant Charter 8, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 4: The Stallions won the conference championship, finishing 11-3. Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter is second, at 9-4. Andrew Ollenberger homered, and Alwin Duran had two doubles for the victors. Andy Duran added two hits.

NONCONFERENCE

Charlotte Christian 6, Arden Christ School 2: The Knights won behind Brett Adams’ two RBI and the batting of J.T. Killen, who had two of Charlotte Christian’s six hits.

Charlotte Stampede 10, Monroe Parkwood 5: The Stampede’s James Godwin went 3-for-3, and Mikey Harrill homered and drove in three runs.

Kings Mountain 12, Enka 5: The Mountaineers celebrated Senior High with a 13-hit barrage.

Lincoln Charter 11, Southlake Christian 5: John Burns and Hunter Harritan homered for Lincoln Charter.

North Mecklenburg 7, Monroe Union Academy 2: Down 2-0, North Mecklenburg rallied with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Union Academy’s Rush Preston had two hits.

Northwest Guilford 10, Mallard Creek 0 (5 innings): The Mavericks were held to four hits.

Shelby 12, Lawndale Burns 4

Tournaments

INTIMIDATOR CLASSIC

(at Kannapolis)

Lake Norman 13, China Grove Carson 2 (championship): Lake Norman scored seven times in the top of the fourth and cruised to the tournament title.

Concord Jay M. Robinson 18, Unionville Piedmont 2 (third place): The Bulldogs scored 13 runs in the top of the second and had 20 hits overall.

Northwest Cabarrus 7, Weddington 6 (fifth place): Northwest Cabarrus’ Cole Pletcher went 4-for-4, and Sam Walker was 3-for-4 with two runs.

Mount Pleasant 10, Kannapolis Brown 4 (seventh place): Tiger pitchers Jalen Love and Will Gray shut down A.L. Brown’s attack.

CATAWBA COUNTY EASTER CLASSIC

(at Hickory)

Alexander Central 7, Hickory St. Stephens 1 (championship): The Cougars took the tournament title behind the pitching of Dawson Elder and the hitting of Dalton Stikeleather (two hits, three RBI). Alexander Central broke a 1-1 tie with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Hickory 11, Newton Foard 6 (third place): Hickory scored six times in the top of the sixth for an 11-3 lead. Fred T. Foard’s Jack Colosimo drove in four runs.

TONY CAUSBY CLASSIC

(at Morganton Patton)

R-S Central 4, Catawba Bandys 2 (championship)

Forest City Chase 6, West Caldwell 1 (third place)

Morganton Freedom 12, Valdese Draughn 2 (fifth place)

DISNEY WORLD TOURNAMENT

(at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.)

Medford (NJ) Shawnee 7, Cherryville 4: The loss dropped the Ironmen to 18-4 on the season.

BEACH DIAMOND INVITATIONAL

(at Shallotte)

Maiden 8, South Columbus 3

Richmond Senior 10, Scotland County 4: A week ago, Scotland County swept two games from rival Richmond Senior and prevented the Raiders from winning the Sandhills 4A regular-season title. The Raiders got a bit of revenge Wednesday.

GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPER CLASSIC

(at Greensboro)

High Point Wesleyan 10, Boone Watauga 0 (5 innings): Wesleyan’s Luke Barrow held Watauga to two hits.

RIPKEN EXPERIENCE

(at Myrtle Beach)

East Lincoln 5, Elyria (OH) 4

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.