Spring Sports Roundup: Crest tops rival Kings Mountain to cap unbeaten season

It took an error, a few bunts and a walk, but Boiling Springs Crest completed an undefeated girls’ softball conference season Thursday night.





The Chargers, whose baseball team also finished a perfect Big South 3A season Thursday evening, rallied in the last of the seventh inning and edged Kings Mountain 1-0.

Kings Mountain pitcher Catie Payne was superb through six innings, allowing only one hit. But Crest (14-0 in the conference) broke through in the seventh.

The Chargers got a runner on first via an error, then loaded the bases with a pair of bunt singles. A walk sent home the decisive run. It was only the second walk issued by Payne in the game.

Kings Mountain finished with an 11-3 Big South 3A mark.

Featured performers

Anna Barnhardt (Charlotte Latin girls’ soccer): Barnhardt got the shutout in goal as the Hawks beat visiting Charlotte Christian 4-0 and remained first in the CISAA.

Lili Bowen (Providence girls’ softball): Bowen, a senior, went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs as the Panthers trounced South Mecklenburg 11-3 and gained a tie of the SoMeck 7 4A conference regular-season championship.

Hayley Harris (Concord First Assembly girls’ softball): Harris, a senior, slammed three triples in her team’s 14-10 victory at Southlake Christian.

Maddie Sehen (Hickory Grove Christian girls’ softball): Sehen’s 4-for-5 performance helped the Lions beat Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 10-5. Hickory Grove finished the regular season 16-0.

Milla Syska (Hickory Grove Christian girls’ soccer): Syska, a freshman, scored four goals as the Lions held off Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 6-4.

Carley Womack (Cramerton Stuart Cramer girls’ softball): Womack, a senior, pitched a perfect game and struck out 10 as the Storm blanked Queens Grant Charter 16-0 in the Gaston Spring Break Tournament. At the plate, she went 4-for-4 and scored three times.

Track and field

Providence meet: The Panthers swept the boys’ and girls’ titles in a seven-team meet. Providence’s Gavin Reeder won both the shot put and discus, and the Panthers took seven boys’ events. Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter’s Kobe Creamer won the long jump and triple jump. In the girls’ competition, Providence’s Paris McGill won the shot put and discus.

Boys’ team totals: Providence 190.66; Myers Park 120.5; Mountain Island Charter 90; South Mecklenburg 68.33; Independence 47.5; Queens Grant Charter 28; Butler 8.

Girls’ team totals: Providence 139, Mountain Island Charter 121; Myers Park 111; South Mecklenburg 85; Queens Grant Charter 32; Independence 30; Butler 10.

Boys’ lacrosse

Charlotte Latin 11, Charlotte Christian 3: Latin outscored the Knights 7-0 in the second half.

Lake Norman Charter 22, Phoenix Montessori 8: The Knights’ Peyton Turner scored two goals and six assists.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 17, Queens Grant Charter 3

Providence Day 7, Charlotte Country Day 5: The Chargers broke a 3-3 halftime tie by outscoring the Buccaneers 3-1 in the third period. Providence Day improved to 9-1 in the conference, dropping Country Day to 9-2.

Southlake Christian 15, Community School of Davidson 2

Boys’ tennis

Charlotte Country Day 9, Providence Day 0: Country Day’s Bennett Turner and Tarun Prakash edged Alex Sandoval and James Kurani 9-8 (7-1) in the No. 1 doubles match. Also closely contested was No. 1 singles, with David Saye downing Alex Bitter 6-2, 7-5.

Hough 5, Myers Park 4: The Huskies won this meeting of soccer powerhouses and finished the regular season with a 12-0 record.

SO MECK 7 4A: Ardrey Kell took the top two spots in the conference singles’ tournament, with Jonathan Lee beating teammate Noah Hathout in the finals.

Girls’ lacrosse

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8, Mooresville 5

Myers Park 18, Ardrey Kell 7

Girls’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Mallard Creek 4, Hopewell 0: The Mavericks scored all their goals in the first half.

SO MECK 7 4A

Olympic 9, Harding 0

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Myers Park 6, Independence 0: The Mustangs improved to 13-0-2 overall and 11-0 in conference, behind Amanda Stines (two goals) and Agatha Mitchem (one goal, one assist).

CISAA

Charlotte Latin 4, Charlotte Christian 0: The Hawks improved to 8-1 in the conference and remained ahead of second-place Providence Day (7-1). Four Hawks scored one goal, and Katie Sanger had two assists.

Concord Cannon School 4, Covenant Day 1: Cannon School scored three times in the second half.

Providence Day 6, Charlotte Country Day 1: Marissa Hart scored two goals, and Morgan Hart and Katerina Petroulas each had a goal and an assist for Providence Day. Country Day’s Sarah Morris scored a goal.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Kings Mountain 4, Boiling Springs Crest 2: Kings Mountain improved to 12-0 and clinched at least a tie for the conference title. Gastonia Forestview (10-2) is the only team that can catch the Mountaineers. Lindsay Deaver and Sarah Drennan each scored two goals for Kings Mountain. Crest dropped to 8-3 in the conference.

METROLINA 8

Concord First Assembly 4, Southlake Christian 0: Bella Carney scored two goals, and Bailey Stinson had two assists.

Hickory Grove Christian 6, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 4: One day after suffering its first loss of the season, the Lions rebounded in a high-scoring victory. Milla Syska’s four goals led the way, and Rea Syska added two goals. Sadie Thompson scored all four Metrolina Christian goals.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Salisbury North Hills Christian 5, Woodlawn School 0

Statesville Christian 7, Hickory University Christian 0

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

North Davidson 1, East Davidson 0

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Wilkes Central 9, North Wilkes 1

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Black Mountain Owen 2, Polk County 1

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 4, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1: The Spartans scored the game’s final three goals and improved to 8-2 in the conference, trailing 9-0 Monroe Union Academy.

NONCONFERENCE

East Lincoln 3, Dixon 2

Forsyth Country Day 4, Davidson Day 3 (OT)

Gaffney (SC) 5, York Prep 1

North Myrtle Beach 3, North Lincoln 0

Girls’ softball

I-MECK 4A

Hopewell 18, Mallard Creek 3 (4 innings): Hopewell hitters were walked 11 times, and Jillian Ghant smacked two doubles.

Hough 17, Vance 1 (3 innings): Austin Pearce, Jenna Borkey and Paige Steger homered for Hough.

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 3-1, Olympic 2-11 (first game, 9 innings): The opening game was the completion of a contest suspended by darkness Monday, with the teams tied 1-1 in the eighth inning. Ardrey Kell’s Grace Fink drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. But Olympic rolled in the second game, behind the pitching of Emilee Price (four innings, two hits allowed) and Aisha Weizlmann (two innings, no hits). Cierra Keelan and Shelby Sosebee each had three hits.

The second-game victory allowed Olympic to finish conference play 10-2, tied for first place with Providence.

Providence 11, South Mecklenburg 3: The Panthers finished in a first-place tie with Olympic, as Lili Bowen drove in five runs and Margaret Combs had three hits. South Meck’s Macy Rapp had three hits. Providence broke it open with five runs in the bottom of the second inning, for a 7-0 lead.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 20, East Mecklenburg 1: Butler finished conference play at 9-5.

Independence 7, Myers Park 3: The host Patriots clinched at least a tie for the conference title, improving to 12-1 with a game remaining Friday at second-place Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (11-2). Anna Easter, Jaylin Adkins, Maya Douglas and Mallery Shaver each had two hits for Independence.

CISAA

Covenant Day 6, Concord Cannon School 4: Covenant Day’s Makayla Mabry had two hits and three runs.

METROLINA 8

Concord First Assembly 14, Southlake Christian 10: Hayley Harris scored three times and drove in three runs, and Kyann Lyne had four hits for Concord First Assembly.

Hickory Grove Christian 10, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 5: The Lions finished regular-season play unbeaten (16-0), behind the hitting of Maddie Sehen (four hits).

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

North Davidson 6, Ledford 1: North Davidson finished with an 18-0 conference record.

West Davidson 3, Central Davidson 0

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Wilkes Central 11, North Wilkes 2

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 4, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 3: The victors’ Camden Gerland doubled and tripled, scoring twice. Sarah Sweitzer went 4-for-4 for Pine Lake Prep.

S.C. 5A PLAYOFFS

Clover 7, Gaffney 5: Down 5-3, Clover scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth and won its District 1 opener. The Blue Eagles travel to Woodmont on Saturday in the winners’ bracket finals.

Fort Mill 6, Greenwood 1: The Yellowjackets won their District 3 opener and will host Easley on Saturday in the winners’ bracket finals.

S.C. 4A PLAYOFFS

York 6, Piedmont Wren 5: A walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh sent York into the winners’ bracket finals Saturday. York will host Belton-Honea Path in that game. Madi Green (two hits, two RBI) and Ramsay Green (three hits) led York’s attack.

NONCONFERENCE

Lake Norman Charter 9, Indian Trail Sun Valley 5: Jenna Carter smacked a single, double and triple, scoring four times for Lake Norman Charter. Teammates Bekah Cook (two hits, four RBI) and Kristy Seifert (3-for-4) helped.

Lincoln Charter 6, Catawba Bandys 3: Down 3-2, Lincoln Charter scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and stayed ahead. Bandys’ Shi Pope had four hits.

Mooresville 7, Alexander Central 5 (8 innings): This meeting of softball powers left 4A Mooresville with a 19-3 record, dropping the 3A Cougars to 16-5.

GASTON SPRING BREAK TOURNAMENT

(at Cramerton Stuart Cramer)

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 16, Queens Grant Charter 0 (5 innings): Carley Womack pitched a no-hitter and had four hits, and Braley Hamilton added two hits and four RBI.

Gastonia Forestview 14, Belmont South Point 3 (5 innings): Forestview’s Abbey Curtis had three hits and scored three times, and Hannah Bruce had two hits and scored four runs.

Kannapolis Brown 10, Morganton Patton 0

SALISBURY SPRING BREAK TOURNAMENT

Central Cabarrus 12, China Grove Carson 2: Central Cabarrus’ Riley Tucker and Christina Brendle each hit home runs.

China Grove Carson 17, Concord Cox Mill 8: Abbey Nixon’s four hits and Katie Jewell’s four RBI led the Jesse Carson offense. Cox Mill’s Grace Hamilton homered.

Salisbury 8, South Rowan 7: Salisbury’s Journie Dawson and South Rowan’s Anna Blume each had two hits and two RBI.

West Rowan 9, East Rowan 0: Whitley Arnott pitched a shutout and slammed a three-run home run. West Rowan’s K.K. Dowling had three hits, and Megyn Spicer had two hits and two RBI.

West Rowan 9, Concord Cox Mill 0: West Rowan’s Whitley Arnott tossed a two-hitter and struck out 15, and Hannah Pratt supplied two hits and a pair of RBI.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.