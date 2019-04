SC Prep Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse playoff pairings

Nation Ford's Bradley Bott heads back to first ahead of T.L. Hanna first baseman Bryce Cox Monday night. The Falcons led, but a decisive sixth inning was the difference as Nation Ford's season came to an end.

SOUTH CAROLINA

BASEBALL

(districts with Charlotte-area teams listed)

CLASS 5A

District 1

Thursday

Greenville Mann 9, Fort Mill Nation Ford 0

Simpsonville Hillcrest 3, Boiling Springs 2 (Boiling Springs eliminated)

Saturday

Simpsonville Hillcrest at Fort Mill Nation Ford (loser eliminated)

Monday’s finals

Hillcrest-Nation Ford winner at Greenville Mann (second game to follow, if needed)

District 2

Thursday

Roebuck Dorman 6, Lugoff-Elgin 0

Easley 7, Rock Hill Northwestern 3 (Northwestern eliminated)

Saturday

Easley at Lugoff-Elgin (loser eliminated)

Monday’s finals

Easley-Lugoff-Elgin winner at Roebuck Dorman (second game to follow, if needed)

District 3

Thursday

Fort Mill 10, Anderson Hanna 2

Mauldin 11, Laurens 1 (Laurens eliminated)

Saturday

Mauldin at Anderson Hanna (loser eliminated)

Monday’s finals

Mauldin-Hanna winner at Fort Mill (second game to follow, if needed)

Class 4A

District 1

Thursday

Greer 5, Rock Hill South Pointe 0

Belton-Honea Path 5, Travelers Rest 4

Saturday

Belton-Honea Path at South Pointe (loser eliminated)

Monday’s finals

Belton-Honea Path-South Pointe winner at Greer (second game to follow, if needed)

District 2

Thursday

Greenville 7, York 1

Palmetto 12, Crestwood 2 (Crestwood eliminated)

Saturday

Williamston Palmetto at York (loser eliminated)

Monday’s finals

Palmetto-York winner at Greenville (second game to follow, if needed)

District 4

Thursday

Taylors Eastside 3, Columbia Flora 1

Wren 6, Lancaster 4 (Lancaster eliminated)

Saturday

Piedmont Wren at Columbia Flora (loser eliminated)

Monday’s finals

Wren-A.C. Flora winner at Taylors Eastside (second game to follow, if needed)

Class 3A

District 1

Thursday

Iva Crescent 5, Spartanburg Broome 3

Mid-Carolina 17, Chester 7 (Chester eliminated)

Saturday

Mid-Carolina at Spartanburg Broome (loser eliminated)

Monday’s finals

Mid-Carolina-Broome winner at Iva Crescent (second game to follow, if needed)

District 4

Thursday

Union County 12, Indian Land 3

Chesnee 6, Pendleton 2

Saturday

Chesnee at Indian Land (loser eliminated)

Monday’s finals

Chesnee-Indian Land winner at Union County (second game to follow, if needed)

Class 2A

District 1

Thursday

Ninety Six 6, Blacksburg 0

Greenville St. Joseph’s 4, Lancaster Buford 1 (Buford eliminated)

Saturday

Greenville St. Joseph’s at Blacksburg (loser eliminated)

Monday’s finals

St. Joseph’s-Blacksburg winner at Ninety Six (second game to follow, if needed)

District 2

Thursday

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 6, Greenville Southside Christian 4

Batesburg-Leesville 19, Columbia Johnson 4 (C.A. Johnson eliminated)

Saturday

Batesburg-Leesville at Southside Christian (loser eliminated)

Monday’s finals

Batesburg-Leesville-Southside Christian winner at Andrew Jackson (second game to follow, if needed)

District 3

Thursday

Landrum 6, Pageland Central 0

North Augusta Fox Creek 11, Richburg Lewisville 1 (Lewisville eliminated)

Saturday

Fox Creek at Pageland Central (loser eliminated)

Monday’s finals

Fox Creek-Pageland Central winner at Landrum (second game to follow, if needed)

District 4

Thursday

Abbeville 8, Greenville Christ Church 7

Chesterfield 11, Columbia 1

Saturday

Chesterfield at Christ Church (loser eliminated)

Monday’s finals

Chesterfield-Christ Church winner at Abbeville (second game to follow, if needed)

Class 1A

District 2

Thursday

McBee 10, Williston-Elko 0

Monday’s finals

Williston-Elko at McBee (second game to follow, if needed)

District 3

Thursday

Dixie 7, Great Falls 2

Saturday

North at Great Falls (loser eliminated)

Monday’s finals

North-Great Falls winner at Dixie (second game to follow, if needed)











SOFTBALL

Class 5A

District 1

Thursday

Piedmont Woodmont 16, Mauldin 1

Clover 7, Gaffney 5

Saturday

Clover at Woodmont

Mauldin at Gaffney (loser eliminated)

Monday

Mauldin-Gaffney winner at Woodmont-Clover loser (loser eliminated)

Wednesday’s finals

Monday’s winner at Clover-Woodmont winner (second game to follow, if needed)

District 2

Thursday

Duncan Byrnes 21, Laurens 0

Blythewood 8, Fort Mill Nation Ford 5

Friday

Duncan Byrnes 18, Blythewood 0

Fort Mill Nation Ford 10, Laurens 8 (Laurens eliminated)

Monday

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Blythewood (loser eliminated)

Wednesday’s finals

Nation Ford-Blythewood winner at Duncan Byrnes (second game to follow, if needed)

District 3

Thursday

Fort Mill 6, Greenwood 1

Boiling Springs 3, Easley 2

Saturday

Boiling Springs at Fort Mill

Greenwood at Easley (loser eliminated)

Monday

Greenwood-Easley winner at Boiling Springs-Fort Mill loser (loser eliminated)

Wednesday’s finals

Monday’s winner at Boiling Springs-Fort Mill winner (second game to follow, if needed)

Class 4A

District 1

Thursday

Rock Hill South Pointe 7, Greer 6

Friday

Palmetto 13, Rock Hill South Pointe 0

Monday

Greer at Rock Hill South Pointe (loser eliminated)

Wednesday’s finals

Greer-South Pointe winner at Palmetto (second game to follow, if needed)

District 2

Thursday

Greer Blue Ridge 18, Pickens 3

Lancaster 23, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Saturday

Lancaster at Greer Blue Ridge

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Pickens (loser eliminated)

Monday

Orangeburg-Wilkinson-Pickens winner at Lancaster-Blue Ridge loser (loser eliminated)

Wednesday’s finals

Monday’s winner at Lancaster-Blue Ridge winner (second game to follow, if needed)

District 3

Thursday

York 6, Piedmont Wren 5

Belton-Honea Path 11, Berea 4

Saturday

Belton-Honea Path at York

Piedmont Wren at Berea (loser eliminated)

Monday

Wren-Berea winner at Belton-Honea Path-York loser (loser eliminated)

Wednesday’s finals

Monday’s winner at Belton-Honea Path-York winner (second game to follow, if needed)

Class 3A

District 3

Thursday

Union County 5, Chapman 0

Chester 2, West-Oak 1

Saturday

Chester at Union County

Chapman at West-Oak (loser eliminated)

Monday

Chapman-West Oak winner at Chester-Union County loser (loser eliminated)

Wednesday’s finals

Monday’s winner at Chester-Union County winner (second game to follow, if needed)

District 4

Thursday

Indian Land 4, Liberty 2

Woodruff 22, Greenville Carolina 0

Saturday

Woodruff at Indian Land

Liberty at Greenville Carolina (loser eliminated)

Monday

Liberty-Carolina winner at Woodruff-Indian Land loser (loser eliminated)

Wednesday’s finals

Monday’s winner at Woodruff-Indian Land winner (second game to follow, if needed)

Class 2A

District 1

Thursday

Ninety Six 23, Greenville Southside Christian 0

Richburg Lewisville 10, Simpsonville Brashier Middle College 0

Saturday

Richburg Lewisville at Ninety Six

Greenville Southside Christian at Simpsonville Brashier Middle College (loser eliminated)

Monday

Southside Christian-Brashier Middle College winner at Lewisville-Ninety Six loser (loser eliminated)

Wednesday’s finals

Monday’s winner at Lewisville-Ninety Six winner (second game to follow, if needed)

District 2

Thursday

Lancaster Buford 19, Columbia 0

Abbeville 9, Greenville St. Joseph’s 0

Saturday

Abbeville at Lancaster Buford

Columbia at Greenville St. Joseph’s (loser eliminated)

Monday

Columbia-St. Joseph’s winner at Abbeville-Buford loser (loser eliminated)

Wednesday’s finals

Monday’s winner at Abbeville-Buford winner (second game to follow, if needed)

District 3

Thursday

Landrum 5, Chesterfield 4

Pageland Central 3, Saluda 0

Saturday

Pageland Central at Landrum

Chesterfield at Saluda (loser eliminated)

Monday

Chesterfield-Saluda winner at Pageland Central-Landrum loser (loser eliminated)

Wednesday’s finals

Monday’s winner at Pageland Central-Landrum winner (second game to follow, if needed)

District 4

Thursday

Blacksburg 11, Calhoun County 6

Batesburg-Leesville 5, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 2

Saturday

Batesburg-Leesville at Blacksburg

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Calhoun County (loser eliminated)

Monday

Andrew Jackson-Calhoun County winner at Batesburg-Leesville-Blacksburg loser (loser eliminated)

Wednesday’s finals

Monday’s winner at Batesburg-Leesville-Blacksburg winner (second game to follow, if needed)

Class 1A

District 2

Thursday

Ridge Spring-Monetta 10, Calhoun Falls 9

Saturday

Ridge Spring-Monetta at McBee

Monday

Calhoun Falls at Ridge Spring-Monetta-McBee loser (loser eliminated)

Wednesday’s finals

Monday’s winner at Ridge Spring-Monetta-McBee winner (second game to follow, if needed)

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Class 5A

Saturday’s state finals

(at Irmo High)

Fort Mill (14-3) vs. Mount Pleasant Wando (17-2), 6:30

Class 1A-4A

Saturday’s state finals

(at Irmo High)

Charleston Bishop England (11-3) vs. Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (10-6), 1:30











GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Class 5A

Saturday’s state finals

(at Irmo High)

Fort Mill (15-3) vs. Chapin (15-0), 4

Class 1A-4A

Saturday’s state finals

(at Irmo High)

Charleston Bishop England (18-0) vs. Greenville Christ Church (15-1), 11 a.m.