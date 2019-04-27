Spring Roundup: Independence, Hickory Ridge share league title

It took a while, but Harrisburg Hickory Ridge finally got the big victory it needed.





The Ragin’ Bulls shut out Independence in the final inning Friday for a 7-6 victory that left the Southwestern 4A Conference race in a tie.

Both teams finished league play with 12-2 records.

Hickory Ridge led Independence 7-6 in the game, which was started earlier this month but curtailed by weather. The game was stopped with the Ragin’ Bulls batting in the top of the seventh.

On Friday, neither team scored in the seventh inning.

The conference tournament is next week.

Featured performers

Whitley Arnott (West Rowan girls’ softball): Arnott had a spectacular week as pitcher for the Falcons, and she was named most valuable player in the Salisbury Civitan Spring Break tournament. West Rowan won the title, beating Central Cabarrus 9-5.

Ryan Curry (Ardrey Kell boys’ lacrosse): Curry, a freshman, scored five goals and collected three ground balls as the Knights beat Myers Park 9-6 in the Conference 15 championship match.

Marissa Hart (Providence Day girls’ soccer): Hart, a senior, scored twice as the Chargers beat Gaston Day 5-0. In 15 matches this season, she has 24 goals and 19 assists.

Pierce Memmel (Morganton Patton boys’ lacrosse): Memmel, a senior, had six goals and four assists in the Panthers’ 15-5 victory over Asheville.

Riley Tucker (Central Cabarrus girls’ softball): Tucker, a senior, was the winning pitcher as the Vikings beat East Rowan 12-2 in the Salisbury Civitan Spring Break tournament. But she also had a big day at the plate, slamming a double and home run among her four hits, and driving in six runs.

Boys’ lacrosse

Ardrey Kell 9, Myers Park 6: The Knights won the Conference 15 championship match, behind Ryan Curry (five goals) and Jackson Price (one goal, two assists).

Butler 15, East Mecklenburg 1

Hough 19, Greensboro Page 8: The Huskies improved to 14-1 on the season, dropping Page to 10-3.

Lake Norman 11, Charlotte Catholic 6: Lake Norman’s Travis Maynard had three goals and three assists, and Henry Heredia added two goals and three assists.

Morganton Patton 15, Asheville 5: Patton, expected to be a power in the small-school state playoffs, improved to 9-2 on the season, as Pierce Memmel scored six goals and Ben Stroud added two goals and three assists.

Girls’ lacrosse

Weddington 16, Charlotte Latin 10: The Warriors completed a 16-0 regular season, as Jordyn Case, Kendal Williams and Alex Wall each scored four goals. Case added three assists.

Girls’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 9, Vance 0: Hough’s Hailey Matthews (one goal, three assists) and Avery Mitchell (one goal, two assists) led the way. The Huskies are 11-0 in the conference, with Lake Norman at 10-1. The two teams meet Monday, with Hough able to clinch at least a title tie with a victory.

Hopewell 10, West Charlotte 1

Mooresville 2, Mallard Creek 1

SO MECK 7 4A

West Mecklenburg 1, Berry Academy 0 (OT): Adalle Thao’s overtime goal won it for the Hawks. Goalkeeper Phyllis Ketter had 11 saves in the shutout.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 2, East Mecklenburg 0: Bailey Creech scored both Butler goals, and goalkeeper Sofia Brotherton earned the shutout.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

North Davidson 3, Central Davidson 0

PAC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 7, Mooresville Bradford Prep 0: Kelsey Havican scored three goals and added an assist.

NONCONFERENCE

Ardrey Kell 2, Fort Mill 0: The Knights, now 12-3-3 on the season, won this battle of border soccer powers. Fort Mill, ranked sixth among South Carolina’s 5A schools by MaxPreps, fell to 11-3-2.

Providence Day 5, Gaston Day 0: Marissa Hart’s two goals, plus a goal and an assist by Kennedy Jones, led the Chargers.

Shelby 2, Lawndale Burns 1

Girls’ softball

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 1, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0

NONCONFERENCE

Catawba Bandys 10, North Iredell 1: Bandys’ Samantha Browning had three hits and three RBI, and Ashlyn Hopson added two hits and a pair of RBI.

Charlotte Country Day 12, Cary Academy 10: Country Day won behind the hitting of Katie Batten (three hits, three RBI), Livi Pieri (two RBI), Erin McCollum (two hits) and Sophie Rucker (two hits).

SALISBURY CIVITAN CLASSIC

West Rowan 9, Central Cabarrus 5 (championship): K.K. Dowling went 3-for-3 as the Falcons took the tournament title. Christina Brendle homered for Central Cabarrus.

China Grove Carson 18, East Rowan 3 (third place): Karry Hales slammed a two-run home run for Jesse Carson.

Concord Cox Mill 12, Salisbury 2 (5 innings)

Central Cabarrus 12, East Rowan 2: Winning pitcher Riley Tucker drove in six runs, and Lacie Caubal had three hits and scored three times.

