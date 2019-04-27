Friday’s Baseball roundup: Parkwood upsets Providence Day

Monroe Parkwood scored one of its biggest baseball victories of the season Friday evening, outscoring Providence Day 8-5.

Parkwood got big hitting performances from Carter Starnes (single, home run, two RBI) and M.J. Lucas (two hits, two RBI), in running its season record to 10-12.

Providence Day’s A.J. Ratchford had two hits and three RBI, as the Chargers fell to 15-6 overall.

Parkwood is back in action next week in the Southern Carolinas 3A Conference tournament.

Providence Day, meanwhile, is in the midst of the CISAA race with Charlotte Christian. The Chargers, at 6-2, trail Charlotte Christian (6-1) by a half-game.

The Chargers have games Tuesday and Friday against Charlotte Latin. Charlotte Christian plays Monday against Concord Cannon School, then faces Covenant Day on Tuesday and Thursday.

Friday’s other results

CISAA

Covenant Day 9, Charlotte Country Day 2: Covenant Day’s Jon Rossi and Phillip Absher homered, with Rossi driving in three runs.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

North Davidson 11, Ledford 2

NONCONFERENCE

Lake Norman Charter 4, North Mecklenburg 3 (10 innings): Nick Clark had two hits and an RBI as the Knights took this neighborhood rivalry.

Mount Holly (NJ) Ranconas Valley 3, Cherryville 1: The Ironmen were held to four hits by their New Jersey opponent in the Disney World Classic at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

York Prep 18, Shelby Pinnacle Classical 1

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.