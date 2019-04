NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis Playoff Pairings

2019 NCHSAA 1A Men’s Dual Team Tennis Championships First Round (Home Team listed first) Wednesday, May 1, 2019 EAST John A. Holmes (11-5) vs. KIPP Pride (4-1) East Carteret (7-8) vs. Franklin Academy (7-4) Rosewood (11-7) vs. Raleigh Charter (17-3) Research Triangle (15-1) vs. Louisburg (5-1) WEST Thomas Jefferson Academy (6-2) vs. North Rowan (9-6) Lincoln Charter (9-0) vs. East Wilkes (14-3) South Stanly (13-2) vs. Mt. Airy (16-3) Bishop McGuinness (13-0) vs. Community School of Davidson (7-3) Second Round (Home Team listed first) Tuesday, May 7, 2019 EAST Tarboro (3-6) vs. Winner of John A. Holmes (11-5)/KIPP Pride (4-1) Bear Grass Charter (6-4) vs. Winner of East Carteret (7-8)/Franklin Academy (7-4) Voyager Academy (9-1) vs. Winner of Rosewood (11-7)/Raleigh Charter (17-3) West Columbus (8-8) vs. Winner of Research Triangle (15-1)/Louisburg (5-1) WEST Elkin (15-1) vs. Winner of Thomas Jefferson Academy (6-2)/North Rowan (9-6) Gray Stone Day (16-0) vs. Winner of Lincoln Charter (9-0)/East Wilkes (14-3) Pine Lake Prep (12-0) vs. Winner of South Stanly (13-2)/Mount Airy (16-3) Polk County (9-4) vs. Winner of Bishop McGuinness (13-0)/Community School of Davidson (7-3)











2019 NCHSAA 2A Men’s Dual Team Tennis Championships First Round Wednesday, May 1, 2019 (Home Team listed first) EAST Croatan (13-0) vs. East Bladen (12-4) Clinton (17-1) vs. South Columbus (12-4) North Johnston (12-7) vs. Richlands (8-3) Whiteville (16-0) vs. Greene Central (16-1) First Flight (5-0) vs. North Lenoir (10-3) Roanoke Rapids (3-1) vs. Carrboro (8-5) North Carolina School of Science & Math (10-0) vs. Providence Grove (8-3) Trinity (10-1) vs. St. Pauls (12-4) WEST Salisbury (18-0) vs. Forbush (13-4) Mt. Pleasant (12-1) vs. Newton-Conover (9-2) Ashe County (11-5) vs. Ledford (17-3) Atkins (13-1) vs. West Davidson (15-4) Shelby (6-0) vs. East Lincoln (10-3) Fred T. Foard (7-5) vs. Pisgah (8-2) C.D. Owen (7-6-1) vs. West Iredell (9-6) Brevard (9-1) vs. Lake Norman Charter (7-3)











2019 NCHSAA 3A Men’s Dual Team Tennis Championships First Round Wednesday, May 1, 2019 (Home Team listed first) EAST New Hanover (13-0) vs. Southern Nash (15-1) D.H. Conley (10-3) vs. South Johnston (10-2) Clayton (14-0) vs. West Carteret (10-4) Union Pines (11-0) vs. Rockingham County (5-2) Northside-Jacksonville (11-2) vs. Rocky Mount (10-2) Chapel Hill (14-2) vs. Western Alamance (7-1) Northern Guilford (7-4) vs. East Chapel Hill (13-3) Terry Sanford (10-0) vs. Orange (14-4) WEST Walter M. Williams (12-1) vs. Southeast Guilford (11-3) South Iredell (16-0) vs. Concord (11-3) Mt. Tabor (12-2) vs. West Rowan (10-3) Cox Mill (14-2) Southwestern Randolph (11-3) Marvin Ridge (14-3) vs. Ashbrook (8-3) Hickory (8-2) vs. T.C. Roberson (16-2) Asheville (16-0) vs. Watauga (7-2) Forestview (11-2) vs. Charlotte Catholic (14-2)











2019 NCHSAA 4A Men’s Dual Team Tennis Championships First Round Wednesday, May 1, 2019 (Home Team listed first) EAST Hoggard (13-3) vs. New Bern (10-2) Wakefield (11-0) vs. Broughton (10-3) Cardinal Gibbons (23-0) vs. Wake Forest (9-4) South View (7-4) vs. Scotland County (8-4) Jack Britt (11-0) vs. Panther Creek (13-2) Apex (11-2) vs. Enloe (9-5) Green Hope (11-0) vs. Leesville Road (8-5) Pinecrest (9-4) vs. Middle Creek (8-4) WEST Reagan (15-1) vs. Page (11-3) Hough (12-0) vs. Northwest Guilford (9-6) Grimsley (8-0) vs. Mooresville (8-2) Hopewell (10-1) vs. Davie County (10-3) Ardrey Kell (12-2) vs. East Mecklenburg (8-4) South Caldwell (13-0) vs. Lake Norman (6-4) Myers Park (14-3) vs. South Mecklenburg (8-7) Providence (11-4) vs. Porter Ridge (9-3)