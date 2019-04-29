Prep Insider Blog
NCHSAA lacrosse playoff pairings announced
2019 NCHSAA Women’s Lacrosse Championships
First Round
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
(Home Team listed first)
EAST
Holly Springs (12-5) vs. Jordan (8-6)
Jacksonville (7-4) vs. Laney (9-6)
Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Green Hope (8-4)
Topsail (11-4) vs. Apex Friendship (8-6)
WEST
Marvin Ridge (7-4) vs. Atkins (7-6)
Reagan (7-3) vs. Sun Valley (7-6)
Ragsdale (9-5) vs. Southwest Guilford (8-6-1)
East Forsyth (10-5) vs. Cuthbertson (6-4)
Second Round
(Home Team listed first)
Friday, May 3, 2019
EAST
New Bern (11-4) vs. Winner of Holly Springs (12-5)/Jordan (8-6)
Cardinal Gibbons (13-3) vs. Ashley (13-2)
Hoggard (13-1) vs. Winner of Jacksonville (7-4)/Laney (9-6)
Apex (13-3) vs. Chapel Hill (8-7)
Middle Creek (16-1) vs. Winner of Wake Forest (10-3)/Green Hope (8-4)
Broughton (11-3) vs. Pinecrest (8-3)
Panther Creek (10-5) vs. Winner of Topsail (11-4)/Apex Friendship (8-6)
East Chapel Hill (14-2) vs. Northside-Jacksonville (11-2)
WEST
R.J. Reynolds (10-7) vs. Winner of Marvin Ridge (7-4)/Atkins (7-6)
Northern Guilford (12-5) vs. North Davidson (9-7)
Mount Tabor (9-5) vs. Reagan (7-3)/ Sun Valley (7-6)
Northwest Guilford (16-0) vs. West Forsyth (8-7)
Weddington (16-0) vs. Ragsdale (9-5)/Southwest Guilford (8-6-1)
Lake Norman (11-5) vs. Ardrey Kell (11-5)
Myers Park (15-3) vs. East Forsyth (10-5)/Cuthbertson (6-4)
Hickory (10-1) vs. Charlotte Catholic (13-4)
2019 NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A Men’s Lacrosse Championships
First Round
Friday, May 3, 2019
(Home Team listed first)
EAST
J.H. Rose (10-4) vs. Havelock (5-7)
New Hanover (9-8) vs. Croatan (4-5)
Topsail (10-5) vs. First Flight (8-4)
Northside-Jacksonville (8-5) vs. Orange (10-6)
Northern Guilford (12-2) vs. Northwood (7-6)
Chapel Hill (12-3) vs. J.F. Webb (5-4)
East Chapel Hill (12-1) vs. Southern Alamance (8-8)
Carrboro (8-4) vs. Eastern Alamance (9-3)
WEST
Mount Tabor (10-5) vs. Cuthbertson (7-7)
Charlotte Catholic (8-8) vs. Bishop McGuinness (8-8)
Weddington (11-1) vs. Pine Lake Prep (6-7)
Southwest Guilford (9-7) vs. Sun Valley (9-4)
Lake Norman Charter (8-5) vs. Hickory (6-6)
Patton (9-2) vs. Marvin Ridge (8-6)
St. Stephens (11-3) vs. West Stokes (6-7)
Community School of Davidson (7-8) vs. Western Guilford (12-2)
2019 NCHSAA 4A Men’s Lacrosse Championships
First Round
Wednesday, May 3, 2019
(Home Team listed first)
EAST
New Bern (11-1) vs. Ashley (8-9)
Leesville Road (12-4) vs. Athens Drive (12-4) (Host Site to be determined by draw)
Middle Creek (15-2) vs. Broughton (11-5)
Hoggard (16-0) vs. Millbrook (9-7)
Cardinal Gibbons (13-4) vs. Laney (13-4)
Wakefield (12-1) vs. Holly Springs (8-6)
Jordan (14-1) vs. Apex Friendship (9-6)
Apex (14-3) vs. Heritage (11-3)
WEST
Hough (14-1) vs. South Mecklenburg (5-7)
R.J. Reynolds (8-8) vs. Ragsdale (9-8)
Lake Norman (15-2) vs. Butler (9-8)
Page (11-3) vs. East Forsyth (9-6)
Northwest Guilford (12-4) vs. Davie (9-6)
Myers Park (8-6) vs. West Forsyth (11-5)
Ardrey Kell (16-2) vs. Grimsley (5-11)
Reagan (9-6) vs. Providence (11-4)
