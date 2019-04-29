NCHSAA lacrosse playoff pairings announced

Charlotte Catholic’s Anne Culicerto

2019 NCHSAA Women’s Lacrosse Championships

First Round

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

(Home Team listed first)

EAST

Holly Springs (12-5) vs. Jordan (8-6)

Jacksonville (7-4) vs. Laney (9-6)

Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Green Hope (8-4)

Topsail (11-4) vs. Apex Friendship (8-6)

WEST

Marvin Ridge (7-4) vs. Atkins (7-6)

Reagan (7-3) vs. Sun Valley (7-6)

Ragsdale (9-5) vs. Southwest Guilford (8-6-1)

East Forsyth (10-5) vs. Cuthbertson (6-4)

Second Round

(Home Team listed first)

Friday, May 3, 2019

EAST

New Bern (11-4) vs. Winner of Holly Springs (12-5)/Jordan (8-6)

Cardinal Gibbons (13-3) vs. Ashley (13-2)

Hoggard (13-1) vs. Winner of Jacksonville (7-4)/Laney (9-6)

Apex (13-3) vs. Chapel Hill (8-7)

Middle Creek (16-1) vs. Winner of Wake Forest (10-3)/Green Hope (8-4)

Broughton (11-3) vs. Pinecrest (8-3)

Panther Creek (10-5) vs. Winner of Topsail (11-4)/Apex Friendship (8-6)

East Chapel Hill (14-2) vs. Northside-Jacksonville (11-2)

WEST

R.J. Reynolds (10-7) vs. Winner of Marvin Ridge (7-4)/Atkins (7-6)

Northern Guilford (12-5) vs. North Davidson (9-7)

Mount Tabor (9-5) vs. Reagan (7-3)/ Sun Valley (7-6)

Northwest Guilford (16-0) vs. West Forsyth (8-7)

Weddington (16-0) vs. Ragsdale (9-5)/Southwest Guilford (8-6-1)

Lake Norman (11-5) vs. Ardrey Kell (11-5)

Myers Park (15-3) vs. East Forsyth (10-5)/Cuthbertson (6-4)

Hickory (10-1) vs. Charlotte Catholic (13-4)















2019 NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A Men’s Lacrosse Championships

First Round

Friday, May 3, 2019

(Home Team listed first)

EAST

J.H. Rose (10-4) vs. Havelock (5-7)

New Hanover (9-8) vs. Croatan (4-5)

Topsail (10-5) vs. First Flight (8-4)

Northside-Jacksonville (8-5) vs. Orange (10-6)

Northern Guilford (12-2) vs. Northwood (7-6)

Chapel Hill (12-3) vs. J.F. Webb (5-4)

East Chapel Hill (12-1) vs. Southern Alamance (8-8)

Carrboro (8-4) vs. Eastern Alamance (9-3)

WEST

Mount Tabor (10-5) vs. Cuthbertson (7-7)

Charlotte Catholic (8-8) vs. Bishop McGuinness (8-8)

Weddington (11-1) vs. Pine Lake Prep (6-7)

Southwest Guilford (9-7) vs. Sun Valley (9-4)

Lake Norman Charter (8-5) vs. Hickory (6-6)

Patton (9-2) vs. Marvin Ridge (8-6)

St. Stephens (11-3) vs. West Stokes (6-7)

Community School of Davidson (7-8) vs. Western Guilford (12-2)















2019 NCHSAA 4A Men’s Lacrosse Championships

First Round

Wednesday, May 3, 2019

(Home Team listed first)

EAST

New Bern (11-1) vs. Ashley (8-9)

Leesville Road (12-4) vs. Athens Drive (12-4) (Host Site to be determined by draw)

Middle Creek (15-2) vs. Broughton (11-5)

Hoggard (16-0) vs. Millbrook (9-7)

Cardinal Gibbons (13-4) vs. Laney (13-4)

Wakefield (12-1) vs. Holly Springs (8-6)

Jordan (14-1) vs. Apex Friendship (9-6)

Apex (14-3) vs. Heritage (11-3)

WEST

Hough (14-1) vs. South Mecklenburg (5-7)

R.J. Reynolds (8-8) vs. Ragsdale (9-8)

Lake Norman (15-2) vs. Butler (9-8)

Page (11-3) vs. East Forsyth (9-6)

Northwest Guilford (12-4) vs. Davie (9-6)

Myers Park (8-6) vs. West Forsyth (11-5)

Ardrey Kell (16-2) vs. Grimsley (5-11)

Reagan (9-6) vs. Providence (11-4)