Spring Roundup: Myers Park wins Southwestern 4A soccer crown

Myers Park’s girls soccer team wrapped up the Southwestern 4A championship Monday Special to the Observer

Caileen Almeida’s hat trick helped Myers Park wrap up the Southwestern 4A Conference girls’ soccer championship Monday.





Almeida’s three goals were part of the Mustangs’ 5-0 victory at Butler. Myers Park is now 12-0 in the conference with two matches remaining.

Second-place Harrisburg Hickory Ridge is 9-3.

Ariana Maibodi added two assists for Myers Park, and goalkeeper Charlotte Butler got the shutout.

Hickory Ridge blanked visiting East Mecklenburg 5-0, as Anna Cornelius and Chloe Castor each had a goal and an assist.

In another Southwestern 4A match, Indian Trail Porter Ridge shut out Independence 2-0.

Featured performers

Holly Barner (South Stanly girls’ softball): Barner hit two home runs as her team trounced North Moore 9-1 in the Yadkin Valley 1A Conference quarterfinals.

Kaylen Brown (Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter girls’ softball): Brown, a freshman, smacked a double and home run, driving in five runs, as the Raptors blanked Mooresville Langtree Charter 10-0 in the Piedmont Athletic Conference 1A tournament quarterfinals.

Mary Gale Godwin (Charlotte Latin girls’ soccer): Godwin scored two goals as the Hawks beat Concord Cox Mill 2-1 in a meeting of area soccer powers.

Kaiden Quinn (York girls’ softball): Quinn tossed a one-hitter and struck out 14 as the Cougars beat Piedmont Wren 5-0 in the S.C. 4A state playoffs.

Track and field

SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A: Lincoln Charter’s boys and Gastonia Highland Tech’s girls won conference championships Monday.

Boys’ team scores: Lincoln Charter 136; Gastonia Highland Tech 86; Bessemer City 51; Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 46; Cherryville 15. Lincoln Charter’s Drew Zink won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter events. Double-winners were Bessemer City’s Calloway Grant (long jump, triple jump) and Lincoln Charter’s Damian Bonilla (100 and 200 meters).

Girls’ team scores: Highland Tech 85, Thomas Jefferson Academy 81; Lincoln Charter 77; Bessemer City 74; and Cherryville 21. Ja’Ciya Guthrie of Bessemer City won three events – 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, and the 100-meter hurdles. Highland Tech’s Brooklyn Pierce won the 800 and 1,600 meter runs.

Boys’ golf

SOUTHWESTERN 4A: Myers Park won the conference championship, held at the Divide, with a team score of 287. The Mustangs; Luke Hackworth fired a three-under-par 69 and won conference Player of the Year honors. Second in the medalist race was Myers Park’s Thomas Eubanks, who shot a 71.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge finished second, with a team score of 291. Both Myers Park and Porter Ridge will compete in next Monday’s regional tournament.

SOUTH FORK 2A: Lake Norman Charter wrapped up the conference championship, finishing the season 121 strokes ahead of second-place West Lincoln. The season totals: Lake Norman Charter 1,708; West Lincoln 1,829; East Lincoln 1,833; North Lincoln 1,889; Maiden 1,991; Newton-Conover 2,006; Catawba Bandys 2,087; and Lincolnton 3,025.

All-conference players (in order of season rankings): Lance Rowe (East Lincoln); Ian Johnson and Carter Busse (Lake Norman Charter), tied for second; Kenan Lawing (Maiden); Ben Bailey (Lake Norman Charter); Jace Arko (Lake Norman Charter); Bauer Galloway (West Lincoln); Holt Allison (Newton-Conover); Chase Lackey (North Lincoln); and Lawson Hawkey (West Lincoln)

Lake Norman Charter’s Eric Johnson was named Coach of the Year. Lake Norman Charter and East Lincoln will play next Monday in the 2A Midwest Regional, while West Lincoln and North Lincoln compete in the 2A West Regional.

Girls’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 2, Lake Norman 1: The Huskies won this first-place showdown and clinched at least a tie for the title. Jessica Brannon and Maria Rayburn scored for Hough, and Riley Rush had five saves in goal. Hough is now 12-0 in the conference, with Lake Norman at 10-2. Each team has two matches left.

West Charlotte 2, Vance 1: Qya’taisha Champy scored for West Charlotte, which also benefitted from a Vance own-goal.

SANDHILLS 4A

Lumberton def. Fayetteville 71st: The match was tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime, but Lumberton won 3-0 in a shootout.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

South Caldwell 1, Alexander Central 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 4, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1: The Chargers outscored the Storm 3-0 in the second half.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

South Iredell 2, China Grove Carson 1 (OT): South Iredell scored in the second overtime to win this first-place showdown. The Vikings are now 8-0, while Jesse Carson falls to 7-1. Each team has two matches remaining this week, including one against each other.

West Rowan 3, East Rowan 0: Lehla Mehmedovic and Mackenna Clifton scored for West Rowan, which also got an own-goal by East Rowan.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 6, Unionville Piedmont 1: Maddy Baucom had two goals and two assists, and Brooke Lavelle added two goals and an assist, as the Mavericks improved to 11-1 in the conference with two matches remaining. One of those matches is Thursday, at home against 10-1 Charlotte Catholic.

Weddington 9, Monroe 0

METROLINA 8 TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Gaston Day 1, Concord First Assembly 0: Bizzi Grimm scored on an assist from Ella Smith, and Cameron Harris got her seventh shutout of the season in goal.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 9, Northside Christian 0: Sadie Thompson (three goals, one assist) and Hailey Niccolai (one goal, two assists) paced the Warriors.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Salisbury North Hills Christian 7, United Faith Christian 2

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 7, South Rowan 1

Salisbury 1, North Davidson 0: Ellen Simons scored for the Hornets, who remained tied with West Davidson (each at 15-1) for first place. The teams have two matches remaining.

West Davidson 3, Lexington 1

FOOTHILLS 2A

Valdese Draughn 5, Claremont Bunker Hill 1: Haley Lowman’s three goals led Draughn.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Lake Norman Charter 7, North Lincoln 0: The Knights clinched at least a tie for the conference title, improved to 12-0. East Lincoln is second at 10-2, with two matches left.

Newton-Conover 7, West Lincoln 1

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Shelby 6, R-S Central 4: The Golden Lions improved to 6-3, dropping R-S Central to 6-3. Each team has one match left. Belmont South Point leads the conference at 7-1, with two matches remaining.

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 3, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 0

Monroe Union Academy 9, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0: Eight players scored goals for Union Academy, with Catie O’Grady (two goals) leading the way. Ashley Rogers added a goal and an assist.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 3, Mooresville Bradford Prep 0: Pine Lake’s Lydia Sparks had a goal and an assist.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Piedmont Community 2, Cherryville 1: Cherryville led 1-0 at the half, but Piedmont Community Charter rallied behind a goal by Grace Siders and a Cherryville own-goal.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, North Stanly 0: Cyan Vang’s three goals and Peyton Disser’s two goals and an assist led Gray Stone Day.

North Moore 2, West Montgomery 1

South Davidson 4, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 0

S.C. 5A PLAYOFFS

Blythewood 3, Fort Mill Nation Ford 1: Nation Ford finishes 5-11.

Clover 8, Easley 0: Eight Clover players scored a goal, with Kalee Wartlutt and Angelica Castro each having a goal and an assist.

Fort Mill 5, Boiling Springs 0: The Yellowjackets rolled in the first round, getting goals from Katie Phillips, Alyssa DeLeo, Annika Ford and Lexi Barrowclough, plus an own-goal by Boiling Springs. Fort Mill travels to top seed Greenville Mann on Wednesday in the second round.

S.C. 4A PLAYOFFS

York 2, Blythewood Westwood 0: Kiana Dodge had a goal and an assist, and Sarah Johnson scored a goal for the Cougars (13-6-1), who travel to Taylors Eastside in a second-round match Wednesday.

S.C. 3A PLAYOFFS

Indian Land 6, Pendleton 2: Indian Land jumped to a 4-0 lead and advanced to the second round.

Westminster West-Oak 10, Chester 0: Samantha Sherman’s five goals led West-Oak. Chester finished 4-12.

S.C. 1A-2A PLAYOFFS

Dixie 2, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 0: The Volunteers finished with a 6-13 record.

NONCONFERENCE

Charlotte Latin 2, Concord Cox Mill 1: Latin won this battle of area soccer powers, as Mary Gale Godwin scored both goals. Olivia Halperin and Anna Calloway each had an assist. Latin is now 14-3-1, while Cox Mill drops to 14-4-2.

Grace Academy 5, Woodlawn School 1

Mallard Creek 1, Olympic 1

Morganton Patton 5, Morganton Freedom 0: Kiera Robinson’s two goals and an assist led Patton over its Morganton rival.

Girls’ softball

I-MECK 4A

Hopewell 16, West Charlotte 0: The Titans captured their final regular-season game.

Mooresville 16, Mallard Creek 0: Aubrey Tuell tossed a no-hitter in both teams’ regular-season finale.

SO MECK 7 4A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Ardrey Kell 7, West Mecklenburg 0

Olympic 16, Harding 0 (4 innings): Olympic scored 11 times in the bottom of the first inning, and Sophia Andrews tossed an abbreviated no-hitter. Monah Terry homered and drove in two runs.

South Mecklenburg 11, Berry Academy 0 (5 innings): South Meck’s Macy Rapp singled and homered, driving in three runs, and Grace Cuellar added two hits and two RBI.

CISAA

Covenant Day 10, Charlotte Country Day 9: Covenant Day’s Taylor Houseton drove in three runs. Country Day got two hits and an RBI from Livi Pieri and Erin McCollum.

BIG SOUTH 3A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Boiling Springs Crest 21, Gastonia Ashbrook 0 (4 innings): Regular-season champ Crest opened with an easy victory and improved to 22-1 overall.

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 10, Gastonia Forestview 5: Stuart Cramer’s Gracie Wright had two hits and three RBI, while Forestview’s Olivia Mills singled and tripled.

Kings Mountain 10, Gastonia Huss 1: Summer Deaton tossed a four-hitter for the Mountaineers, and Jessie Oehler slammed two doubles and had two RBI.

North Gaston 10, Lawndale Burns 5: North Gaston’s Grace Simmons smacked three hits.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Central Davidson 3, Salisbury 1

Ledford 2, East Davidson 1

North Davidson 10, South Rowan 0: Top seed North Davidson held South Rowan to two hits.

West Davidson 5, Midway Oak Grove 1

FOOTHILLS 2A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Claremont Bunker Hill 6, Valdese Draughn 5 (10 innings)

SOUTH FORK 2A

Lake Norman Charter 8, Lincolnton 0: The Knights won their regular-season finale behind Bekah Cook (three hits, four RBI), Jenna Carter (four runs). Cook tossed a two-hitter.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Forest City Chase 2, Shelby 0: Chase’s Faith Harris tossed a three-hitter and went 2-for-3 at the plate.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Alleghany 11, Ashe County 0

Boonville Starmount 5, Wilkes Central 1

East Wilkes 2, North Wilkes 1

West Wilkes 10, Elkin 0

PAC 1A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Monroe Union Academy 13, Queens Grant Charter 3 (5 innings): Union Academy’s Carolina Stafford slammed a single and two doubles, and Kailyn Griffin added three hits.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 17, Community School of Davidson 3 (5 innings): Freshman Ashley Marchitelli (two hits, two runs, four RBI) and Gabrielle Fry (two hits, three RBI) led the victors.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 10, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0 (5 innings): Camden Gerland (two innings, no hits allowed) and Lauren Engel (three innings, one hit) blanked the Lions. Chloe Hatzopoulos slammed two doubles and a home run, driving in three runs.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Lincoln Charter 10, Cherryville 4: Lincoln Charter’s Nicole Sparkman had four hits, and Abbey Allen knocked in three runs.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

South Stanly 9, North Moore 1: South Stanly’s Humtley Rummage tripled and homered.

West Montgomery 6, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3

S.C. 5A PLAYOFFS

Blythewood 12, Fort Mill Nation Ford 2: Nation Ford was eliminated in the District 2 tournament, losing twice to Blythewood.

S.C. 4A PLAYOFFS

Greer 19, Rock Hill South Pointe 2: The Stallions beat Greer earlier in the District 3 tournament but were eliminated with this loss.

Lancaster 4, Pickens 1: The Bruins won this District 2 elimination game and will travel Wednesday to Blue Ridge for the district championship. Lancaster must beat Blue Ridge twice to win the title.

York 5, Piedmont Wren 0: The Cougars advanced to the District 3 title match and will travel Wednesday to Belton-Honea Path, needing to win twice. Winning pitcher Kaiden Quinn tossed a one-hitter and struck out 14, and she went 2-for-4 at the plate. Bre Moss drove in two runs.

S.C. 3A PLAYOFFS

Inman Chapman 7, Chester 0: The Cyclones stranded six runners in scoring position in the first five innings, when the game was close (2-0). The loss knocked them out of the District 3 tournament.

S.C. 2A PLAYOFFS

Richburg Lewisville 8, Simpsonville Brashier Middle College 5: Lewisville advanced to the District 1 finals and will travel Wednesday to Ninety Six, needing to win twice.

Lancaster Buford 5, Greenville St. Joseph’s 0: The Yellowjackets advanced to the District 2 finals and will travel Wednesday to Abbeville, needing two victories.

Pageland Central 14, Saluda 0: The Eagles won the District 3 losers’ bracket and will travel Wednesday to Landrum for the championship, needing to win twice.

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 22, Blacksburg 3: Andrew Jackson advanced to Wednesday’s District 4 finals at Batesburg-Leesville.

S.C. 1A PLAYOFFS

Great Falls 1, Blackville-Hilda 0: Great Falls won by forfeit and advances to the District 3 finals Wednesday at Dixie.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.