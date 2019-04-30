Monday’s baseball roundup: Fort Mill advances to Upper State playoffs

Fort Mill’s JT Marr has helped to get the Jackets baseball team out to a 9-1 start. Mac Banks

Fort Mill is headed to South Carolina’s 5A Upper State baseball playoffs.





The Yellowjackets got strong pitching Monday from Isaac Beirne and beat Greenville Hanna 2-1 in the District 3 finals. Fort Mill is now 27-2 on the season.

Beirne, a right-hander, went 5.1 innings and allowed the one run. Fort Mill scored its first run on Connor Rasmussen’s single, which drove home Patrick Matthews. The second run came courtesy of T.L. Hanna errors.

Fort Mill opens Upper State tournament play Thursday at Blythewood (17-7). The other two teams in the tournament are Greenville Mann and Roebuck Dorman.

The Upper State winner, to be decided May 8, faces the Lower State winner in the best-of-three state finals, set for May 11, 14 and 18.

Monday’s top performers

Andy Duran (Queens Grant Charter): Duran, a junior, drove in five runs with a single and a home run, as the Stallions walloped Mooresville Bradford Prep 15-2 in a PAC 1A tournament quarterfinal game.

Gage Smith (Lake Norman): Smith, a senior, doubled and tripled as his team beat North Mecklenburg 11-2 in the I-Meck 4A Conference tournament quarterfinals. Smith scored twice and drove in two runs.

Monday’s other results

I-MECK 4A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Hough 16, Vance 0: Hough’s Brent Sutton singled and doubled, driving in three runs, and Wesley Lug had a double and three RBI.

Lake Norman 11, North Mecklenburg 2: Gage Smith’s two hits and two RBI, along with Cameron Church’s two RBI, led Lake Norman.

Mallard Creek 11, Hopewell 0

Mooresville 16, West Charlotte 1: Andrew Martin pitched the Blue Devils to victory.

SO MECK 7 4A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Ardrey Kell 18, West Mecklenburg 0 (5 innings)

Olympic 16, Berry Academy 3 (5 innings)

South Mecklenburg 14, Harding 0: South Meck’s Thomas Mills singled and homered, driving in three runs, and Seth Taylor had two hits and three RBI.

CISAA

Charlotte Christian 11, Concord Cannon School 0: Charlotte Christian’s J.T. Killen singled and homered. He, Calvert Clark and Judd Utermark each drove in a pair of runs.

BIG SOUTH 3A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Gastonia Forestview 5, Lawndale Burns 2: Forestview’s Dalton Thomason had three hits, and Deon Walker added two hits.

North Gaston 10, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

METROLINA 8 TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 11, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0 (5 innings)

Southlake Christian 4, Gaston Day 3

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Ledford 4, East Davidson 0

North Davidson 9, Central Davidson 2

Salisbury 4, Midway Oak Grove 1: The sixth-seeded Hornets pulled a mild upset over the tournament’s No. 3 seed. Blaine Shellhorn led Salisbury with a three-run double, and Bo Rusher got the save in relief and added two hits.

West Davidson 8, South Rowan 2

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Forest City Chase 10, Shelby 6

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Boonville Starmount 7, Ashe County 3

PAC 1A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Community School of Davidson 3, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1 (8 innings): Down 1-0 after six innings, the Spartans tied it in the seventh and scored twice in the top of the eighth inning.

Monroe Union Academy 7, Mooresville Langtree Charter 1: Union Academy’s Aidan Bumgardner pitched the victory, and Dylan Brooks had two hits and two RBI.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 10, Concord Carolina International 0 (5 innings): Mountain Island Charter’s Mikey McRorie worked 3.2 innings, and Tyler Crowe went the remaining 1.1 innings for a shutout.

Queens Grant Charter 15, Mooresville Bradford Prep 2 (5 innings): Andy Durna singled and homered, and Cody Marsh added two hits and four RBI for the top seed Stallions. Bradford Prep’s Reid Miller smacked two triples.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A TOURNAMENT

(Quarterfinals)

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 23, West Montgomery 2

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, North Moore 4

S.C. 3A PLAYOFFS

Indian Land 4, Union County 3 (8 innings): The Warriors forced a second game in the District 4 finals.

Union County 21, Indian Land 0 (5 innings): Their pitching depleted from the first game, Indian Land lost a bid to reach the Upper State tournament. Union County sent 18 batters to the plate in a 14-run fifth innings.

S.C. 2A PLAYOFFS

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 9, Batesburg-Leesville 4: The Volunteers captured the District 2 title and advanced to the Upper State tournament. Andrew Jackson will travel to Blacksburg on Thursday in the Upper State opener.

S.C. 1A PLAYOFFS

Dixie 10, Great Falls 0: Great Falls’ season ended in the District 3 finals.

McBee 11, Williston-Elko 0 (5 innings): The Panthers captured the District 2 title and will visit Whitmire on Thursday in the Upper State opener. McBee held the Blue Devils to two hits and four base-runners.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.