Spring Sports Roundup: Sun Valley soccer stuns Marvin Ridge

Sun Valley’s girls soccer team upset Marvin Ridge Tuesday Special to the Observer

Indian Trail Sun Valley threw a monkey wrench into the Southern Carolina 3A Conference girls’ soccer race Tuesday night, stunning Marvin Ridge 2-0.





The Spartans got goals from Hailey Valenti and Kyndall Edwards and handed the Mavericks only their second loss in 13 conference matches this season.

Sun Valley is 8-5 in the conference.

The loss dropped Marvin Ridge (11-2) into second place, behind Charlotte Catholic (11-1). The Cougars visit Marvin Ridge on Thursday night, and Catholic then finishes its season Friday night at Waxhaw Cuthbertson.

Charlotte Catholic kept pace Tuesday night with a 9-0 shutout over Monroe. The Cougars’ Grace Wielechowski led the way with three goals and two assists. Eveleen Hahn had three goals and an assist.

Weddington got four goals from Hailey Sanneman and downed visiting Unionville Piedmont 6-1.

And in the other match, Cuthbertson blanked host Monroe Parkwood 3-0, behind goals by Maddie Frasio, Logan Fink and Summer Dockstader.

Featured performers

Alize Brooks (West Mecklenburg girls’ softball): Brooks, a senior, scored four goals and added two assists in her team’s 10-1 victory over Harding.

Taylor Houseton (Covenant Day girls’ softball): Houseton, a freshman, scored five times and had three hits as her team trounced Providence Day 21-8.

Joshua Parks (Kannapolis Brown track and field): Parks was a big reason why the Wonders won the team title in the South Piedmont 3A Championship. He won four events – the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, and the high jump and triple jump.

Kylie Thress (East Lincoln girls’ softball): Thress had two singles and two doubles in her team’s 10-0 victory over Lake Norman Charter in the South Fork 2A Conference quarterfinals.

Regan Weisner (South Caldwell girls’ softball): Weisner doubled and homered, driving in three runs, as her team beat Hickory 14-0 in the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference quarterfinals.

Track and field

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A: The West Rowan boys and China Grove Carson girls are this year’s champions. In the conference meet at East Rowan, the West Rowan boys totaled 128 points, followed by Jesse Carson (109), Statesville and South Iredell (95 each), East Rowan (81) and North Iredell (49).

West Rowan’s Jalen Houston had a big meet, winning the 100 meters, 110-meter high hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, and anchoring the first-place 4-by-100 relay team. East Rowan’s Christian Bennett took the discus and shot put.

In the girls’ competition, Jesse Carson had 177 points, followed by South Iredell (112.5), East Rowan (87.5), Statesville (78), North Iredell (52) and West Rowan (34).

Mikaila Gadson led Jesse Carson, winning the 100 and 200 meter dashes and the 400-meter dash by three seconds.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A: The Kannapolis Brown boys and Concord Cox Mill girls won the league meet Tuesday at A.L. Brown High.

Jalen Neal and Joshua Parks led A.L. Brown’s boys, who totaled 171 points. Trailing were Cox Mill (118), Northwest Cabarrus (113), Concord (51), Concord Jay M. Robinson (49) and Central Cabarrus (45).

Neal won the 100, 200 and 400 meter events and anchored the winning 4-by-200 relay team. Parks swept the 110 and 300 meter hurdles events and also won the high jump and triple jump.

Jessie Connick and Tracy Manigault led Cox Mill’s girls, who had 211 points. Trailing were Northwest Cabarrus (115), Concord (107), Jay M. Robinson (82), Central Cabarrus (13) and A.L. Brown (11).

Connick won the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. Manigault took the 200-meter dash, the 300-meter hurdles, and anchored the winning 4-by-100 relay team.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A: The Belmont South Point boys and R-S Central girls won team titles Tuesday in the meet at South Point.

South Point’s boys totaled 172 points, followed by Shelby (136), R-S Central (110), East Rowan (70), East Gaston (52) and Forest City Chase (6).

South Point’s Nelson Lomick won the 100 and 200 meter dashes. R-S Central’s Christopher Upton captured three events – the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. And Shelby’s Dashaun Christopher took the triple jump and long jump.

R-S Central’s girls totaled 182 points, followed by South Point (148), East Rutherford (61), Shelby (45), East Gaston (37) and Chase (30).

Double-winners were R-S Central’s Nikya Lynch (triple jump, shot put), East Rutherford’s Saniah Tutt (long jump, high jump), and South Point’s Madison Wills (100 meters, 200 meters).

Girls’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 9, Hopewell 0: Hough clinched the conference championship, improving to 13-0 (17-0-2 overall), as Lane Hathaway had three goals and an assist. Hailey Matthews added two goals and an assist, and Julia Daley had a goal and two assists.

Lake Norman 10, West Charlotte 1

Mooresville 2, North Mecklenburg 1 (OT)

SO MECK 7 4A

Olympic 9, Berry Academy 0

Providence 3, Ardrey Kell 1: The Panthers built a 3-0 halftime lead and posted a championship-clinching victory. Providence is now 10-0, with South Mecklenburg (8-3) second and Ardrey Kell (7-3) third.

West Mecklenburg 10, Harding 1: Alize Brooks’ four goals and two assists led the Hawks, who also got two goals apiece from Phyllis Ketter and Sherry Lee.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 9, Rocky River 0: Butler’s Sofia Brotherton had three goals and an assist, and Megan LaVenture (two goals, three assists) and Bailey Creech (two goals) added to the effort.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 4, East Mecklenburg 0

Myers Park 9, Garinger 0: Myers Park improved to 13-0 in the league, behind Agatha Mitchem (three goals) and Amanda Stines (two goals, one assist).

CISAA

Providence Day 6, Covenant Day 0: Providence Day’s Morgan Hart (three goals, one assist) and Marissa Hart (two goals, one assist) led the way.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Hickory St. Stephens 4, Marion McDowell 2: St. Stephens outscored the Titans 3-1 in the second half.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 6, Gastonia Forestview 3

North Gaston 2, Gastonia Huss 1

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 6, West Rowan 1: Gracie Thomason and Riley Isley each scored twice for Jesse Carson, while Chloe Patterson got West Rowan’s goal.

South Iredell 1, North Iredell 0: The Vikings clinched at least a tie for the conference title, improving to 9-0. They have a one-match lead over Jesse Carson, and the two teams meet Thursday at South Iredell.

METROLINA 8 TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Gaston Christian 4, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0: Gaston Christian will face Hickory Grove Christian for the title Thursday.

Hickory Grove Christian 4, Gaston Day 0: Gaston Day handed Hickory Grove its only loss of the season last week, but the Lions came back Tuesday.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Hickory Christian 7, Statesville Christian 1

FOOTHILLS 2A

Morganton Patton 8, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: Patton’s Ellie Sacchetti scored two goals.

Newton Foard 5, East Burke 0: The Tigers clinched the conference championship and are now 11-0, with one match remaining.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 8, Mount Pleasant 0: Dalia Hernandez scored five goals and added an assist.

Monroe Central Academy 6, East Montgomery 1: Central Academy won its second straight league title, finishing 10-0 in conference play.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Lake Norman Charter 9, Catawba Bandys 0: The Knights improved to 13-0 in the conference.

Lincolnton 2, North Lincoln 1

Maiden 2, Newton-Conover 1

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 5, East Rutherford 0: The Red Raiders went on the road and clinched the conference title, improving to 8-1 and dropping second-place East Rutherford to 6-3.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 9, Elkin 0: The Huskies’ Haley Miller (four goals, one assist) and Samantha Woods (two goals, two assists) led the attack.

Boonville Starmount 9, West Wilkes 0

East Wilkes 5, Alleghany 1

Wilkes Central 9, North Wilkes 0

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 4, West Montgomery 2: Gray Stone Day trailed 1-0 at halftime, but Anna Grace Sumner’s two goals led the second-half rally.

NONCONFERENCE

Lincoln Charter 5, Concord 2

Girls’ softball

I-MECK 4A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Mooresville 19, Vance 0: Mooresville’s Hailey Lane tripled and homered, and Kali Morton pitched a one-hitter.

SO MECK 7 4A

(semifinals)

Olympic 6, Ardrey Kell 1

South Mecklenburg 7, Providence 4: The Sabres and Olympic will meet for the conference championship Thursday.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A TOURNAMENT

(quarterfinals)

Butler 4, Myers Park 3: Butler’s Mackenzie Silvia homered, and Emily Sherman had two hits. The Bulldogs will face Hickory Ridge in a Wednesday semifinal.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 22, Garinger 0 (3 innings)

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 7, Charlotte Christian 5: Country Day’s Grace Gardner had three hits, and Sophie Rucker had two hits and two RBI.

Concord Cannon School 6, Charlotte Latin 0: Cannon School remained atop the league with a 7-2 record and one game remaining.

Covenant Day 21, Providence Day 8: Megan Skvoretz drove in five runs, and Mia Schaeffer had four RBI for the Lions. Both teams are 6-3, a game behind Cannon School, with one game left. Providence Day plays Friday at Cannon School, while Covenant Day faces Charlotte Christian.

SANDHILLS 4A TOURNAMENT

(quarterfinals)

Richmond Senior 16, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0 (3 innings): Taylor Parrish homered and drove in five runs, and Kenleigh Frye had three hits for the Raiders.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A TOURNAMENT

(quarterfinals)

Alexander Central 13, Morganton Freedom 1 (5 innings): The second-seeded Cougars advanced to a semifinal against Marion McDowell.

Marion McDowell 4, West Caldwell 1

South Caldwell 14, Hickory 0 (5 innings): The top-seeded Spartans got big hitting from Regan Weisner (three hits, three RBI) and Addison Blair (three hits, two RBI).

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A TOURNAMENT

(quarterfinals)

East Rowan 16, Statesville 0: The Mustangs rolled into the semifinals, and a Wednesday game against second-seeded China Grove Carson. Top seed and tournament host West Rowan will face South Iredell.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A TOURNAMENT

(quarterfinals)

Northwest Cabarrus 5, Concord Jay M. Robinson 4: Fifth seed Northwest Cabarrus won behind two RBI each from Roni Wilson and Bailey Wilcher. The Trojans face No. 1 seed Central Cabarrus in a Wednesday semifinal. Concord Cox Mill faces second seed Kannapolis Brown in the other semifinal.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A TOURNAMENT

(quarterfinals)

Charlotte Catholic 11, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1: The third-seeded Cougars ousted the sixth-seeded Spartans and will face second seed Parkwood in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Monroe Parkwood 13, Weddington 3

Unionville Piedmont 2, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1: Piedmont’s Avery Bellai and Haleigh Elkins hit home runs, sending the Panthers into a Wednesday semifinal against top seed Marvin Ridge.

METROLINA 8

(semifinals)

Gaston Christian 4, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0

Hickory Grove Christian 15, Concord First Assembly 4: Hickory Grove scored six times in the bottom of the first inning and nine more times in the second for an easy victory. The Lions will face Gaston Christian in the title game Thursday, at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian’s field.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Ledford 3, Central Davidson 0

North Davidson 10, West Davidson 0: North Davidson, the regular-season champion and top seed, faces Ledford on Wednesday for the title.

FOOTHILLS 2A TOURNAMENT

(quarterfinals)

Claremont Bunker Hill 10, West Iredell 5: Bunker Hill, seeded fourth, faces top seed Newton Foard in the semifinals.

Lenoir Hibriten 7, East Burke 0: Peyton Boggs went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs for Hibriten.

Valdese Draughn 15, Morganton Patton 2: No. 2 seed Draughn moved into the semifinals against third-seeded Lenoir Hibriten.

ROCKY RIVER 2A TOURNAMENT

(quarterfinals)

Anson County 13, Monroe Central Academy 1

SOUTH FORK 2A TOURNAMENT

(quarterfinals)

East Lincoln 10, Lake Norman Charter 0: The second-seeded Mustangs rolled, as Katie Hogue hit a home run and drove in five runs, and Kylie Thress had four hits, including two doubles, and scored three times.

Maiden 6, West Lincoln 1: The third-seeded Blue Devils scored four times in the bottom of the sixth, opening it up. West Lincoln’s Kinsley Gilmore had an RBI triple.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Alleghany 1, East Wilkes 0

West Wilkes 7, Boonville Starmount 3

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 14, Polk County 1

