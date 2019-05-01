SC playoff roundup: York County teams have big playoff night

York County went 4-for-4 Tuesday night in the first round of South Carolina’s boys’ soccer state playoffs.





All four York teams won their opening-round matches and advanced to Thursday night’s second round.

Rock Hill downed visiting Greer Riverside 4-1; Fort Mill Nation Ford beat Columbia Spring Valley 3-1; Fort Mill surprised Blythewood 2-1; and top-ranked Clover beat Anderson Westside 6-2.

Rock Hill got goals from Challen Stowe, Hayden Jordan, Skyler Fields and Colin Murchik. The Bears will travel to Greenville J.L. Mann in the second round.

Pete Tuipulotu scored twice in Nation Ford’s victory. Nation Ford hosts Greenwood in the second round.

Clover built a 6-0 halftime lead and coasted, as the Blue Eagles improved to 24-1 on the season. Clover will be home against Hampton Wade Hampton on Thursday.

Fort Mill, now 9-8, travels to Mauldin (16-2-2) in the second round.

Boys’ soccer

Greenville 4, Rock Hill South Pointe 0: The Stallions fell in the 4A first round and finished with an 8-10-1 record.

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 10, Columbia Eau Claire 0: The Volunteers improved to 17-3-1 and will host Greenville Christ Church (11-10) on Thursday in the 2A second round.

Lancaster 3, Williamston Palmetto 2: The Bruins improved to 10-8 and advanced to the second round in 4A. They’ll visit Taylors Eastside (15-5) on Thursday.

Pendleton 4, Chester 1: Jagen Hinton scored on an assist from Jeffrey Gulish, but the Cyclones lost in the 3A first round. Chester finished 4-14.

Powdersville 3, Indian Land 1: In a mild surprise, Indian Land fell in the 3A opening round. The Warriors finished 14-7.

Boys’ tennis

Greenville Hanna 6, Fort Mill Nation Ford 0: The Falcons fell in the second round of 5A play.

Greer Riverside 4, Fort Mill 2: The Yellowjackets were eliminated from the 5A event.

Wren 6, York 0: The Cougars fell in the second round of 4A play.

On Wednesday …

Several Charlotte-area teams will be playing for softball district championships. Also scheduled Wednesday evening is the second round of the girls’ soccer playoffs.

