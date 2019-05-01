NCHSAA Board addresses gender, home school participation, eight quarter football rules

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Board of Directors concluded its spring meeting with numerous policy changes taking place. Of note the Board of Directors approved changes to rules governing the gender of players, home school student participation in member school programs, adjusted the eight-quarter rule for football participation, reduced the outside participation allowance for off-season football numbers, and adopted an official ball for all rounds of the playoffs in several sports.





NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker noted, “This Board of Directors has done an outstanding job of addressing pressing issues in education-based athletics during the course of this year. The policies they have worked hard to craft have required much input and feedback from our member schools as well as our partners at the State Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction. We are excited to be able to take a step forward in the interest of inclusion and participation opportunities for all students in our state.”





The Board of Directors amended the Handbook Section relating to “Gender of a Player” to become more inclusive relative to students who do not identify based on their certificate of birth. They also amended the Handbook Section relative to “Eligibility”, inserting sections that would be more inclusive to students who are regularly enrolled in home schools. Those amended sections are attached to this email release in PDF form. A “Frequently Asked Questions” (FAQ) document will be developed for these policies over the coming weeks and distributed to the membership.

Other areas address by the Board included an adjustment in the eight-quarter participation rule in football. This amendment will allow schools to replace players on their eight-quarter participation lists in the cases of season-ending or catastrophic injury, and in cases of a transfer. The Board also reduced the number of allowable athletes on a single outside team during off-season competition in football. The number had been 21, but to be in-line with other sports, the board reduced the number to 10, which is one less player than constitutes a full team on the field of play.

Wilson has been a long-time corporate partner of the NCHSAA and the Board adopted provisions to make Wilson the official ball of the NCHSAA Playoffs in volleyball, soccer, football, basketball, softball, baseball and tennis. The approved and adopted ball must be used in all playoff contests from the first round through the state championship in these sports. The policy makes violation a use of improper equipment which is penalized by a $400 fine according to the NCHSAA Handbook.

Area players named to Clash of Carolinas Roster

Several Observer-area players were named to the Clash of the Carolinas all-star soccer roster: Cox Mill’s Lindsay Ruf; Marvin Ridge’s Julia Moore; Providence’s Marissa Hart; Eveleen Hahn, Charlotte Christian; and Concord’s Julia Patrum.

The team will play June 29 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Charlotte Latin wins CISAA golf title

Charlotte Latin beat Charlotte Country Day by four shots to win the CISAA championship Tuesday. Latin had a team total of 303 strokes, ahead of Charlotte Country Day (307) and Charlotte Christian (309).

Charlotte Christian’s Ben McCartney and Latin’s Wilson Thrift shared medalist honors with a 72. Thrift is a freshman.

South Meck names new AD

Jose Garcia is the new athletics director at South Meck. Garcia previously worked at Mallard Creek.

MAC All-Conference teams

Softball All-Conference 2019: Taryn Baucom HGCS Anna Crenshaw GCS Kaylin Garlick HGCS Emma Ghorley GCS Kylie Hill GCS Mia Holmes GCS Kyann Lyne CFA Leah Mabry MCA Elizabeth Neyens MCA Anna Partridge SLCA Kingsley Rearden MCA Ariana Rodriguez CFA Lily Schroeder HGCS Maddie Sehen HGCS Kalyn Taylor HGCS Emily Walters MCA Jaden Williams HGCS Kendal Withers GCS

Baseball All-Conference 2019: Andrew Alejandro WCCS Anthony Alejandro WCCS Colin Belvin SLCA Wes Bowlin MCA Gavin Fogale SLCA Grayson Guy GCS Joe Haney SLCA Carson Lankford SLCA Drew Lanzo HGCS Nate Ledford GCS Jordan Little HGCS Tommy Miller MCA Ben Poplin MCA Ethan Revels GCS Parker Rhyne GDS Kevin Riley GCS Parker Ross CFA Carson Rowland WCCS Travis Snell HGCS

2019 MAC All conference Soccer: Dani Calhoun HG Bella Carney CFA Lauren Edmond GDS Bekah Fogal HG Anna Fulghum GDS Cassidy Garvin MCA Bizzi Grimm GDS Cameron Harris GDS Izzy Hoover GCS Lucy Jennings HG Lydia Kish GCS Liana Mattera GCS Ella McClain MCA Lauren Morrisiette HG Caroline Parker WCCS Emma Plunkett GCS Favour Spear GCS Bailey Stinson CFA Rea Syska HG Milla Syska HG Sadie Thompson MCA Ashleigh Wright MCA