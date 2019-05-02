SC Playoff Roundup: Fort Mill gets dramatic softball win

Fort Mill’s girls’ softball season is still alive, thanks in part to Emma Tisdale.

Tisdale hit a three-run home run that ended the game and gave the Yellowjackets a 5-2 victory over Boiling Springs on Wednesday night in the S.C. District 3 5A championship game.

The victory sends Fort Mill into the Upper State playoffs.

Also qualifying for the Upper State championships were Clover in 5A; Indian Land in 3A; Pageland Central in 2A; and McBee in 1A.

Fort Mill was trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh. The Yellowjackets got two runners on base, and Reagan Smith laced an RBI double to left field, tying the game. With two outs, Tisdale then lofted her home run to right-center field.

Girls’ soccer

5A PLAYOFFS

Clover 3, Wade Hampton 0: The Blue Eagles, now 18-2-1, advanced to the third round. They clinched this victory with two goals in the closing 20 minutes. Clover hosts Mauldin on Friday in the third round.

Greenville Mann 3, Fort Mill 0: The Yellowjackets lost on the road, finishing 12-4-2.

4A PLAYOFFS

Rock Hill South Pointe 3, Piedmont Wren 1: The Stallions got two goals from Zoe Kennedy and improved to 11-1. They will host Columbia A.C. Flora in Friday’s third round.

Taylors Eastside 2, York 0: York finished 13-7-1.

3A PLAYOFFS

Indian Land 2, Mid-Carolina 0: The Warriors improved to 12-10 and will visit undefeated Powdersville (16-0) in the third round Friday.

2A PLAYOFFS

Lancaster Buford 2, Landrum 0: The Yellowjackets improved to 13-3 and will travel to top seed Greenville St. Joseph’s (15-6) in the third round Friday.

Girls’ softball

5A PLAYOFFS

Clover 3, Mauldin 2: The Blue Eagles rallied from a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, winning the District 1 crown.

4A PLAYOFFS

Belton-Honea Path 2, York 0: Kaiden Quinn had two hits for York in the District 3 championship game, and losing pitcher Maddi Quinn tossed a six-hitter.

Blue Ridge 16, Lancaster 1: The Bruins lost in the District 2 finals. Lancaster’s starting lineup had no seniors and only one junior.

2A PLAYOFFS

Abbeville 7, Lancaster Buford 6: Buford, which lost 3-0 earlier in the District 2 tournament to Abbeville, trailed 6-2 Wednesday evening but rallied with four runs in the top of the sixth. Abbeville came back with a run in the bottom of the inning and held on.

Pageland Central 6, Landrum 4: The Eagles lost to Landrum earlier in the District 3 tournament, but this victory forced a second game for the title.

Pageland Central 12, Landrum 2 (5 innings): The Eagles took the district championship, as Hannah Killough slugged two home runs and drove in four runs. Karly Kirkley had three hits and three RBI.

Ninety Six 4, Richburg Lewisville 3 (8 innings): Lewisville fell in the District 1 finals, finishing 11-10.

1A PLAYOFFS

Dixie 22, Great Falls 0: Great Falls lost in the District 3 finals.

McBee 15, Calhoun Falls 0: The Panthers captured the District 2 championship.

