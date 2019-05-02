Spring Sports Roundup: Latin gains at least tie for CISAA soccer title

Charlotte Latin’s girls soccer team Special to the Observer

Charlotte Latin gained at least a share of the CISAA girls’ soccer championship Wednesday evening with its 3-0 shutout of visiting Concord Cannon School.

The Hawks finished league play with a 9-1 record and have a half-game lead over Providence Day (8-1). The Chargers finish their regular season Friday against Cannon School (3-6).

Latin’s Sarah Watson had a goal and an assist, and Katie Sanger and Anna Calloway added single goals. Ruthie Jones got the shutout in goal.

Featured performers

Angie Allen (North Lincoln track and field): Allen, a sophomore, won races at 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters in the South Fork 2A Conference meet.

Emerson Douds (Weddington track and field): Douds, a senior,won the 100, 200 and 400 meter sprints, helping the Warriors capture the boys’ team championship in the Southern Carolina 3A Conference meet.

Dalia Hernandez (Marshville Forest Hills girls’ soccer): Hernandez, a sophomore, had seven goals and an assist in the Yellow Jackets’ 9-0 victory over Anson County. In 19 matches this season, she has 37 goals and 16 assists. Hernandez has scored 12 goals in her last two matches.

Netanya Linares (Waxhaw Cuthbertson track and field): Linares, a senior, won the 100-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump, helping her team take the girls’ title in the Southern Carolina 3A meet.

Lauren Ritchie (Kannapolis Brown girls’ softball): With her team trailing Concord Jay M. Robinson 9-6 in the South Piedmont 3A tournament semifinals, Ritchie hit a grand slam. The Wonders held on for the 10-9 victory.

Brittany Snyder (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls’ softball): Snyder, a sophomore, pitched a three-hitter and struck out eight, leading the Ragin’ Bulls to a 3-1 victory over Indian Trail Porter Ridge in the Southwestern 4A tournament semifinals.

Track and field

SOUTHWESTERN 4A: The Rocky River boys and Butler girls take the lead into Thursday’s second day of the conference championships, at Myers Park High.

Boys’ opening-day point totals: Rocky River 49; Myers Park 47; Indian Trail Porter Ridge 36; Butler 29; Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 24; Independence 12; East Mecklenburg 10; Garinger 3. Rocky River’s Christopher Alexander had a big opening day, winning the long jump and triple jump.

Girls’ opening-day point totals: Butler 73.5; Myers Park 56; Hickory Ridge 30; Rocky River 27.5; Independence 22.5; Porter Ridge 16.5; East Mecklenburg 12; Garinger 0.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A: Weddington’s boys and Waxhaw Cuthbertson’s girls won the conference team titles in the meet, held at Weddington.

Boys’ team totals: Weddington 213; Cuthbertson 135; Marvin Ridge 79; Monroe Parkwood 69; Indian Trail Sun Valley 48; Monroe 47; Unionville Piedmont 35; Charlotte Catholic 19.

Weddington’s Emerson Douds took three events – the 100, 200 and 400 meter sprints. Double-winners were Weddington’s Kyle Durham (1,600 and 3,200 meters) and Alec Mock (shot put and discus), and Monroe’s Joshua Marsh (110 and 300 meter hurdles).

Girls’ team totals: Cuthbertson 280.5; Marvin Ridge 159.5; Weddington 115; Charlotte Catholic 35; Monroe 26; Sun Valley 19; Parkwood 17; Piedmont 13.

Cuthbertson’s Netanya Linares won the 100-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump. Weddington’s Sarah Bechtel won the 800 and 1,600 meter runs.

SOUTH FORK 2A: North Lincoln’s boys and the Catawba Bandys girls took team titles in the meet, at North Lincoln.

Boys’ team totals: North Lincoln 220.5; Bandys 159; Lake Norman Charter 86; East Lincoln 79.5; West Lincoln 42; Lincolnton 40; Maiden 35; Newton-Conover 28.

North Lincoln’s Jake Soorus won the long jump, shot put and discus. Lake Norman Charter had double-winners in Brian Risse (1,600 and 3,200 meters) and Avery Scott (200 meters and triple jump).

Girls’ team totals: Bandys 162; North Lincoln 149.5; Lake Norman Charter 126; East Lincoln 119; West Lincoln 44; Newton-Conover 40.5; Lincolnton 25; Maiden 17.

Angie Allen of North Lincoln won races at three distances – 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Teammate Olivia Correa took the long jump and triple jump. Lake Norman Charter’s Chioma Asiegbunan won the 100 and 200 meter events, and Lincolnton’s Emily Shain won the shot put and discus.

Bandys took the team title without winning a single event.

Boys’ lacrosse

Hough 22, South Mecklenburg 3: The Huskies improved to 15-1 with this first-round 4A state playoff victory. They’ll face either Winston-Salem Reynolds or Jamestown Ragsdale on Friday in the second round.

Boys’ tennis

4A PLAYOFFS

Ardrey Kell 6, East Mecklenburg 0: The Knights improved to 13-2 with their opening-round victory.

3A PLAYOFFS

Concord Cox Mill 5, Southwestern Randolph 1: The Chargers (15-2) will face Winston-Salem Mount Tabor in the second round.

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 5, West Rowan 2: The Falcons lost in the opening round, but singles standouts Steve Wilmot and Trevor Mervine earned victories.

2A PLAYOFFS

Brevard 5, Lake Norman Charter 4: The Knights (7-4) put up a tough fight against the four-time defending state 2A champions and No. 1 seed this year.

Newton Foard 6, Canton Pisgah 0: The Tigers improved to 8-5 and will face either Shelby or East Lincoln in the second round.

Salisbury 6, East Bend Forbush 0: Roarke Burton won at No. 1 singles, getting the Hornets started in a first-round victory. Burton and Ethan McGee teamed for a No. 1 doubles victory.

1A PLAYOFFS

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 6, North Rowan 3: The Gryphons advanced, as Han Roemer won in No. 1 singles and doubles.

Mount Airy 9, South Stanly 0: South Stanly finished 13-3.

Girls’ lacrosse

Charlotte Country Day 18, Southlake Christian 3

Marvin Ridge 21, Winston-Salem Atkins 6: The Mavericks jumped to a 17-3 halftime lead and cruised to a first-round victory in the girls’ state playoffs. Marvin Ridge (8-4) travels to Winston-Salem Reynolds (10-7) in the second round Friday.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10, East Forsyth 9: The visiting Cavaliers (7-4) earned a second-round match at Myers Park (15-3) with this state playoff triumph.

Girls’ soccer

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 9, West Mecklenburg 0: The Panthers, who have already clinched the conference title, improved to 11-0 in SoMeck 7 play.

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 5, Fayetteville Britt 2: The Raiders finished 12-2, good for second place.

Southern Pines Pinecrest 14, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0: The Patriots completed a perfect (14-0) conference season.

BIG SOUTH 3A

North Gaston 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 2: North Gaston’s Synclaire Walters (two goals) and Justice McCombs (one goal, one assist) led the offense.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

East Davidson 2, Midway Oak Grove 0

North Davidson 6, Ledford 0

Salisbury 6, South Rowan 1: The Hornets celebrated Senior Night with Piper Muire scoring two goals.

West Davidson 1, Central Davidson 0

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 9, Anson County 0: Dalia Hernandez scored seven goals as the Yellow Jackets romped.

West Stanly 2, Mount Pleasant 1

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Shelby 2, Forest City Chase 0: The Golden Lions improved to 7-3 in the league, scoring once in each half.

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Black Mountain Owen 7, Bakersville Mitchell County 0

Polk County 3, Marshall Madison County 0

PAC 1A

Monroe Union Academy def. Community School of Davidson: The teams played to a 1-1 tie, but Union Academy won 4-3 in a shootout. That gave the Cardinals the conference championship. They are 12-0, while second-place Community School of Davidson is 9-3.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 3, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 1

Queens Grant Charter 1, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, Albemarle 0: Nine players scored a goal for Gray Stone Day, with Anna-Grace Sumner notching a goal and three assists.

North Moore def. South Stanly: The teams played to a wild 6-6 tie, but North Moore prevailed 2-1 in the shootout. South Stanly’s Hannah Crump scored three goals and had 10 shots on goal, and Jacy Noble added two goals.

South Davidson 9, North Rowan 0

NONCONFERENCE

Christ the King 9, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

East Gaston 7, Cherryville 1: East Gaston’s Kelbi Stilwell scored four goals and added two assists, and Sierra Soles had two goals and an assist.

North Mecklenburg 7, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0: Goalkeeper Safiyyah Smith got the shutout, with offensive help from Isabel Pederson (two goals) and Noelle Roberts (one goal, three assists).

Girls’ softball

SOUTHWESTERN 4A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1: Second-seeded Hickory Ridge got a three-hitter from Brittany Snyder, and Jadyn Jonasse had two hits.

Independence 6, Butler 4: Butler, the fourth seed, led 4-0 after five innings, but the top-seeded Patriots rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth and three in the bottom of the seventh. Jaylin Adkins had a double and triple and drove in four runs. Brianna Grant had three hits. Butler’s Makayla Cuthbertson had three hits.

Next up: Hickory Ridge and Independence, who tied for the regular-season title, meet Thursday at Butler for the tournament championship.

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 7, Charlotte Christian 5: Country Day’s Grace Gardner went 3-for-4, and Celeste Denny and Lindsay Batten each had two hits.

SANDHILLS 4A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Lumberton 4, Fayetteville Britt 3

Richmond Senior 10, Pembroke Purnell Swett 5: Down 5-2, Richmond Senior scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth. Allyiah Swiney went 4-for-4, with two home runs, and five RBI. Taylor Parrish singled and homered, driving in three runs.

Next up: Top-seeded Richmond Senior meets No. 2 Lumberton in the championship game.

BIG SOUTH 3A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Boiling Springs Crest 7, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1: Crest held the Storm to two hits.

Kings Mountain 10, North Gaston 6: Kings Mountain’s Emily Graham went 4-for-5, driving in two runs, and Andrea Melton had three RBI.

Next up: Top seed Crest will face No. 2 Kings Mountain on Friday for the title.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

East Rowan 2, China Grove Carson 1: The 2 seed beat the 3 seed, as Haley Strange tossed a two-hitter. Maddie Trexler smacked two singles and a two-run triple.

West Rowan 10, South Iredell 0: The top-seeded Falcons blanked No. 4 South Iredell, as Mary Sobataka clubbed a grand slam and a two-run double, and Reagan Haggas hit a two-run homer.

Next up: East Rowan visits West Rowan for the title at 6 p.m. Friday.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Central Cabarrus 6, Northwest Cabarrus 2: Winning pitcher Brantleigh Parrott struck out 11 and had two hits at the plate, as the top-seeded Vikings won. Christina Brendle added two hits.

Kannapolis Brown 10, Concord Jay M. Robinson 9: Lauren Ritchie smacked a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth, providing the second-seeded Wonders with the runs they needed to win. Her hit erased a 9-6 Jay M. Robinson lead.

Next up: Top seed Central Cabarrus will host No. 2 A.L. Brown at 7 p.m. Friday for the championship.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Marvin Ridge 10, Unionville Piedmont 0: Top seed Marvin Ridge won behind Gabby Baylog’s fourth no-hitter of the season. She struck out 10. Mauri Murray had two hits and two RBI.

Monroe Parkwood 8, Charlotte Catholic 2: Second-seeded Parkwood was led by Sarah Harkins (two doubles, two runs) and Chloe Hardy (two hits, three RBI).

Next up: Marvin Ridge visits Parkwood at 7 p.m. Thursday for the championship.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

North Davidson 8, Ledford 3

ROCKY RIVER 2A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Mount Pleasant 10, East Montgomery 8: The second-seeded Tigers beat sixth seed East Montgomery, scoring seven runs in the fourth inning for an 8-6 lead.

Next up: Mount Pleasant faces No. 1 seed West Stanly for the title.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Forest City Chase 9, Shelby 1

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 3, Polk County 1

PAC 1A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 14, Monroe Union Academy 3 (5 innings): Teryn Morgan had two hits and four RBI as the Pride rolled into the finals.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 17, Mooresville Bradford Prep 3 (5 innings): Chloe Hatzopoulos drove in three runs with her three doubles, and Lauren Engel had two hits and three RBI.

Next up: Pine Lake Prep faces Mountain Island Charter on Friday for the championship.,

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Lincoln Charter 12, Gastonia Highland Tech 2

Next up: Top-seeded Lincoln Charter faces second seed Cherryville for the title.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.