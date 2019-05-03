NCHSAA lacrosse, tennis scores, playoff pairings

Prep Insider Blog
NORTH CAROLINA
BOYS’ LACROSSE
CLASS 4A
West
First-round results
Hough 22, South Mecklenburg 3
Jamestown Ragsdale (9-8) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (8-8), Friday
Butler (9-8) at Lake Norman (15-2), Friday
East Forsyth (9-6) at Greensboro Page (11-3), Friday
Northwest Guilford 20, Davie County 1
West Forsyth (11-5) at Myers Park (8-6), Friday
Greensboro Grimsley (5-11) at Ardrey Kell (16-2), Friday
Pfafftown Reagan 7, Providence 5
East
Friday’s first round
Wilmington Ashley (8-9) at New Bern 911-1)
Raleigh Athens Drive (12-4) at Raleigh Leesville Road (12-4)
Raleigh Broughton (11-5) at Apex Middle Creek (15-2)
Raleigh Millbrook (9-7) at Wilmington Hoggard (16-0)
Wilmington Laney (13-4) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (13-4)
Holly Springs (8-6) at Raleigh Wakefield (12-1)
Apex Friendship (9-6) at Durham Jordan (14-1)
Wake Forest Heritage (11-3) at Apex (14-3)
CLASS 1A-3A
West
Friday’s first round
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (7-7) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (10-5)
Charlotte Catholic 21, Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 1 (played Thursday)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (6-7) at Weddington (11-1)
Indian Trail Sun Valley (9-4) at Southwest Guilford (9-7)
Hickory (6-6) at Lake Norman Charter (8-5)
Marvin Ridge (8-6) at Morganton Patton (9-2)
Hickory St. Stephens 10, West Stokes 5 (played Thursday)
Western Guilford (12-2) at Community School of Davidson (7-8)
East
Friday’s first round
Greenville Rose 16, Havelock 6 (played Thursday)
Newport Croatan (4-5) at Wilmington New Hanover (9-8)
Kill Devil Hills First Flight (8-4) at Topsail (10-5)
Hillsborough Orange 17, Jacksonville Northside 13 (played Wednesday)
Northern Guilford 12, Pittsboro Northwood 10 (played Thursday)
Chapel Hill 19, Oxford Webb 0 (played Wednesday)
Southern Alamance (8-8) at East Chapel Hill (12-1)
Eastern Alamance (9-3) at Carrboro (8-4)
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
West
Wednesday’s first round
Marvin Ridge 21, Winston-Salem Atkins 6
Pfafftown Reagan 19, Indian Trail Sun Valley 7
Jamestown Ragsdale 16, Southwest Guilford 4
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10, East Forsyth 9
Friday’s second round
Marvin Ridge (8-4) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (10-7)
North Davidson (9-7) at Northern Guilford (12-5)
Pfafftown Reagan (8-3) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (9-5)
West Forsyth (8-7) at Northwest Guilford (16-0)
Jamestown Ragsdale (10-5) at Weddington (16-0)
Ardrey Kell (11-5) at Lake Norman (11-5)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (7-4) at Myers Park (15-3)
Charlotte Catholic (13-4) at Hickory (10-1)
East
Friday’s second round
Holly Springs (13-5) at New Bern (11-4)
Wilmington Ashley (13-2) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (13-3)
Wilmington Laney (10-6) at Wilmington Hoggard (13-1)
Chapel Hill (8-7) at Apex (13-3)
Wake Forest (11-3) at Apex Middle Creek (16-1)
Southern Pines Pinecrest (8-3) at Raleigh Broughton (11-3)
Topsail (12-4) at Cary Panther Creek (10-5)
Jacksonville Northside (11-2) at East Chapel Hill (14-2)
BOYS’ TENNIS
CLASS 4A
West
Wednesday’s first round
Greensboro Page 6, Pfafftown Reagan 3
Hough 5, Northwest Guilford 0
Greensboro Grimsley 6, Mooresville 0
Hopewell 6, Davie County 3
Ardrey Kell 6, East Mecklenburg 0
South Caldwell 5, Lake Norman 4
Myers Park 6, South Mecklenburg 0
Providence 5, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0
Tuesday’s second round
Greensboro Page (12-3) at Hough (13-0)
Hopewell (11-1) at Greensboro Grimsley (9-0)
Ardrey Kell (13-2) at South Caldwell (14-0)
Providence (12-4) at Myers Park (15-3)
East
Tuesday’s second round
Raleigh Broughton (11-3) at Wilmington Hoggard (14-3)
Scotland County (9-4) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (24-0)
Raleigh Enloe (10-5) at Cary Panther Creek (14-2)
Apex Middle Creek (9-4) at Cary Green Hope (12-0)
CLASS 3A
West
Wednesday’s first round
Burlington Williams 6, Southeast Guilford 3
Concord 5, South Iredell 4
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 5, West Rowan 2
Concord Cox Mill 5, Southwestern Randolph 1
Marvin Ridge 6, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
Skyland Roberson 5, Hickory 4
Asheville 6, Boone Watauga 0
Charlotte Catholic 8, Gastonia Forestview 1
Tuesday’s second round
Concord (12-3) at Burlington Williams (13-1)
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (13-2) at Concord Cox Mill (15-2)
Skyland Roberson (17-2) at Marvin Ridge (15-3)
Charlotte Catholic (15-2) at Asheville (17-0)
East
Tuesday’s second round
Greenville Conley (11-3) at Wilmington New Hanover (14-0)
Clayton (15-0) at Cameron Union Pines (12-0)
Rocky Mount (11-2) at Chapel Hill (15-2)
East Chapel Hill (14-3) at Fayetteville Sanford (11-0)
CLASS 2A
West
Wednesday’s first round
Salisbury 6, East Bend Forbush 0
Newton-Conover 5, Mount Pleasant 1
Ledford 6, Ashe County 0
Winston-Salem Atkins 6, West Davidson 3
East Lincoln 5, Shelby 4
Newton Foard 6, Canton Pisgah 3
Black Mountain Owen 6, West Iredell 0
Brevard 5, Lake Norman Charter 4
Tuesday’s second round
Newton-Conover (10-2) at Salisbury (19-0)
Ledford (18-3) at Winston-Salem Atkins (14-1)
Newton Foard (8-5) at East Lincoln (11-3)
Black Mountain Owen (8-6-1) at Brevard (10-1)
East
Tuesday’s second round
Clinton (18-1) at Newport Croatan (14-0)
Richlands (9-3) at Greene Central (17-1)
Carrboro (9-5) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (6-0)
Trinity (11-1) at N.C. School of Science and Math (11-0)
CLASS 1A
West
Wednesday’s first round
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 6, North Rowan 3
Lincoln Charter 5, East Wilkes 1
Mount Airy 9, South Stanly 0
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 5, Community School of Davidson 1
Tuesday’s second round
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (7-2) at Elkin (15-1)
Lincoln Charter (10-0) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (16-0)
Mount Airy (17-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (12-0)
Polk County (9-4) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (14-0)
East
Tuesday’s second round
Tarboro (3-6) at Edenton Holmes (12-5)
Wake Forest Franklin Academy (8-4) at Williamston Bear Grass Charter (6-4)
Raleigh Charter (18-3) at Durham Voyager Academy (9-1)
West Columbus (8-8) at Durham Research Triangle (15-1)
