NCHSAA lacrosse, tennis scores, playoff pairings

Several area high schools have lacrosse programs.
Several area high schools have lacrosse programs. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

NORTH CAROLINA

BOYS’ LACROSSE

CLASS 4A

West

First-round results

Hough 22, South Mecklenburg 3

Jamestown Ragsdale (9-8) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (8-8), Friday

Butler (9-8) at Lake Norman (15-2), Friday

East Forsyth (9-6) at Greensboro Page (11-3), Friday

Northwest Guilford 20, Davie County 1

West Forsyth (11-5) at Myers Park (8-6), Friday

Greensboro Grimsley (5-11) at Ardrey Kell (16-2), Friday

Pfafftown Reagan 7, Providence 5

East

Friday’s first round

Wilmington Ashley (8-9) at New Bern 911-1)

Raleigh Athens Drive (12-4) at Raleigh Leesville Road (12-4)

Raleigh Broughton (11-5) at Apex Middle Creek (15-2)

Raleigh Millbrook (9-7) at Wilmington Hoggard (16-0)

Wilmington Laney (13-4) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (13-4)

Holly Springs (8-6) at Raleigh Wakefield (12-1)

Apex Friendship (9-6) at Durham Jordan (14-1)

Wake Forest Heritage (11-3) at Apex (14-3)

CLASS 1A-3A

West

Friday’s first round

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (7-7) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (10-5)

Charlotte Catholic 21, Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 1 (played Thursday)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (6-7) at Weddington (11-1)

Indian Trail Sun Valley (9-4) at Southwest Guilford (9-7)

Hickory (6-6) at Lake Norman Charter (8-5)

Marvin Ridge (8-6) at Morganton Patton (9-2)

Hickory St. Stephens 10, West Stokes 5 (played Thursday)

Western Guilford (12-2) at Community School of Davidson (7-8)

East

Friday’s first round

Greenville Rose 16, Havelock 6 (played Thursday)

Newport Croatan (4-5) at Wilmington New Hanover (9-8)

Kill Devil Hills First Flight (8-4) at Topsail (10-5)

Hillsborough Orange 17, Jacksonville Northside 13 (played Wednesday)

Northern Guilford 12, Pittsboro Northwood 10 (played Thursday)

Chapel Hill 19, Oxford Webb 0 (played Wednesday)

Southern Alamance (8-8) at East Chapel Hill (12-1)

Eastern Alamance (9-3) at Carrboro (8-4)





GIRLS’ LACROSSE

West

Wednesday’s first round

Marvin Ridge 21, Winston-Salem Atkins 6

Pfafftown Reagan 19, Indian Trail Sun Valley 7

Jamestown Ragsdale 16, Southwest Guilford 4

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10, East Forsyth 9

Friday’s second round

Marvin Ridge (8-4) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (10-7)

North Davidson (9-7) at Northern Guilford (12-5)

Pfafftown Reagan (8-3) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (9-5)

West Forsyth (8-7) at Northwest Guilford (16-0)

Jamestown Ragsdale (10-5) at Weddington (16-0)

Ardrey Kell (11-5) at Lake Norman (11-5)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (7-4) at Myers Park (15-3)

Charlotte Catholic (13-4) at Hickory (10-1)

East

Friday’s second round

Holly Springs (13-5) at New Bern (11-4)

Wilmington Ashley (13-2) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (13-3)

Wilmington Laney (10-6) at Wilmington Hoggard (13-1)

Chapel Hill (8-7) at Apex (13-3)

Wake Forest (11-3) at Apex Middle Creek (16-1)

Southern Pines Pinecrest (8-3) at Raleigh Broughton (11-3)

Topsail (12-4) at Cary Panther Creek (10-5)

Jacksonville Northside (11-2) at East Chapel Hill (14-2)





BOYS’ TENNIS

CLASS 4A

West

Wednesday’s first round

Greensboro Page 6, Pfafftown Reagan 3

Hough 5, Northwest Guilford 0

Greensboro Grimsley 6, Mooresville 0

Hopewell 6, Davie County 3

Ardrey Kell 6, East Mecklenburg 0

South Caldwell 5, Lake Norman 4

Myers Park 6, South Mecklenburg 0

Providence 5, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0

Tuesday’s second round

Greensboro Page (12-3) at Hough (13-0)

Hopewell (11-1) at Greensboro Grimsley (9-0)

Ardrey Kell (13-2) at South Caldwell (14-0)

Providence (12-4) at Myers Park (15-3)

East

Tuesday’s second round

Raleigh Broughton (11-3) at Wilmington Hoggard (14-3)

Scotland County (9-4) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (24-0)

Raleigh Enloe (10-5) at Cary Panther Creek (14-2)

Apex Middle Creek (9-4) at Cary Green Hope (12-0)

CLASS 3A

West

Wednesday’s first round

Burlington Williams 6, Southeast Guilford 3

Concord 5, South Iredell 4

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 5, West Rowan 2

Concord Cox Mill 5, Southwestern Randolph 1

Marvin Ridge 6, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Skyland Roberson 5, Hickory 4

Asheville 6, Boone Watauga 0

Charlotte Catholic 8, Gastonia Forestview 1

Tuesday’s second round

Concord (12-3) at Burlington Williams (13-1)

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (13-2) at Concord Cox Mill (15-2)

Skyland Roberson (17-2) at Marvin Ridge (15-3)

Charlotte Catholic (15-2) at Asheville (17-0)

East

Tuesday’s second round

Greenville Conley (11-3) at Wilmington New Hanover (14-0)

Clayton (15-0) at Cameron Union Pines (12-0)

Rocky Mount (11-2) at Chapel Hill (15-2)

East Chapel Hill (14-3) at Fayetteville Sanford (11-0)

CLASS 2A

West

Wednesday’s first round

Salisbury 6, East Bend Forbush 0

Newton-Conover 5, Mount Pleasant 1

Ledford 6, Ashe County 0

Winston-Salem Atkins 6, West Davidson 3

East Lincoln 5, Shelby 4

Newton Foard 6, Canton Pisgah 3

Black Mountain Owen 6, West Iredell 0

Brevard 5, Lake Norman Charter 4

Tuesday’s second round

Newton-Conover (10-2) at Salisbury (19-0)

Ledford (18-3) at Winston-Salem Atkins (14-1)

Newton Foard (8-5) at East Lincoln (11-3)

Black Mountain Owen (8-6-1) at Brevard (10-1)

East

Tuesday’s second round

Clinton (18-1) at Newport Croatan (14-0)

Richlands (9-3) at Greene Central (17-1)

Carrboro (9-5) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (6-0)

Trinity (11-1) at N.C. School of Science and Math (11-0)

CLASS 1A

West

Wednesday’s first round

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 6, North Rowan 3

Lincoln Charter 5, East Wilkes 1

Mount Airy 9, South Stanly 0

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 5, Community School of Davidson 1

Tuesday’s second round

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (7-2) at Elkin (15-1)

Lincoln Charter (10-0) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (16-0)

Mount Airy (17-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (12-0)

Polk County (9-4) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (14-0)

East

Tuesday’s second round

Tarboro (3-6) at Edenton Holmes (12-5)

Wake Forest Franklin Academy (8-4) at Williamston Bear Grass Charter (6-4)

Raleigh Charter (18-3) at Durham Voyager Academy (9-1)

West Columbus (8-8) at Durham Research Triangle (15-1)

