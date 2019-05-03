SC playoff roundup: Clover soccer advances in playoffs

Top-ranked Clover was the only York County boys’ soccer team to survive the second round of S.C. state playoffs Thursday night.





The Blue Eagles, ranked No. 1 in South Carolina, advanced to the third round – but not without some trouble.

Meanwhile, Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Fort Mill Nation Ford fell in second-round Class 5A matches.

Two of three other Charlotte-area teams were second-round winners – Indian Land in 3A, and Kershaw Andrew Jackson in 2A. Lancaster fell in a 4A match.

Clover ran its season record to 25-1 but needed overtime to beat Greenville Wade Hampton 2-1.

The Blue Eagles nearly won in regulation, but Brandon Malcolm’s shot hit the crossbar. Malcolm made up for that by scoring the winning goal late in the first of two five-minute overtime periods. Clover blanked Wade Hampton in the second period.

The Blue Eagles will be home against Mauldin (17-2-2) in a third-round match Saturday evening.

Boys’ baseball

CLASS 5A

Blythewood 13, Fort Mill 3 (5 innings): The Yellowjackets were knocked into the losers’ bracket of the Upper State tournament. They collected 11 hits but left nine runners on the bases. Alan Stevens had three hits, and J.T. Marr had a single, a home run, and two RBI. Fort Mill will travel to Roebuck Dorman at 7 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game.

CLASS 2A

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 7, Blacksburg 6: Brett Percival launched a two-run home run in the fifth inning, giving the Volunteers a 7-4 lead, and they held on. Andrew Jackson will be home against Landrum at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Upper State winners’ bracket final.

CLASS 1A

McBee 12, Whitmire 3: The Panthers rolled to victory and will be home Saturday against Due West Dixie in the Upper State winners’ bracket finals.

Boys’ soccer

CLASS 5A

Greenville Mann 3, Rock Hill 0: J.L. Mann scored in the 18th minute and added a second goal before halftime, and the Greenville team’s defense shut down the Bearcat attack. Rock Hill finished 13-7-1.

Greenwood def. Fort Mill Nation Ford: Nation Ford scored a goal with 8:10 left in regulation, tying the match at 1-1. The two teams then played through two periods of scoreless overtime, setting up a shootout. Greenwood won 5-4 on penalty kicks, marking the second straight time it has won that way in the playoffs. Nation Ford finished with a 15-6 record.

Mauldin 2, Fort Mill 1: After a 1-1 halftime tie, Mauldin scored eight minutes into the second half and held on.

CLASS 4A

Taylors Eastside 4, Lancaster 0: The Bruins finished with a 10-9 record.

CLASS 3A

Indian Land 3, Prosperity Mid-Carolina 0: The Warriors posted a second-round shutout and advance to the third round, and a road match Saturday against Seneca (12-8).

CLASS 2A

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 4, Greenville Christ Church 2: The Volunteers rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit and scored twice in the final 20 minutes. Andrew Jackson (19-3-1) will be home in the third round Saturday evening against Greenville St. Joseph’s.

