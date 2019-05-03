Thursday’s baseball roundup: Covenant Day upsets Charlotte Christian

Covenant Day’s Phillip Absher probably has a lot of friends on the Providence Day baseball team after Absher’s performance Thursday night.





Absher, a University of Florida commit, pitched Covenant Day to a 5-2 victory over Charlotte Christian.

That prevented Charlotte Christian from clinching the CISAA baseball championship and gave Providence Day a chance to tie for the crown Friday evening.

Charlotte Christian had an 8-1 conference record, with Providence Day at 7-2, entering Thursday night’s game. The Knights finished CISAA play at 8-2. Providence Day closes the regular season Friday night at Charlotte Latin (2-7).

Absher worked 6.2 innings, allowing only four hits and striking out 15. He helped his cause with a double and an RBI. Robert Stone added two hits for Covenant Day.

J.D. Suarez had a hit and an RBI for Charlotte Christian.

Thursday’s top performers

J.D. Brock (Hough): Brock’s first-inning home run got the Huskies started to a 6-2 victory over Mallard Creek for the I-Meck 4A Conference championship.

Ryan Restino (Lincoln Charter): Restino’s four hits helped his team surprise regular-season champion Cherryville 7-3 in nine innings, for the Southern Piedmont 1A Conference tournament championship.

Thursday’s other results

I-MECK 4A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Hough 6, Mallard Creek 2: The second-seeded Huskies got a first-inning home run from J.D. Brock, an RBI double from Jeffrey Frey, and strong pitching. The result was a victory over the tournament’s No. 4 seed.

SO MECK 7 4A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Providence 13, Ardrey Kell 3: Top-seeded Providence trounced the tournament’s third seed.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Alexander Central 5, Hickory 0: The second-seeded Cougars downed sixth seed Hickory, behind the hitting of Seth Sigmon (two hits) and pitching of Dawson Elder (seven innings, four hits, nine strikeouts).

South Caldwell 7, Morganton Freedom 2: South Caldwell’s Nolan Cochran pitched a complete-game victory.

What’s next: Top seed South Caldwell and No. 2 Alexander Central meet Friday evening for the championship.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Weddington 6, Marvin Ridge 5: The battle of the league’s top two seeds went to No. 1 Weddington, which won on its home field. Anthony Casciola went five innings, and Jackson Herring finished for the Warriors. Dusty Mercer and Sam Kilinski each had a hit for Weddington. Matt Duggan and Henry Jackson had two hits each for Marvin Ridge.

METROLINA ATHLETIC TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 16, Gaston Christian 4: Metrolina Christian rapped out 15 hits and scored in five of its six at-bats. Metrolina Christian had lost four of five games before the tournament but swept past three foes and won as the No. 4 seed.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Ledford 7, North Davidson 5

FOOTHILLS 2A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Lenoir Hibriten 14, Valdese Draughn 4 (6 innings): Third-seeded Hibriten got three hits and three RBI from Jack Stevens and a single, triple and two runs from Ethan Washburn. Hibriten led 6-4 but then scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth against No. 2 seed Draughn.

Newton Foard 6, Claremont Bunker Hill 2

What’s next: Top seed Fred T. Foard hosts No. 2 Hibriten at 7 p.m. Friday.

SOUTH FORK 2A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Catawba Bandys 3, West Lincoln 1: Bandys’ Charlie Syborski and Cy Spencer each had a hit and an RBI. Starting pitching Spencer Ledford worked 4.2 innings, allowing three hits, and Alex Reavis pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and a run.

North Lincoln 12, East Lincoln 9: The top-seeded Knights ended sixth-seeded East Lincoln’s tournament run.

What’s next: It’ll be No. 1 North Lincoln against No. 3 Bandys for the conference championship Friday.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 5, East Gaston 1: South Point’s Nolan Cochran pitched a complete-game victory.

East Rutherford 4, R-S Central 3: The champion Cavaliers completed a 13-2 conference season.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Lincoln Charter 7, Cherryville 3 (9 innings): No. 2 seed Lincoln Charter stunned top seed Cherryville, which had gone 15-0 during the regular conference season. Ryan Restino had four hits for Lincoln Charter, and Hunter Harritan had three hits and three RBI. Reliever Zach Horton got the victory with three innings of three-hit relief.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 12, South Stanly 2

North Stanly 11, North Moore 1: North Stanly’s Drew Little pitched a complete game, striking out seven, and Carson Lowder hit a home run.

What’s next: The conference’s top two seeds, No. 1 North Stanly and Uwharrie Charter, play Friday evening for the title.

NONCONFERENCE

Charlotte Stampede 12, Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes 2: The Stampede won their opener in the Homeschool World Series.

Gaston Day 10, Carolina Royals 9: Gaston Day’s Parker Rhyne slammed two doubles, scored three times, and drove in two runs.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.