Friday’s baseball roundup: most favorites prevail, some falter

Myers Park wins the Southwestern 4A final 12-2 vs the Butler Bulldogs. Special to the Observer

There were several close calls, but favorites were the winners in most cases Friday night in what amounted to Championship Night in Charlotte-area high school baseball.

Regular-season champions like Myers Park, Concord Cox Mill, China Grove Carson, Boiling Springs Crest, North Lincoln and Queens Grant Charter won conference tournament titles.

Several of them – like Cox Mill, Crest and Queens Grant – had close calls.

Meanwhile, Providence Day squeaked past its opponent and grabbed a share of its conference championship.

Among the few lopsided winners was Myers Park, which captured the Southwestern 4A Conference title with a 12-2 victory at Butler. The Bulldogs had reached the finals as the tournament’s sixth seed, but Myers Park broke the game open with two big innings.

The Mustangs scored four runs in the fourth and sixth innings, with Carter Flanagan collecting four hits and three RBI. Pres Cavenaugh added three hits, and pitcher Will Glasgow threw a complete-game three hitter.

Drew Roberts had two of Butler’s three hits.

Now Myers Park and dozens of other Charlotte-area teams will wait for the N.C. High School Athletic Association to announce tournament pairings. First-round games are set for Tuesday night, and the pairings are due by Monday.

Friday’s top performers

Luke Barringer (China Grove Carson): Barringer slammed a double and home run, scored three times, and drove in two runs as Jesse Carson beat East Rowan 7-2 for the North Piedmont 3A Conference tournament championship.

Bryce Gorospe (Queens Grant Charter): Gorospe, a senior, tossed a complete-game five-hitter as the Stallions edged Community School of Davidson 1-0 for the PAC 1A Conference tournament title.

Henry Merchant (Charlotte Country Day): Merchant, a senior, fired a two-hitter, striking out seven, as the Buccaneers blanked Concord Cannon School 10-0. At the plate, Merchant had two hits and three RBI.

Friday’s other results

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 10, Concord Cannon School 0 (5 innings): Henry Merchant pitched a complete game, allowing only two hits and striking out seven. He also had two hits and three RBI. Cameron Greene added two hits and two runs.

Providence Day 2, Charlotte Latin 0: John Miralia helped pitch the Chargers to a share of the conference championship, as Providence Day finished 8-2, tied with Charlotte Christian. Miralia went five innings, allowing four hits and striking out 10. Reliever Jack Linder finished, giving up just one hit in two innings. Baker Olin and Charlie Zalinsky drove in the runs, both with sacrifices.

SANDHILLS 4A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Scotland County 16, Raeford Hoke County 13

BIG SOUTH 3A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Boiling Springs Crest 3, North Gaston 2: North Gaston, the second seed, led unbeaten Crest 2-0 early, but the Chargers rallied and improved their record to 24-0. Starting pitcher Trevor Nanney went five innings, allowing two runs and striking out eight. Lawson Harrill got the victory in relief. C.J. Mayhue was the hitting standout, with a double and home run. Mayhue drove in all of Crest’s runs.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

China Grove Carson 7, East Rowan 2: Luke Barringer doubled and homered, and Cameron Pyle drove in two runs for Jesse Carson. Starter Cole Hales worked 4.1 innings, scattering five hits. He got relief help from Logan Rogers and Aaron Misenheimer.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Concord Cox Mill 7, Northwest Cabarrus 5: Down 5-4, top-seeded Cox Mill scored three times in the top of the sixth inning and downed second seed Northwest Cabarrus. Cox Mill’s Chandler Riley and C.J. Hassel each drove in two runs, and Hassel and Nick Pratico had a pair of hits.

FOOTHILLS 2A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Lenoir Hibriten 12, Newton Foard 6: Second-seeded Hibriten surprised the top seed with a 14-hit attack.

ROCKY RIVER 2A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

West Stanly 12, Mount Pleasant 4: This was among the night’s few surprises, as second-seeded West Stanly took down the top-seeded Tigers. Michael Crayton was the winning pitcher.

SOUTH FORK 2A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

North Lincoln 5, Catawba Bandys 3: The Knights jumped to a 5-0 lead after two innings and held on. Bandys’ Elec Yount drove in two runs.

PAC 1A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Queens Grant Charter 1, Community School of Davidson 0: Regular-season champ Queens Grant was outhit 5-3 but pushed a run across in the second inning and made it hold up. Andrew Ollenberger’s single drove in Andy Duran, and Bryce Gorospe pitched a shutout.

NONCONFERENCE

Charlotte Stampede 7, Tulsa Homeschool 2: The Stampeded erased a 2-1 deficit with a six-run third inning and won its second straight game in the Homeschool World Series.

Marion McDowell 6, R-S Central 5

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.