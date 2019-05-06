NCHSAA Softball, Girls Soccer Playoff Pairings

Here are NC High School Athletic Association girls soccer and softball playoff pairings.

Soccer details: First round games are scheduled to be completed on or before on May 7th, with second round games on or before May 10th. Third round games are scheduled for completion on or before May 15th, with fourth round games on or before May 18th. Regional Finals are to be completed on May 21st.

State Championships will be held on May 25th for each classification.





Softball details: First round games are scheduled to be completed on or before on May 7th, with second round games on or before May 10th. Third round games are scheduled for completion on or before May 14th, with fourth round games on or before May 17th. Regional Finals best-of-three series are to be completed between May 21st and May 25th. State Championship best-of-three series will be held on May 31st and June 1st for each classification.

Girls Soccer Playoffs

2019 NCHSAA 1A Women’s Soccer Championships

First Round

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

EAST

#1 Franklin Academy (19-0-0), BYE

#16 Woods Charter (10-6-0) vs. #17 John A. Holmes (12-6-0)

#8 Bear Grass Charter (5-7-1), BYE

#9 Bishop McGuinness (12-4-2) vs. #24 East Columbus (6-10-3)

#5 Manteo (12-4-0), BYE

#12 Research Triangle (11-4-0) vs. #21 Lejeune (5-12-2)

#4 Neuse Charter (15-3-0), BYE

#13 South Davidson (13-6-0) vs. #20 Rosewood (8-7-1)

#3 Raleigh Charter (16-1-0), BYE

#14 East Wake Academy (14-4-2) vs. #19 Vance Charter (8-9-1)

#6 Granville Central (13-7-1), BYE

#11 Princeton (13-2-0) vs. #22 Hobbton (7-11-0)

#7 Southside (6-8-2), BYE

#10 Roxboro Community (13-4-0) vs. #23 Camden County (10-9-3)

#2 East Carteret (17-4-0), BYE

#15 Voyager Academy (11-8-0) vs. #18 North Moore (11-5-0)

WEST

#1 Union Academy (18-0-0), BYE

#16 Highlands (11-7-0) vs. #17 Elkin (7-11-1)

#8 Community School of Davidson (12-5-2), BYE

#9 Thomas Jefferson Academy (9-3-1) vs. #24 East Surry (4-14-1)

#5 Polk County (11-4-2), BYE

#12 Mount Airy (14-6-1) vs. #21 North Stanly (10-8-0)

#4 Lincoln Charter (13-3-0), BYE

#13 Pine Lake Prep (8-8-0) vs. #20 Piedmont Community Charter (7-7-0)

#3 Starmount (15-3-0), BYE

#14 Mountain Island Charter (9-8-1) vs. #19 Bradford Prep (3-10-0)

#6 Swain County (16-3-0), BYE

#11 South Stanly (13-4-0) vs. #22 Alleghany (5-13-1)

#7 Gray Stone Day (16-6-0), BYE

#10 Murphy (11-4-0) vs. #23 North Stokes (4-11-0)

#2 South Stokes (16-2-0), BYE

#15 East Wilkes (10-10-0) vs. #18 Queen’s Grant (5-13-0)















2019 NCHSAA 2A Women’s Soccer Championships

First Round

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

EAST

#1 Croatan (18-3-0) vs. #32 Beddingfield (9-5-2)

#16 East Montgomery (10-3-1) vs. #17 South Lenoir (9-5-0)

#8 Jordan-Matthews (12-7-0) vs. #25 Spring Creek (10-5-0)

#9 Farmville Central (12-5-0) vs. #24 Bunn (8-5-0)

#5 East Bladen (16-1-0) vs. #28 East Davidson (11-10-0)

#12 Wheatmore (13-4-0) vs. #21 Atkins (10-7-0)

#13 Whiteville (15-4-0) vs. #20 Southwest Onslow (10-8-0)

#4 Clinton (18-4-1) vs. #29 South Columbus (8-6-0)

#3 South Granville (14-2-1) vs. #30 Goldsboro (9-8-1)

#14 Durham School of the Arts (10-5-1) vs. #19 Richlands (13-6-0)

#6 First Flight (11-7-0) vs. #27 Dixon (8-12-0)

#11 Currituck County (14-5-0) vs. #22 N.C. School of Science and Math (8-4-0)

#7 Washington (12-3-0) vs. #26 Trinity (11-7-1)

#10 Roanoke Rapids (12-1-0) vs. #23 Central Davidson (13-6-1)

#15 East Duplin (13-8-0) vs. #18 Nash Central (8-8-0)

#2 Carrboro (12-1-2) vs. #31 Oak Grove (10-12-0)

WEST

#1 Hendersonville (19-0-1) vs. #32 Forest Hills (9-11-0)

#16 North Davidson (14-6-0) vs, #17 Pisgah (15-5-1)

#8 Charles D. Owen (25-2-1) vs. #25 Smoky Mountain (6-10-0)

#9 Salisbury (19-2-0) vs. #24 Hibriten (10-7-1)

#5 Fred T. Foard (17-2-1) vs. #28 North Surry (9-12-0)

#12 East Lincoln (14-5-0) vs. #21 Franklin (8-8-1)

#13 West Iredell (14-5-0) vs. #20 Ashe County (14-5-0)

#4 South Point (12-1-0) vs. #29 North Lincoln (7-13-0)

#3 Wilkes Central (19-0-0) vs. #30 Madison (7-6-1)

#14 West Stokes (12-5-0) vs. #19 Patton (17-5-0)

#6 Forbush (14-2-2) vs. #27 Surry Central (8-9-0)

#11 West Davidson (20-1-0) vs. #22 Maiden (9-7-1)

#7 Central Academy (16-4-0) vs. #26 Lincolnton (8-7-1)

#10 East Henderson (17-3-0) vs. #23 Newton-Conover (9-7-0)

#15 Shelby (9-7-1) vs. #18 R-S Central (14-4-1)

#2 Lake Norman Charter (18-1-0) vs. #31 East Rutherford (4-10-0)















2019 NCHSAA 3A Women’s Soccer Championships

First Round

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

EAST

#1 D.H. Conley (21-1-0) vs. #32 Topsail (4-14-0)

#16 Southern Lee (8-8-0) vs. #17 J.H. Rose (11-8-1)

#8 New Hanover (10-8-1) vs. #25 North Brunswick (9-11-0)

#9 Chapel Hill (13-2-4) vs. #24 Swansboro (9-9-2)

#5 Clayton (18-5-0) vs. #28 East Wake (12-6-0)

#12 Gray’s Creek (15-3-1) vs. #21 Lee County (9-4-0)

#13 Southeast Guilford (11-2-0) vs. #20 West Carteret (9-7-1)

#4 Terry Sanford (18-0-0) vs. #29 Cedar Ridge (10-9-1)

#3 Hunt (13-2-0) vs. #30 C.B. Aycock (7-8-2)

#14 Cleveland (12-6-0) vs. #19 Northwood (14-6-1)

#6 East Chapel Hill (14-2-2) vs. #27 Southern Alamance (8-8-2)

#11 Eastern Alamance (16-2-1) vs. #22 Western Alamance (13-4-0)

#7 Jacksonville (12-6-1) vs. #26 Rocky Mount (9-7-0)

#10 White Oak (13-4-1) vs. #23 Northern Durham (13-6-1)

#15 Fike (8-8-1) vs. #18 South Brunswick (10-8-0)

#2 Union Pines (15-2-1) vs. #31 West Brunswick (2-13-0)

WEST

#1 Marvin Ridge (18-3-0) vs. #32 Central Cabarrus (6-11-0)

#16 Carson (13-5-1) vs. #17 Asheville (16-4-1)

#8 South Iredell (13-5-0) vs. #25 Cramer (8-7-0)

#9 Asheboro (11-4-1) vs. #24 Western Guilford (13-5-1)

#5 Northern Guilford (16-1-1) vs. #28 Parkwood (6-13-0)

#12 Northwest Cabarrus (14-2-0) vs. #21 Concord (12-6-0)

#13 Watauga (15-4-0) vs. #20 Weddington (8-7-3)

#4 Kings Mountain (16-2-0) vs. #29 St. Stephens (11-9-0)

#3 T.C. Roberson (18-4-0) vs. #30 Piedmont (4-13-1)

#14 Mount Tabor (13-5-0) vs. #19 Sun Valley (13-7-1)

#6 Hickory (17-2-1) vs. #27 Rockingham County (12-6-0)

#11 A.C. Reynolds (18-2-3) vs. #22 Forestview (12-5-0)

#7 Southwest Guilford (16-4-0) vs. #26 Enka (10-11-0)

#10 Charlotte Catholic (14-3-3) vs. #23 Tuscola (13-7-0)

#15 Crest (13-6-0) vs. #18 Cuthbertson (11-6-0)

#2 Cox Mill (15-4-2) vs. #31 Burns (11-9-0)















2019 NCHSAA 4A Women’s Soccer Championships

First Round

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

EAST

#1 Hoggard (21-2-0), BYE

#16 Wake Forest (10-7-1) vs. #17 Cardinal Gibbons (8-7-4)

#8 Laney (17-4-1), BYE

#9 Wakefield (13-4-0) vs. #24 Garner (7-10-1)

#5 New Bern (15-5-0), BYE

#12 Panther Creek (10-6-0) vs. #21 Apex Friendship (9-9-0)

#4 Holly Springs (15-2-3), BYE

#13 Ashley (13-6-1) vs. #20 Apex (9-7-1)

#3 Heritage (15-3-0), BYE

#14 Broughton (11-4-2) vs. #19 Purnell Swett (12-6-0)

#6 Green Hope (9-8-1), BYE

#11 Millbrook (10-6-1) vs. #22 Middle Creek (7-8-0)

#7 Pine Forest (13-5-0), BYE

#10 Fuquay-Varina (14-7-0) vs. #23 Athens Drive (11-7-1)

#2 Leesville Road (20-0-1), BYE

#15 Corinth Holders (13-7-1) vs. #18 Jack Britt (10-7-0)

WEST

#1 West Forsyth (20-0-0), BYE

#16 Porter Ridge (14-5-0) vs. #17 R.J. Reynolds (10-8-0)

#8 Richmond (15-4-0), BYE

#9 East Forsyth (10-5-2) vs. #24 South Caldwell (8-10-1)

#5 Page (11-3-2), BYE

#12 South Mecklenburg (11-4-2) vs. #21 Olympic (13-8-1)

#4 Myers Park (16-0-2), BYE

#13 Ardrey Kell (14-4-3) vs. #20 Independence (12-8-0)

#3 Hough (18-0-2), BYE

#14 Reagan (10-4-1) vs. #19 Grimsley (7-8-0)

#6 Providence (14-4-0), BYE

#11 Northwest Guilford (8-6-2) vs. #22 North Mecklenburg (12-9-0)

#7 Lake Norman (17-2-0), BYE

#10 Hickory Ridge (14-6-1) vs. #23 Butler (8-10-1)

#2 Pinecrest (22-0-1), BYE

#15 Mooresville (14-5-0) vs. #18 Mallard Creek (13-6-2)

Softball Playoffs

2019 NCHSAA 1A Softball Championships

First Round

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

EAST

#1 Camden County (21-1), BYE

#16 Pamlico County (9-8) vs. #17 Falls Lake Academy (12-6)

#8 Pender (14-5), BYE

#9 Perquimans (19-5) vs. #24 Cape Hatteras (7-7)

#5 Northside-Pinetown (16-4), BYE

#12 Vance Charter (13-4) vs. #21 East Wake Academy (10-8)

#4 East Columbus (18-2), BYE

#13 KIPP Pride (9-4) vs. #20 Northampton County (8-3)

#3 Louisburg (13-5), BYE

#14 John A. Holmes (10-12) vs. #19 Hobbton (9-7)

#6 Bear Grass Charter (15-4), BYE

#11 Rosewood (15-7) vs. #22 North Edgecombe (7-4)

#7 Rocky Mount Prep (11-1), BYE

#10 Riverside-Martin (17-2) vs. #23 Manteo (5-12)

#2 Princeton (11-2), BYE

#15 North Duplin (6-6) vs. #18 East Carteret (12-10)

WEST

#1 North Stokes (22-0), BYE

#16 East Surry (14-9) vs. #17 Alleghany (13-7)

#8 East Wilkes (16-7), BYE

#9 Polk County (10-9) vs. #24 Cornerstone Charter (11-9)

#5 Mountain Island Charter (22-1), BYE

#12 Pine Lake Prep (17-4) vs. #21 Starmount (13-9)

#4 South Stanly (20-2), BYE

#13 Chatham Charter (11-6) vs. #20 Swain County (13-6)

#3 Robbinsville (20-3), BYE

#14 Cherryville (17-7) vs. #19 South Stokes (10-11)

#6 Chatham Central (14-3), BYE

#11 West Montgomery (15-4) vs. #22 Hayesville (10-7)

#7 Lincoln Charter (20-3), BYE

#10 Murphy (14-2) vs. #23 Union Academy (13-6)

#2 Roxboro Community (18-1), BYE

#15 North Stanly (13-6) vs. #18 Uwharrie Charter (12-7)















2019 NCHSAA 2A Softball Championships

First Round

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

EAST

#1 Washington (19-0) vs. #32 West Bladen (11-9)

#16 Bunn (11-3) vs. #17 Ledford (20-6)

#8 Richlands (15-7) vs. #25 Goldsboro (14-8)

#9 Bartlett Yancey (17-2) vs. #24 Beddingfield (12-6)

#5 Midway (13-6) vs. #28 J.F. Webb (9-9)

#12 Randleman (14-4) vs. #21 Providence Grove (14-5)

#13 Farmville Central (12-9) vs. #20 Ayden-Grifton (14-7)

#4 Eastern Randolph (18-4) vs. #29 Roanoke Rapids (7-10)

#3 North Johnston (17-5) vs. #30 First Flight (9-9)

#14 Bertie (11-10) vs. #19 Dixon (11-8)

#6 Currituck County (16-3) vs. #27 Walkertown (14-7)

#11 South Lenoir (10-6) vs. #22 Greene Central (11-7)

#7 Whiteville (17-5) vs. #26 Vance County (11-8)

#10 East Duplin (14-4) vs. #23 Wallace-Rose Hill (14-6)

#15 Carrboro (12-6) vs. #18 South Columbus (18-5)

#2 South Granville (13-2) vs. #31 Wheatmore (10-11)

WEST

#1 West Stanly (20-0) vs. #32 West Iredell (6-9)

#16 Mountain Heritage (14-4) vs. #17 West Stokes (13-9)

#8 West Wilkes (19-4) vs. #25 Smoky Mountain (8-14)

#9 R-S Central (16-7) vs. #24 East Henderson (11-11)

#5 Madison (20-1) vs. #28 Forest Hills (8-9)

#12 Mount Pleasant (12-5) vs. #21 Newton-Conover (11-6)

#13 Draughn (15-5) vs. #20 Hibriten (18-6)

#4 North Lincoln (19-2) vs. #29 Bandys (12-12)

#3 North Davidson (24-0) vs. #30 West Lincoln (9-12)

#14 Central Davidson (19-5) vs. #19 Maiden (17-6)

#6 Forbush (19-3) vs. #27 Surry Central (12-11)

#11 East Lincoln (15-5) vs. #22 Bunker Hill (10-8)

#7 Fred T. Foard (15-5) vs. #26 East Rutherford (12-7)

#10 Pisgah (17-5) vs. #23 West Davidson (15-8)

#15 Chase (18-4) vs. #18 Brevard (16-6)

#2 Franklin (19-2) vs. #31 Central Academy (6-9)















2019 NCHSAA 3A Softball Championships

First Round

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

EAST

#1 D.H. Conley (21-1) vs. #32 Westover (7-11)

#16 Orange (13-6) vs. #17 Jacksonville (12-8)

#8 Southern Nash (16-4) vs. #25 Union Pines (12-9)

#9 Harnett Central (12-5) vs. #24 Franklinton (9-6)

#5 Southern Alamance (21-5) vs. #28 Lee County (7-8)

#12 West Brunswick (16-6) vs. #21 Person (10-10)

#13 Triton (13-6) vs. #20 Western Alamance (10-8)

#4 Topsail (18-3) vs. #29 North Brunswick (8-14)

#3 Cape Fear (21-1) vs. #30 Eastern Guilford (9-11)

#14 South Johnston (12-6) vs. #19 Clayton (19-3)

#6 Cleveland (14-5) vs. #27 Northwood (15-7)

#11 Gray’s Creek (17-2) vs. #22 Southern Wayne (11-8)

#7 West Carteret (17-4) vs. #26 Hunt (10-9)

#10 Cedar Ridge (19-2) vs. #23 West Johnston (11-8)

#15 Fike (11-7) vs. #18 C.B. Aycock (13-9)

#2 Eastern Alamance (17-2) vs. #31 White Oak (9-9)

WEST

#1 Marvin Ridge (15-3) vs. #32 North Forsyth (12-8)

#16 A.C. Reynolds (13-4) vs. #17 Charlotte Catholic (14-5)

#8 Morehead (14-5) vs. #25 Northern Guilford (6-13)

#9 T.C. Roberson (17-2) vs. #24 South Iredell (10-12)

#5 North Buncombe (17-4) vs. #28 Northeast Guilford (7-13)

#12 Southwestern Randolph (15-5) vs. #21 East Rowan (13-9)

#13 Carson (15-9) vs. #20 Asheboro (13-6)

#4 Crest (24-1) vs. #29 Watauga (10-10)

#3 West Rowan (20-3) vs. #30 Sun Valley (8-14)

#14 Kings Mountain (14-6) vs. #19 Rockingham County (13-7)

#6 Alexander Central (18-6) vs. #27 Cramer (16-8)

#11 Parkwood (12-6) vs. #22 Enka (13-10)

#7 Southwest Guilford (16-6) vs. #26 North Gaston (12-7)

#10 A.L. Brown (18-4) vs. #23 Cuthbertson (6-10)

#15 Parkland (15-9) vs. #18 Piedmont (13-9)

#2 Central Cabarrus (20-3) vs. #31 Cox Mill (8-13)















2019 NCHSAA 4A Softball Championships

First Round

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

EAST

#1 South Central (20-3), BYE

#16 Middle Creek (13-5) vs. #17 Garner (11-6)

#8 Jack Britt (13-4), BYE

#9 Fuquay-Varina (13-3) vs. #24 New Bern (8-13)

#5 South View (12-6), BYE

#12 Green Hope (9-8) vs. #21 Ashley (7-12)

#4 Hoggard (14-7), BYE

#13 Lumberton (17-6) vs. #20 Hoke County (9-12)

#3 Holly Springs (16-4), BYE

#14 Laney (14-5) vs. #19 Overhills (9-7)

#6 Panther Creek (12-4), BYE

#11 Wake Forest (12-7) vs. #22 Corinth Holders (8-14)

#7 Enloe (14-7), BYE

#10 Leesville Road (14-2) vs. #23 Apex Friendship (7-9)

#2 Heritage (16-2), BYE

#15 Purnell Swett (13-8) vs. #18 Pine Forest (10-7)

WEST

#1 Richmond (24-2), BYE

#16 Ardrey Kell (15-6) vs. #17 South Mecklenburg (14-6)

#8 East Forsyth (19-2), BYE

#9 Providence (15-5) vs. #24 Hopewell (8-9)

#5 South Caldwell (18-3), BYE

#12 Page (11-6) vs. #21 Glenn (11-13)

#4 Northwest Guilford (19-3), BYE

#13 Porter Ridge (13-5) vs. #20 Reagan (8-11)

#3 Mooresville (23-3), BYE

#14 Hough (14-6) vs. #19 Davie (10-12)

#6 Olympic (17-3), BYE

#11 Independence (15-6) vs. #22 High Point Central (13-7)

#7 Hickory Ridge (16-6), BYE

#10 Lake Norman (18-7) vs. #23 McDowell (11-11)

#2 West Forsyth (22-3), BYE

#15 Scotland (10-9) vs. #18 Butler (12-6)