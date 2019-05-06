Spring Roundup: Fort Mill baseball eliminates reigning SC 5A state champs

Fort Mill’s Patrick Matthews dives back into first base during the Jackets game against Indian Land. Mac Banks

Fort Mill stayed alive Saturday night in South Carolina’s 5A state baseball playoffs, and the Yellowjackets eliminated the defending state champion to do so.





Playing in an Upper State tournament elimination game, Fort Mill scored four runs in the top of the first inning and then coasted behind the pitching of Isaac Beirne, trouncing host Roebuck Dorman 9-1.

Dorman, last year’s 5A champion, finished with a 23-6 record.

Fort Mill (27-3) survived and will play another elimination game at 6 p.m. Monday at Greenville Mann. It was J.L. Mann that beat Fort Mill 6-5 last Thursday, knocking the Yellowjackets into the losers’ bracket.

The Fort Mill-Mann winner will travel to Blythewood in the Upper State finals Wednesday, needing to win twice to advance. The Upper State champion faces the Lower State champ in the best-of-three state title series next week.

Fort Mill got all the runs it needed when Brady Stone slammed a bases-loaded triple with two outs in the top of the first. Stone’s hit cleared the bases, and Stone scored on Mikey Tepper’s double.

Beirne pitched a complete-game victory.

Baseball

2A PLAYOFFS

Landrum 3, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 1: Andrew Jackson outhit Landrum 4-3 but fell into the Upper State losers’ bracket. The Volunteers got their run in the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead when Gavin Killough’s sacrifice fly scored Connor Killough, who had walked earlier. Landrum tied the game in the third inning, scoring on an error, then got the go-ahead run in the fourth on Cooper Gentry’s RBI single.

Andrew Jackson will play an elimination game at home Monday, facing Blacksburg at 6 p.m. The Volunteers beat Blacksburg in the first round of the tournament.

1A PLAYOFFS

McBee postponed: A thunderstorm postponed the McBee-Due West Dixie winners’ bracket game to 6 p.m. Monday at McBee.

Boys’ soccer

5A PLAYOFFS

Clover 2, Mauldin 0: The Blue Eagles advanced to the Upper State finals, improving to 26-1 on the season. Their first goal came about 30 minutes into the match. Jackson Coleman’s free kick was headed by Dawson Malcolm toward the goal. Malcolm’s shot hit the crossbar and bounced back out, where Ethan Stevenson kicked it into the net. Clover made it 2-0 in the second half, when Brandon Malcolm scored on a two-on-one break. Clover travels to Greenville Mann in the Upper State finals Tuesday.

3A PLAYOFFS

Indian Land 1, Seneca 0: The Warriors moved into the Upper State finals, scoring a first-half goal and relying on their defense. Indian Land (17-6) will be home against Pendleton (8-8) on Tuesday.

2A PLAYOFFS

Greenville St. Joseph’s 4, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 0: St. Joseph’s snapped Andrew Jackson’s 13-match winning streak. The Volunteers, who finished 18-4-1, hadn’t lost since mid-March.

Girls’ softball

5A PLAYOFFS

Duncan Byrnes 3, Clover 1: Clover led 1-0 early in this first-round Upper State game, but Byrnes got the winning runs in the seventh inning on Molly Mattes’ two-run home run. The Blue Eagles will host fellow Region 3 5A member Fort Mill in an elimination game Monday evening.

Simpsonville Hillcrest 4, Fort Mill 2: Fort Mill didn’t get a hit until the sixth inning and fell into the Upper State losers’ bracket. The Yellowjackets travel to Clover in an elimination game Monday evening.

3A PLAYOFFS

Indian Land 10, Union County 3: Dani Wilson and USC Upstate-commit Peyton Darnell each smacked home runs, leading the Warriors. Indian Land will host Spartanburg Broome in the winners’ bracket final Monday evening.

2A PLAYOFFS

Pageland Central 5, Batesburg-Leesville 3: Down 2-0 after two innings, the Eagles got a run in the third and two more in the fourth, pulling ahead to stay. Pageland Central travels Monday evening to Ninety-Six in the winners’ bracket final.

