Tuesday’s Roundup: Ragsdale upsets South Meck in NCHSAA baseball playoffs
Ardrey Kell girls soccer wins first round playoff
Jamestown Ragsdale scored five runs in the final two innings to rally to upset South Mecklenburg in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs.
South Meck (20-6) lost for the second straight game. Ragsdale (13-12) rallied from a 4-0 deficit. It trimmed South’s lead to 4-1 in the top of the fourth, but the Sabres got a run in the bottom of the fifth to expand the lead to 5-1.
That set up Ragsdale’s big rally.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Sam Mitchell, Ardrey Kell softball: game-winning single in bottom of the 10th inning (high school games are regulation seven innings) in a 7-6 win over South Meck in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Mitchell knocked in Lynn Porter who tied the game with a two-run triple.
Seth Sigmon, Alexander Central baseball: 2-for-3 with two RBIs in a 3-2 win over North Iredell in the first round of the N.C. 3A playoffs. Pitcher Bryson Hammer threw 6.1 innings and struck out 11 of 23 batters he faced.
Jeff Townson, Metrolina Christian baseball: walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Hawks to a 5-4 win over Charlotte Latin in the NCISAA playoffs. Metrolina rallied from a 4-2 deficit to win.
Trey Tujetsch, Ardrey Kell baseball: 17 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Winston-Salem Glenn. Tujetsch allowed five hits in 6.2 innings. Luke Carpenter got the final out and the save for the Knights.
Baseball
RG 000 100 3 4 6 3
CCDS 004 030 x. 7 9 3
Winning Pitcher: Jeffries. Losing Pitcher: Sanchez.
Leading Hitters RG: Kamamoto 2-4, RBI. Worthy 1-3, 2RBI, 2B. CCDS: Merchant 2-4, 2B, 2RBI. Miller 2-3. Payne 1-1, 2B, 2RBI.
Note: Charlotte Country Day will face Charlotte Christian on Friday at 7 at Charlotte Christian.
Golf
MYERS PARK SWEEPS AT N.C. 4A WEST REGIONAL
Myers Park High dominated the N.C. 4A Western Regional Tuesday, inning the team title by 11 shots. The Mustangs had a team total of 289 strokes, well ahead of Ardrey Kell (300), Providence (311) and Hough (311).
Mustangs star Thomas Eubanks (69) won medalist honors by one stroke over Ardrey Kell’s Graham Chase. Luke Hackworth of Myers Park and Ardrey Kell’s Cam Whtiney both shot 72s.
First Name
Last Name
School
Total
Team
Total
Thomas
Eubanks
Myers Park
69
Myers Park
289
Graham
Chase
Ardrey Kell
70
Ardrey Kell
300
Luke
Hackworth
Myers Park
72
Providence
311
Cam
Whitney
Ardrey Kell
72
Hough
311
Pearse
Lucas
Myers Park
73
Lake Norman
339
Ayush
Bodhale
Hough
73
Mooresville
371
Jack
Anderson
Providence
74
South Caldwell
372
Ben
Morehead
Myers Park
75
Will
Anderson
Providence
78
Aiden
Browning
Providence
78
Dylan
Smith
Hough
78
Steven
Lorenz
Hough
79
Zane
Sullivan
Ardrey Kell
79
Tyler
Smith
Ardrey Kell
79
Cole
Chambers
Myers Park
80
Colin
Browning
Providence
81
Ryan
Lux
Lake Norman
81
Zach
Gilbert
Hough
81
Jackson
Steiner
South Meck
81
Owen
Swavely
Lake Norman
82
Riley
Tilson
North Meck
83
Jacob
Dooley
South Caldwell
84
Jordan
Kustas
Providence
85
Luke
Perrino
Lake Norman
85
Sam
Swanner
Hough
86
Jeremy
Edmunds
Ardrey Kell
86
Michael
Deal
South Meck
87
UNION ACADEMY’S CALEB SURRATT WINS 1A MIDWEST REGIONAL
Union Academy’s Caleb Surratt shot a 2-under-par 70 at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin to win the N.C. 1A Midwest Regional Tuesday. Surratt was five shots clear of Pine Lake Prep’s Parker Mizelle and East Surry’s Landon Barnes. Community School of Davidson, East Surry and East Wilkes tied for first place (326).
Team Scores:
T1st Community School Of Davidson 326; T1st East Surry 326; T1st East Wilkes 326; Pine Lake Prep 327; Mount Airy 330; Starmount 345; Lincoln Charter 358; Union Academy 359; Gray Stone Day 375; South Stanly 391
Individual Scores
Caleb Surratt - Union Academy 70 2-under par; Parker Mizelle - Pine Lake Prep 75; Landon Barnes - East Surry 75; Huston Hall - East Wilkes 76; Christian Jarrell - Community School of Davidson 76; Sam Nester - Mount Airy 78; James Owings - Elkin 79; Micah Caudill - East Wilkes 79; Will Locey - Bradford Prep 79; Justin Guildford - Pine Lake Prep 80 - Won playoff for the sixth qualifying spot; Nabyant Wagner - Mount Airy 80; Nick Smith - Union Academy 80
MARVIN RIDGE WINS 3A GOLF REGIONAL
Marvin Ridge shot a team total 304 to beat Waxhaw Cuthbertson (307) and Mount Tabor (310) at the N.C. 3A golf regional at the Club at Irish Creek.
Bennett Wooten of Mount Tabor won medalist honors with a 68, ahead of East Rowan’s Colby Patterson. Concord Robinson’s Riley Smith (72) and Weddington’s Will Conway were individual qualifers for next week’s state championship. The top three teams also advanced.
Lacrosse
Marvin Ridge boys 20, Lake Norman Charter 12: Micah Stechmiller and Peyton Turner had four points each for Lake Norman Charter.
Softball
ARDREY KELL 7, SOUTH MECK 6, 10 INNINGS
BUNKER HILL 2, EAST LINCOLN 1, 13 INNINGS
East Lincoln 1 Bunker Hill 2 13 innings
MARVIN RIDGE 16, NORTH FORSYTH 0
Marvin Ridge 5 4 6 1 0 -- 16
