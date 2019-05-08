Tuesday’s Roundup: Ragsdale upsets South Meck in NCHSAA baseball playoffs

Ardrey Kell girls soccer wins first round playoff Led by star Erica McDermott, Ardrey Kell High's girls soccer team beat Independence in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs at home Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Led by star Erica McDermott, Ardrey Kell High's girls soccer team beat Independence in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs at home Tuesday.

Jamestown Ragsdale scored five runs in the final two innings to rally to upset South Mecklenburg in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs.

South Meck (20-6) lost for the second straight game. Ragsdale (13-12) rallied from a 4-0 deficit. It trimmed South’s lead to 4-1 in the top of the fourth, but the Sabres got a run in the bottom of the fifth to expand the lead to 5-1.

That set up Ragsdale’s big rally.

Carolyn Bentley, Providence softball: got six strikeouts and scattered five hits in a 12-3 win over Hopewell. Bentley was 2-for-4 batting with four RBIs.

Sam Mitchell, Ardrey Kell softball: game-winning single in bottom of the 10th inning (high school games are regulation seven innings) in a 7-6 win over South Meck in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Mitchell knocked in Lynn Porter who tied the game with a two-run triple.

Seth Sigmon, Alexander Central baseball: 2-for-3 with two RBIs in a 3-2 win over North Iredell in the first round of the N.C. 3A playoffs. Pitcher Bryson Hammer threw 6.1 innings and struck out 11 of 23 batters he faced.

Jeff Townson, Metrolina Christian baseball: walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Hawks to a 5-4 win over Charlotte Latin in the NCISAA playoffs. Metrolina rallied from a 4-2 deficit to win.

Trey Tujetsch, Ardrey Kell baseball: 17 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Winston-Salem Glenn. Tujetsch allowed five hits in 6.2 innings. Luke Carpenter got the final out and the save for the Knights.

Baseball

Covenant Day 4, Greensboro Day 2: Robert Stone got the win for Covenant Day, which got a save from Jackson Bertelsen. Covenant Day held on after leading 4-0 after the second inning.







Marvin Ridge 6, Asheville Erwin 3: Marvin Ridge (21-5) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and cruised home. Erwin scored three runs in the top of the sixth to close to 5-3. Erwin’s season ends at 13-9.







CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 7, RABUN GAP 4





RG 000 100 3 4 6 3



CCDS 004 030 x. 7 9 3



Winning Pitcher: Jeffries. Losing Pitcher: Sanchez.



Leading Hitters RG: Kamamoto 2-4, RBI. Worthy 1-3, 2RBI, 2B. CCDS: Merchant 2-4, 2B, 2RBI. Miller 2-3. Payne 1-1, 2B, 2RBI.



Note: Charlotte Country Day will face Charlotte Christian on Friday at 7 at Charlotte Christian.

Golf

MYERS PARK SWEEPS AT N.C. 4A WEST REGIONAL

Myers Park High dominated the N.C. 4A Western Regional Tuesday, inning the team title by 11 shots. The Mustangs had a team total of 289 strokes, well ahead of Ardrey Kell (300), Providence (311) and Hough (311).

Mustangs star Thomas Eubanks (69) won medalist honors by one stroke over Ardrey Kell’s Graham Chase. Luke Hackworth of Myers Park and Ardrey Kell’s Cam Whtiney both shot 72s.

First Name Last Name School Total



Team Total







Thomas Eubanks Myers Park 69



Myers Park 289







Graham Chase Ardrey Kell 70



Ardrey Kell 300







Luke Hackworth Myers Park 72



Providence 311







Cam Whitney Ardrey Kell 72



Hough 311







Pearse Lucas Myers Park 73



Lake Norman 339







Ayush Bodhale Hough 73



Mooresville 371







Jack Anderson Providence 74



South Caldwell 372







Ben Morehead Myers Park 75



















Will Anderson Providence 78



















Aiden Browning Providence 78



















Dylan Smith Hough 78



















Steven Lorenz Hough 79



















Zane Sullivan Ardrey Kell 79



















Tyler Smith Ardrey Kell 79



















Cole Chambers Myers Park 80



















Colin Browning Providence 81



















Ryan Lux Lake Norman 81



















Zach Gilbert Hough 81



















Jackson Steiner South Meck 81



















Owen Swavely Lake Norman 82



















Riley Tilson North Meck 83



















Jacob Dooley South Caldwell 84



















Jordan Kustas Providence 85



















Luke Perrino Lake Norman 85



















Sam Swanner Hough 86



















Jeremy Edmunds Ardrey Kell 86



















Michael Deal South Meck 87





UNION ACADEMY’S CALEB SURRATT WINS 1A MIDWEST REGIONAL

Union Academy’s Caleb Surratt shot a 2-under-par 70 at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin to win the N.C. 1A Midwest Regional Tuesday. Surratt was five shots clear of Pine Lake Prep’s Parker Mizelle and East Surry’s Landon Barnes. Community School of Davidson, East Surry and East Wilkes tied for first place (326).

Team Scores:

T1st Community School Of Davidson 326; T1st East Surry 326; T1st East Wilkes 326; Pine Lake Prep 327; Mount Airy 330; Starmount 345; Lincoln Charter 358; Union Academy 359; Gray Stone Day 375; South Stanly 391

Individual Scores

Caleb Surratt - Union Academy 70 2-under par; Parker Mizelle - Pine Lake Prep 75; Landon Barnes - East Surry 75; Huston Hall - East Wilkes 76; Christian Jarrell - Community School of Davidson 76; Sam Nester - Mount Airy 78; James Owings - Elkin 79; Micah Caudill - East Wilkes 79; Will Locey - Bradford Prep 79; Justin Guildford - Pine Lake Prep 80 - Won playoff for the sixth qualifying spot; Nabyant Wagner - Mount Airy 80; Nick Smith - Union Academy 80

MARVIN RIDGE WINS 3A GOLF REGIONAL

Marvin Ridge shot a team total 304 to beat Waxhaw Cuthbertson (307) and Mount Tabor (310) at the N.C. 3A golf regional at the Club at Irish Creek.

Bennett Wooten of Mount Tabor won medalist honors with a 68, ahead of East Rowan’s Colby Patterson. Concord Robinson’s Riley Smith (72) and Weddington’s Will Conway were individual qualifers for next week’s state championship. The top three teams also advanced.

Lacrosse

Marvin Ridge boys 20, Lake Norman Charter 12: Micah Stechmiller and Peyton Turner had four points each for Lake Norman Charter.

Softball

ARDREY KELL 7, SOUTH MECK 6, 10 INNINGS

SM 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 0 2 6 7 4

AK 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 7 11 4







WP L Markle 10IP, 7H, 2ER, 3K, 2BB

LP K Proctor 9.1IP, 11H, 4ER, 1K







Leading Hitters

SM: M Rapp (2-4, 4 runs), Z Poore (2-4), S Yoder (1-4, RBI)







AK: L Porter (3-6, 3B, 2 runs, 2 RBI), S Mitchell (2-5, 3 RBI), G Fink (2-4, 1 run, RBI)







PROVIDENCE 12, HOPEWELL 3





H. 1. 0. 1 0 0 1 0. 3 P. 0 0 6 1 1 4 X 12



WP: Carolyn Bentley 6 Ks 5 hits



Providence Notes: Lili Bowen 1 for 3 with a 3 run homer; Emma Ficker 1 for 2 with a 2B; CAROLYN Bentley 2 for 4 with 4 RBI







ALEXANDER CENTRAL 11, STUART CRAMER 1







Stuart 00 10 -- 1 2 5

Alexander 613 01 -- 11 13 0

WP: Faith Carrigan. LP: Carley Womack. Leading Hitters, Alexander: Peyton Price 4-for-4, RBI; Alea Seagles 2-for-3, RBI; Mattie Starnes 3-for-4, 3 RBIs; Ashley Seagle 2-for-4, 2 RIs.

BUNKER HILL 2, EAST LINCOLN 1, 13 INNINGS

East Lincoln 1 Bunker Hill 2 13 innings

East Lincoln 000 100 000 000 0 1 5 2

Bunker Hill 000 010 000 000 1 2 8 0







WP D Brooks, LP Payton Baker







Leading Hitters EL Taliyah Thomas (single), Katelynn Crowe (single), Kylie Thress (RBI sac fly), Haley Erwin (2 singles), Abby Helms (single)







Bunker Hill A Wray (2 singles), C Bryant (single) P Bryant (2 single),L Pennington (2 singles, RBI sac fly), D Brooks (single)







Notes: East Lincoln final record 15-6; Bunker Hill advances to 2nd round state playoffs.





MARVIN RIDGE 16, NORTH FORSYTH 0





Marvin Ridge 5 4 6 1 0 -- 16

North Forsyth 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0

WP: Gabby Baylog.

Leading Hitters Marvin: Gabby Baylog 2-4, 2 RBIs; Ally Bigham 2-3, Mauri Murray 3-4, Taylor Walker 4-4