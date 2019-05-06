NCHSAA all sports spring playoff pairings

Prep Insider Blog
NORTH CAROLINA
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
West
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Ardrey Kell (19-8) at Kernersville Glenn (14-9)
Jamestown Ragsdale (12-12) at South Mecklenburg (20-5)
Greensboro Grimsley (12-11) at Greensboro Page (13-6)
Marion McDowell (16-9) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (13-10)
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (15-8) at West Forsyth (17-8)
Scotland County (14-9) at Mooresville (16-9)
Winston Salem Reynolds (6-11) at Richmond Senior (18-8)
East Forsyth (12-13) at Lake Norman (21-5)
Byes: Myers Park (24-1); Pfafftown Reagan (18-5); Davie County (15-9); South Caldwell (20-5); Northwest Guilford (18-6); Southern Pines Pinecrest (19-5); Hough (18-9); Providence (23-3).
East
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Fayetteville Britt (11-6) at Raleigh Broughton (14-8)
Winterville South Central (7-15) at Cary Green Hope (18-6)
Apex Friendship (11-12) at Apex Middle Creek (13-6)
Rolesville (12-11) at Wilmington Ashley (14-9)
Pembroke Purnell Swett (14-11) at Apex (12-8)
Fuquay-Varina (9-10) at Raleigh Leesville Road (12-8)
Wilmington Hoggard (9-13) at Raleigh Garner (13-9)
Raleigh Millbrook (13-10) at Wake Forest (15-10)
Byes: New Bern (21-4); Wake Forest Heritage (15-6); Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (15-7); Holly Springs (17-5); Corinth Holders (18-5); Wilmington Laney (14-9); Hope Mills South View (10-9); Durham Jordan (21-3).
CLASS 3A
West
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Central Cabarrus (12-9) at China Grove Carson (23-2)
Boone Watauga (10-14) at Asheville Reynolds (12-9)
North Buncombe (11-10) at Southwest Guilford (18-7)
Morganton Freedom (16-10) at Skyland Roberson (19-5)
Monroe Parkwood (11-13) at Northern Guilford (18-6)
Kings Mountain (15-9) at North Gaston (19-5)
Mayodan McMichael (17-8) at Northwest Cabarrus (15-9)
West Henderson (14-10) at Asheville (18-5)
North Iredell (11-13) at Alexander Central (20-7)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (14-8) at Southwestern Randolph (17-6)
South Iredell (11-13) at Concord Cox Mill (18-6)
Waynesville Tuscola (13-10) at East Rowan (16-10)
Hickory (13-10) at Weddington (17-8)
Asheville Erwin (13-8) at Marvin Ridge (20-5)
West Rowan (18-5) at Western Guilford (18-5)
Lawndale Burns (14-10) at Boiling Springs Crest (24-0)
East
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Cameron Union Pines (11-12) at Wilmington New Hanover (20-1)
East Wake (14-9) at Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (15-3)
Erwin Triton (11-9) at Southeast Guilford (18-7)
Sanford Lee County (14-10) at East Chapel Hill (16-7)
Clayton Cleveland (13-9) at West Johnston (18-6)
South Johnston (13-8) at Wilson Hunt (16-5)
Eastern Wayne (14-9) at West Brunswick (14-9)
Hampstead Topsail (9-13) at Fayetteville Sanford (21-2)
Fayetteville Cape Fear (14-7) at Wilson Fike (19-1)
Rocky Mount (16-7) at West Carteret (17-4)
South Brunswick (12-11) at Southern Lee (14-5)
Western Alamance (17-9) at Wentworth Rockingham County (18-6)
Pittsboro Northwood (16-9) at Jacksonville (19-5)
Clayton (11-8) at Western Harnett (17-7)
Grenville Rose (17-6) at Hillsborough Orange (14-5)
Eastern Alamance (12-9) at Greenville Conley (21-3)
CLASS 2A
West
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Central Davidson (9-12) at East Rutherford (20-4)
Midway Oak Grove (14-8) at Brevard (12-8)
Walkertown (17-8) at Marshall Madison County (13-8)
Salisbury (13-11) at West Stanly (20-4)
Sylva Smoky Mountain (11-9) at Mount Pleasant (16-8)
West Davidson (14-8) at North Surry (17-7)
Belmont South Point (13-10) at West Lincoln (17-7)
East Lincoln (11-12) at Franklin (18-4)
Canton Pisgah (11-9) at West Wilkes (21-3)
Catawba Bandys (15-8) at Lenoir Hibriten (17-7)
Lake Norman Charter (12-12) at Newton Foard (15-5)
South Rowan (14-10) at North Davidson (18-8)
Maiden (10-10) at East Bend Forbush (17-7)
West Stokes (14-10) at Forest City Chase (16-6)
R-S Central (16-8) at Wilkes Central (16-6)
Monroe Central Academy (11-10) at North Lincoln (18-5)
East
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Southwest Edgecombe (8-12) at Midway (20-1)
Kill Devil Hills First Flight (14-7) at East Bladen (16-6)
Silver City Jordan-Matthews (12-10) at Climax Providence Grove (15-8)
Oxford Webb (10-7) at N.C. School of Science and Math (13-1)
Trinity Wheatmore (11-12) at Currituck County (18-4)
North Pitt (16-8) at North Johnston (20-3)
Ayden-Grifton (:16-8) at North Lenoir (17-5)
South Columbus (11-11) at Washington (16-5)
Goldsboro (11-10) at Whiteville (17-3)
Southwest Onslow (16-5) at East Duplin (17-4)
South Granville (10-12) at Nash Central (18-7)
West Craven (13-10) at Randleman (21-4)
Red Springs (12-9) at Bunn (17-6)
Greene Central (10-10) at Dixon (13-8)
Reidsville (13-10) at Roanoke Rapids (15-6)
Anson County (9-13) at Ledford (22-2)
CLASS 1A
West
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Hayesville (13-3) at South Stanly (14-9)
Boonville Starmount (9-15) at South Stokes (16-7)
Bakersville Mitchell County (11-7) at Roxboro Community (15-4)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (11-8) at Murphy (13-4)
Mount Airy (10-12) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (12-8)
Monroe Union Academy (11-10) at Lincoln Charter (20-6)
North Moore (9-12) at Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (18-5)
North Stokes (12-11) at Siler City Chatham Charter (8-7)
Byes: East Surry (21-2); East Wilkes (10-12); Rosman (17-3); Polk County (17-4); Cherryville (19-6); Queens Grant Charter (17-7); Chatham Central (15-7); North Stanly (21-2).
East
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Manteo (9-9) at Durham Voyager Academy (13-8)
Jones (13-10) at Granville Central (13-8)
Northwest Halifax (6-3) at Pamlico County (8-14)
Louisburg (8-8) at Northampton County (7-4)
East Wake Academy (10-6) at Cape Hatteras (9-10)
Chocowinity Southside (10-11) at Hobbton (11-7)
Wake Forest Franklin Academy (11-12) at Gates County (17-6)
Tarboro (13-9) at Perquimans (13-8)
Byes: Martin Riverside (21-2); Weldon (7-2); Williamston Bear Grass Charter (20-3); Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (15-1); Edenton Holmes (16-7); West Columbus (16-6); East Carteret (15-6); Rosewood (18-3)
BOYS’ LACROSSE
CLASS 4A
Tuesday’s second round
West
Hough (22-3) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (9-8)
Greensboro Page (12-3) at Lake Norman (16-2)
Myers Park (9-6) at Northwest Guilford (13-4)
Pfafftown Reagan (10-6) at Ardrey Kell (17-2)
East
Raleigh Leesville Road (13-4) at New Bern (12-1)
Raleigh Broughton (12-5) at Wilmington Hoggard (17-0)
Raleigh Wakefield (13-1) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (14-4)
Apex (15-3) at Durham Jordan (15-1)
CLASS 1A-3A
Tuesday’s second round
West
Charlotte Catholic (9-8) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (11-5)
Indian Trail Sun Valley (10-4) at Weddington (12-1)
Marvin Ridge (9-6) at Lake Norman Charter (9-5)
Community School of Davidson (8-8) at Hickory St. Stephens (12-3)
East
Wilmington New Hanover (10-8) at Greenville Rose (11-4)
Hillsborough Orange (11-6) at Hampstead Topsail (11-5)
Chapel Hill (13-3) at Northern Guilford (13-2)
Carrboro (9-4) at East Chapel Hill (13-3)
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Tuesday’s third round
West
Marvin Ridge (9-4) at Northern Guilford (13-5)
Pfafftown Reagan (9-3) at Northwest Guilford (17-0)
Lake Norman (12-5) at Weddington (17-0)
Charlotte Catholic (14-4) at Myers Park (16-3)
East
Holly Springs (14-5) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (14-3)
Apex (14-3) at Wilmington Hoggard (14-1)
Raleigh Broughton (12-3) at Apex Middle Creek (17-1)
Hampstead Topsail (13-4) at East Chapel Hill (15-2)
GIRLS’ SOCCER
CLASS 4A
West
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Winston-Salem Reynolds (10-8) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (14-5)
South Caldwell (8-10-1) at East Forsyth (10-5-2)
Olympic (13-8-1) at South Mecklenburg (11-4-2)
Independence (12-8) at Ardrey Kell (14-4-3)
Greensboro Grimsley (7-8) at Pfafftown Reagan (10-4-1)
North Mecklenburg (12-9) at Northwest Guilford (8-6-2)
Butler (8-10-1) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (14-6-1)
Mallard Creek (13-6-2) at Mooresville (14-5)
Byes: West Forysth (20-0); Richmond Senior (15-4); Greensboro Page (11-3-2); Myers Park (16-0-2); Hough (18-0-2); Providence (14-4); Lake Norman (17-2); Southern Pines Pinecrest (22-0-1).
East
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (8-7-4) at Wake Forest (10-7-1)
Raleigh Garner (7-10-1) at Raleigh Wakefield (13-4)
Apex Friendship (9-9) at Cary Panther Creek (10-6)
Pembroke Purnell Swett (12-6) at Raleigh Broughton (11-4-2)
Apex Middle Creek (7-8) at Raleigh Millbrook (10-6-1)
Raleigh Athens Drive (11-7-1) at Fuquay-Varina (14-7)
Fayetteville Britt (10-7) at Corinth Holders (13-7-1)
Byes: Wilmington Hoggard (21-2); Wilmington Laney (17-4-1); New Bern (15-5); Holly Springs (15-2-3); Wake Forest Heritage (15-3); Cary Green Hope (9-8-1); Fayetteville Pine Forest (13-5); Raleigh Leesville Road (20-0-1).
CLASS 3A
West
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Central Cabarrus (6-11) at Marvin Ridge (18-3)
Asheville (16-4-1) at China Grove Carson (13-5-1)
Cramerton Stuart Cramer (8-7) at South Iredell (13-5)
Western Guilford (13-5-1) at Asheboro (11-4-1)
Monroe Parkwood (6-13) at Northern Guilford (16-1-1)
Concord (12-6) at Northwest Cabarrus (14-2)
Weddington (8-7-3) at Boone Watauga (15-4)
Hickory St. Stephens (11-9) at Kings Mountain (16-2)
Unionville Piedmont (4-13-1) at Skyland Roberson (18-4)
Indian Trail Sun Valley (13-7-1) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (13-5)
Wentworth Rockingham County (12-6) at Hickory (17-2-1)
Enka (10-11) at Southwest Guilford (16-4)
Waynesville Tuscola (13-7) at Charlotte Catholic (14-3-3)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (11-6) at Boiling Springs Crest (13-6)
Lawndale Burns (11-9) at Concord Cox Mill (15-4-2)
East
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Hampstead Topsail (4-14) at Greenville Conley (21-1)
Greenville Rose (11-8-1) at Southern Lee (8-8)
North Brunswick (9-11) at Wilmington New Hanover (10-8-1)
Swansboro (9-9-2) at Chapel Hill (13-2-4)
East Wake (12-6) at Clayton (18-5)
Sanford Lee County (9-4) at Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (15-3-1)
West Carteret (9-7-1) at Southeast Guilford (11-2)
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (10-9-1) at Fayetteville Sanford (18-0)
Greenville Aycock (7-8-2) at Wilson Hunt (13-2)
Pittsboro Northwood (14-6-1) at Clayton Cleveland (12-6)
Southern Alamance (8-8-2) at East Chapel Hill (14-2-2)
Western Alamance (13-4) at Eastern Alamance (16-2-1)
Rocky Mount (9-7) at Jacksonville (12-6-1)
Northern Durham (13-6-1) at White Oak (13-4-1)
South Brunswick (10-8) at Wilson Fike (8-8-1)
West Brunswick (2-13) at Cameron Union Pines (15-2-1)
CLASS 2A
West
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Marshville Forest Hills (9-11) at Hendersonville (19-0-1)
Canton Pisgah (15-5-1) at North Davidson (14-6)
Sylva Smoky Mountain (6-10) at Black Mountain Owen (25-2-1)
Lenoir Hibriten (10-7-1) at Salisbury (19-2)
North Surry (9-12) at Newton Foard (17-2-1)
Franklin (8-8-1) at East Lincoln (14-5)
Ashe County (14-5) at West Iredell (14-5)
North Lincoln (7-13) at Belmont South Point (12-1)
Marshall Madison County (7-6-1) at Wilkes Central (19-0)
Morganton Patton (17-5) at West Stokes (12-5)
Surry Central (8-9) at East Bend Forbush (14-2-2)
Maiden (9-7-1) at West Davidson (20-1)
Lincolnton (8-7-1) at Monroe Central Academy (16-4)
Newton-Conover (9-7) at East Henderson (17-3)
R-S Central (14-4-1) at Shelby (9-7-1)
East Rutherford (4-10) at Lake Norman Charter (18-1)
East
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Wilson Beddingfield (9-5-2) at Newport Croatan (18-3)
South Lenoir (9-5) at East Montgomery (10-3-1)
Seven Springs Spring Creek (10-5) at Siler City Jordan-Matthews (12-7)
Bunn (8-5) at East Bladen (16-1)
Winston-Salem Atkins (10-7) at Trinity Wheatmore (13-4)
Southwest Onslow (10-8) at Whiteville (15-4)
South Columbus (8-6) at Clinton (18-4-1)
Goldsboro (9-8-1) at South Granville (14-2-1)
Richlands (13-6) at Durham School of the Arts (10-5-1)
Dixon (8-12) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (11-7)
N.C. School of Science and Math (8-4) at Currituck County (14-5)
Trinity (11-7-1) at Washington (12-3)
Central Davidson (13-6-1) at Roanoke Rapids (12-1)
Nash Central (8-8) at East Duplin (13-8)
Midway Oak Grove (10-12) at Carrboro (12-1-2)
CLASS 1A
West
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Elkin (7-11-1) at Highlands (11-7)
East Surry (4-14-1) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (9-3-1)
North Stanly (10-8) at Mount Airy (14-6-1)
Gastonia Piedmont Community (7-7) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (8-8)
Mooresville Bradford Prep (3-10) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (9-8-1)
Alleghany (5-13-1) at South Stanly (13-4)
North Stokes (4-11) at Murphy (11-4)
Queens Grant Charter (5-13) at East Wilkes (10-10)
Byes: Monroe Union Academy (18-0); Community School of Davidson (12-5-2); Polk County (11-4-2); Lincoln Charter (13-3); Boonville Starmount (15-3); Swain County (16-3); Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (16-6); South Stokes (16-2).
East
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Edenton Holmes (12-6) at Chapel Hill Woods Charter (10-6)
East Columbus (6-10-3) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (12-4-2)
Lejeune (5-12-2) at Durham Research Triangle (11-4)
Rosewood (8-7) at South Davidson (13-6)
Vance Charter (8-9-1) at East Wake Academy (14-4-2)
Hobbton (7-11) at Princeton (13-2)
Camden County (10-9-3) at Roxboro Community (13-4)
North Moore (11-5) at Durham Voyager Academy (11-8)
Byes: Wake Forest Franklin Academy (19-0); Williamston Bear Grass Charter (5-7-1); Manteo (12-4); Raleigh Neuse Charter (15-3); Raleigh Charter (16-1); Granville Central (13-7-1); Chocowinity Southside (6-8-2); East Carteret (17-4)
GIRLS’ SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
West
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
South Mecklenburg (14-6) at Ardrey Kell (15-6)
Hopewell (8-9) at Providence (15-5)
Kernersville Glenn (11-13) at Greensboro Page (11-6)
Pfafftown Reagan (8-11) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (13-5)
Davie County (10-12) at Hough (14-6)
High Point Central (13-7) at Independence (15-6)
Marion McDowell (11-11) at Lake Norman (18-7)
Butler (12-6) at Scotland County (10-9)
Byes: Richmond Senior (24-2); East Forsyth (19-2); South Caldwell (18-3); Northwest Guilford (19-3); Mooresville (23-3); Olympic (17-3); Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (16-6); West Forsyth (22-3).
East
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Raleigh Garner (11-6) at Apex Middle Creek (13-5)
New Bern (8-13) at Fuquay-Varina (13-3)
Wilmington Ashley (7-12) at Cary Green Hope (9-8)
Raeford Hoke County (9-12) at Lumberton (17-6)
Corinth Holders (8-14) at Wake Forest (12-7)
Apex Friendship (7-9) at Raleigh Leesville Road (14-2)
Fayetteville Pine Forest (10-7) at Pembroke Purnell Swett (13-8)
Byes: Winterville South Central (20-3); Fayetteville Britt (13-4); Hope Mills South View (12-6); Wilmington Hoggard (14-7); Holly Springs (16-4); Cary Panther Creek (12-4); Raleigh Enloe (14-7); Wake Forest Heritage (16-2).
CLASS 3A
West
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
North Forsyth (12-8) at Marvin Ridge (15-3)
Charlotte Catholic (14-5) at Asheville Reynolds (13-4)
Northern Guilford (6-13) at Eden Morehead (14-5)
South Iredell (10-12) at Skyland Roberson (17-2)
Northeast Guilford (7-12) at North Buncombe (17-4)
East Rowan (13-9) at Southwestern Randolph (15-5)
Asheboro (13-6) at China Grove Carson (15-9)
Boone Watauga (10-10) at Boiling Springs Crest (24-1)
Indian Trail Sun Valley (8-14) at West Rowan (20-3)
Wentworth Rockingham County (13-7) at Kings Mountain (14-6)
Cramerton Stuart Cramer (16-8) at Alexander Central (18-6)
Enka (13-10) at Monroe Parkwood (12-6)
North Gaston (12-7) at Southwest Guilford (16-6)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (6-10) at Kannapolis Brown (18-4)
Unionville Piedmont (13-9) at Winston-Salem Parkland (15-9)
Concord Cox Mill (8-13) at Central Cabarrus (20-3)
East
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Fayetteville Westover (7-11) at Greenville Conley (21-1)
Jacksonville (12-8) at Hillsborough Orange (12-6)
Cameron Union Pines (12-9) at Southern Nash (16-4)
Franklinton (9-6) at Harnett Central (12-5)
Sanford Lee County (7-8) at Southern Alamance (21-5)
Roxboro Person (10-10) at West Brunswick (16-6)
Western Alamance (10-8) at Erwin Triton (13-6)
North Brunswick (8-14) at Hampstead Topsail (18-3)
Eastern Guilford (9-11) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (21-1)
Clayton (19-3) at South Johnston (12-6)
Pittsboro Northwood (15-7) at Clayton Cleveland (14-5)
Southern Wayne (11-8) at Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (17-2)
Wilson Hunt (10-9) at West Carteret (17-4)
West Johnston (11-8) at Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (19-2)
Pikeville Aycock (13-9) at Wilson Fike (11-7)
White Oak (9-9) at Eastern Alamance (17-2)
CLASS 2A
West
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
West Iredell (6-9) at West Stanly (20-0)
West Stokes (13-9) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (14-4)
Sylva Smoky Mountain (8-14) at West Wilkes (19-4)
East Henderson (11-11) at R-S Central (16-7)
Marshville Forest Hills (8-9) at Marshall Madison county (20-1)
Newton-Conover (11-6) at Mount Pleasant (12-5)
Lenoir Hibriten (18-6) at Valdese Draughn (15-5)
Catawba Bandys (12-12) at North Lincoln (19-2)
West Lincoln (9-12) at North Davidson (24-0)
Maiden (17-6) at Central Davidson (19-5)
Surry Central (12-11) at East Bend Forbush (19-5)
Claremont Bunker Hill (10-8) at East Lincoln (15-5)
East Rutherford (12-7) at Newton Foard (15-5)
Brevard (16-6) at Forest City Chase (18-4)
Monroe Central Academy (6-9) at Franklin (19-2)
East
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
West Bladen (11-9) at Washington (19-0)
Ledford (:20-6) at Bunn (11-3)
Goldsboro (14-8) at Richlands (15-7)
Wilson Beddingfield (12-6) at Bartlett-Yancey (17-2)
Oxford Webb (9-9) at Midway (13-6)
Climax Providence Grove (14-5) at Randleman (14-4)
Ayden-Grifton (14-7) at Farmville Central (12-9)
Roanoke Rapids (7-10) at Eastern Randolph (18-4)
Kill Devil Hills First Flight (9-9) at North Johnston (17-5)
Dixon (11-8) at Bertie (11-10)
Walkertown (14-7) at Currituck County (16-3)
Greene Central (11-7) at South Lenoir (10-6)
Vance County (11-8) at Whiteville (17-5)
Wallace-Rose Hill (14-6) at East Duplin (14-4)
South Columbus (18-5) at Carrsboro (12-6)
Trinity Wheatmore (10-11) at South Granville (13-2)
CLASS 1A
West
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Alleghany (13-7) at East Surry (14-9)
Greensboro Cornerstone Charter (11-9) at Polk County (10-9)
Boonville Starmount (13-9) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (17-4)
Swain County (13-6) at Chatham Charter (11-6)
South Stokes (10-11) at Cherryville (17-7)
Hayesville (10-7) at West Montgomery (15-4)
Monroe Union Academy (13-6) at Murphy (14-2)
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (12-7) at North Stanly (13-6)
Byes: North Stokes (22-0); East Wilkes (16-7); Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (22-1); South Stanly (20-2); Robbinsville (20-3); Chatham Central (14-3); Lincoln Charter (20-3); Roxboro Community (18-1).
East
First round (to be played by Tuesday)
Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (12-6) at Pamlico County (9-8)
Cape Hatteras (7-7) at Perquimans (19-5)
East Wake Academy (10-8) at Vance Charter (13-4)
Northampton County (8-3) at Gaston KIPP Pride (9-4)
Hobbton (9-7) at Edenton Holmes (10-12)
North Edgecombe (7-4) at Rosewood (15-7)
Manteo (5-12) at Martin Riverside (17-2)
East Carteret (12-10) at North Duplin (6-6)
Byes: Camden County (21-1); Pender (14-5); Pinetown Northside (16-4); East Columbus (18-2); Louisburg (13-5); Williamston Bear Grass Charter (15-4); Rocky Mount Prep (11-1); Princeton (11-2).
BOYS’ TENNIS
CLASS 4A
West
Tuesday’s second round
Greensboro Page (12-3) at Hough (13-0)
Hopewell (11-1) at Greensboro Grimsley (9-0)
Ardrey Kell (13-2) at South Caldwell (14-0)
Providence (12-4) at Myers Park (15-3)
East
Tuesday’s second round
Raleigh Broughton (11-3) at Wilmington Hoggard (14-3)
Scotland County (9-4) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (24-0)
Raleigh Enloe (10-5) at Cary Panther Creek (14-2)
Apex Middle Creek (9-4) at Cary Green Hope (12-0)
CLASS 3A
West
Tuesday’s second round
Concord (12-3) at Burlington Williams (13-1)
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (13-2) at Concord Cox Mill (15-2)
Skyland Roberson (17-2) at Marvin Ridge (15-3)
Charlotte Catholic (15-2) at Asheville (17-0)
East
Tuesday’s second round
Greenville Conley (11-3) at Wilmington New Hanover (14-0)
Clayton (15-0) at Cameron Union Pines (12-0)
Rocky Mount (11-2) at Chapel Hill (15-2)
East Chapel Hill (14-3) at Fayetteville Sanford (11-0)
CLASS 2A
West
Tuesday’s second round
Newton-Conover (10-2) at Salisbury (19-0)
Ledford (18-3) at Winston-Salem Atkins (14-1)
Newton Foard (8-5) at East Lincoln (11-3)
Black Mountain Owen (8-6-1) at Brevard (10-1)
East
Tuesday’s second round
Clinton (18-1) at Newport Croatan (14-0)
Richlands (9-3) at Greene Central (17-1)
Carrboro (9-5) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (6-0)
Trinity (11-1) at N.C. School of Science and Math (11-0)
CLASS 1A
West
Tuesday’s second round
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (7-2) at Elkin (15-1)
Lincoln Charter (10-0) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (16-0)
Mount Airy (17-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (12-0)
Polk County (9-4) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (14-0)
East
Tuesday’s second round
Tarboro (3-6) at Edenton Holmes (12-5)
Wake Forest Franklin Academy (8-4) at Williamston Bear Grass Charter (6-4)
Raleigh Charter (18-3) at Durham Voyager Academy (9-1)
West Columbus (8-8) at Durham Research Triangle (15-1)
