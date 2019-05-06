NCHSAA all sports spring playoff pairings

Ariana Maibodi (5) of Myers Park helped the Mustangs win their 2019 season-opener 6-0 Wednesday. newsobserver.com

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

West

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Ardrey Kell (19-8) at Kernersville Glenn (14-9)

Jamestown Ragsdale (12-12) at South Mecklenburg (20-5)

Greensboro Grimsley (12-11) at Greensboro Page (13-6)

Marion McDowell (16-9) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (13-10)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (15-8) at West Forsyth (17-8)

Scotland County (14-9) at Mooresville (16-9)

Winston Salem Reynolds (6-11) at Richmond Senior (18-8)

East Forsyth (12-13) at Lake Norman (21-5)

Byes: Myers Park (24-1); Pfafftown Reagan (18-5); Davie County (15-9); South Caldwell (20-5); Northwest Guilford (18-6); Southern Pines Pinecrest (19-5); Hough (18-9); Providence (23-3).

East

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Fayetteville Britt (11-6) at Raleigh Broughton (14-8)

Winterville South Central (7-15) at Cary Green Hope (18-6)

Apex Friendship (11-12) at Apex Middle Creek (13-6)

Rolesville (12-11) at Wilmington Ashley (14-9)

Pembroke Purnell Swett (14-11) at Apex (12-8)

Fuquay-Varina (9-10) at Raleigh Leesville Road (12-8)

Wilmington Hoggard (9-13) at Raleigh Garner (13-9)

Raleigh Millbrook (13-10) at Wake Forest (15-10)

Byes: New Bern (21-4); Wake Forest Heritage (15-6); Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (15-7); Holly Springs (17-5); Corinth Holders (18-5); Wilmington Laney (14-9); Hope Mills South View (10-9); Durham Jordan (21-3).

CLASS 3A

West

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Central Cabarrus (12-9) at China Grove Carson (23-2)

Boone Watauga (10-14) at Asheville Reynolds (12-9)

North Buncombe (11-10) at Southwest Guilford (18-7)

Morganton Freedom (16-10) at Skyland Roberson (19-5)

Monroe Parkwood (11-13) at Northern Guilford (18-6)

Kings Mountain (15-9) at North Gaston (19-5)

Mayodan McMichael (17-8) at Northwest Cabarrus (15-9)

West Henderson (14-10) at Asheville (18-5)

North Iredell (11-13) at Alexander Central (20-7)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (14-8) at Southwestern Randolph (17-6)

South Iredell (11-13) at Concord Cox Mill (18-6)

Waynesville Tuscola (13-10) at East Rowan (16-10)

Hickory (13-10) at Weddington (17-8)

Asheville Erwin (13-8) at Marvin Ridge (20-5)

West Rowan (18-5) at Western Guilford (18-5)

Lawndale Burns (14-10) at Boiling Springs Crest (24-0)

East

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Cameron Union Pines (11-12) at Wilmington New Hanover (20-1)

East Wake (14-9) at Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (15-3)

Erwin Triton (11-9) at Southeast Guilford (18-7)

Sanford Lee County (14-10) at East Chapel Hill (16-7)

Clayton Cleveland (13-9) at West Johnston (18-6)

South Johnston (13-8) at Wilson Hunt (16-5)

Eastern Wayne (14-9) at West Brunswick (14-9)

Hampstead Topsail (9-13) at Fayetteville Sanford (21-2)

Fayetteville Cape Fear (14-7) at Wilson Fike (19-1)

Rocky Mount (16-7) at West Carteret (17-4)

South Brunswick (12-11) at Southern Lee (14-5)

Western Alamance (17-9) at Wentworth Rockingham County (18-6)

Pittsboro Northwood (16-9) at Jacksonville (19-5)

Clayton (11-8) at Western Harnett (17-7)

Grenville Rose (17-6) at Hillsborough Orange (14-5)

Eastern Alamance (12-9) at Greenville Conley (21-3)

CLASS 2A

West

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Central Davidson (9-12) at East Rutherford (20-4)

Midway Oak Grove (14-8) at Brevard (12-8)

Walkertown (17-8) at Marshall Madison County (13-8)

Salisbury (13-11) at West Stanly (20-4)

Sylva Smoky Mountain (11-9) at Mount Pleasant (16-8)

West Davidson (14-8) at North Surry (17-7)

Belmont South Point (13-10) at West Lincoln (17-7)

East Lincoln (11-12) at Franklin (18-4)

Canton Pisgah (11-9) at West Wilkes (21-3)

Catawba Bandys (15-8) at Lenoir Hibriten (17-7)

Lake Norman Charter (12-12) at Newton Foard (15-5)

South Rowan (14-10) at North Davidson (18-8)

Maiden (10-10) at East Bend Forbush (17-7)

West Stokes (14-10) at Forest City Chase (16-6)

R-S Central (16-8) at Wilkes Central (16-6)

Monroe Central Academy (11-10) at North Lincoln (18-5)

East

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Southwest Edgecombe (8-12) at Midway (20-1)

Kill Devil Hills First Flight (14-7) at East Bladen (16-6)

Silver City Jordan-Matthews (12-10) at Climax Providence Grove (15-8)

Oxford Webb (10-7) at N.C. School of Science and Math (13-1)

Trinity Wheatmore (11-12) at Currituck County (18-4)

North Pitt (16-8) at North Johnston (20-3)

Ayden-Grifton (:16-8) at North Lenoir (17-5)

South Columbus (11-11) at Washington (16-5)

Goldsboro (11-10) at Whiteville (17-3)

Southwest Onslow (16-5) at East Duplin (17-4)

South Granville (10-12) at Nash Central (18-7)

West Craven (13-10) at Randleman (21-4)

Red Springs (12-9) at Bunn (17-6)

Greene Central (10-10) at Dixon (13-8)

Reidsville (13-10) at Roanoke Rapids (15-6)

Anson County (9-13) at Ledford (22-2)

CLASS 1A

West

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Hayesville (13-3) at South Stanly (14-9)

Boonville Starmount (9-15) at South Stokes (16-7)

Bakersville Mitchell County (11-7) at Roxboro Community (15-4)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (11-8) at Murphy (13-4)

Mount Airy (10-12) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (12-8)

Monroe Union Academy (11-10) at Lincoln Charter (20-6)

North Moore (9-12) at Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (18-5)

North Stokes (12-11) at Siler City Chatham Charter (8-7)

Byes: East Surry (21-2); East Wilkes (10-12); Rosman (17-3); Polk County (17-4); Cherryville (19-6); Queens Grant Charter (17-7); Chatham Central (15-7); North Stanly (21-2).

East

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Manteo (9-9) at Durham Voyager Academy (13-8)

Jones (13-10) at Granville Central (13-8)

Northwest Halifax (6-3) at Pamlico County (8-14)

Louisburg (8-8) at Northampton County (7-4)

East Wake Academy (10-6) at Cape Hatteras (9-10)

Chocowinity Southside (10-11) at Hobbton (11-7)

Wake Forest Franklin Academy (11-12) at Gates County (17-6)

Tarboro (13-9) at Perquimans (13-8)

Byes: Martin Riverside (21-2); Weldon (7-2); Williamston Bear Grass Charter (20-3); Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (15-1); Edenton Holmes (16-7); West Columbus (16-6); East Carteret (15-6); Rosewood (18-3)











BOYS’ LACROSSE

CLASS 4A

Tuesday’s second round

West

Hough (22-3) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (9-8)

Greensboro Page (12-3) at Lake Norman (16-2)

Myers Park (9-6) at Northwest Guilford (13-4)

Pfafftown Reagan (10-6) at Ardrey Kell (17-2)

East

Raleigh Leesville Road (13-4) at New Bern (12-1)

Raleigh Broughton (12-5) at Wilmington Hoggard (17-0)

Raleigh Wakefield (13-1) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (14-4)

Apex (15-3) at Durham Jordan (15-1)

CLASS 1A-3A

Tuesday’s second round

West

Charlotte Catholic (9-8) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (11-5)

Indian Trail Sun Valley (10-4) at Weddington (12-1)

Marvin Ridge (9-6) at Lake Norman Charter (9-5)

Community School of Davidson (8-8) at Hickory St. Stephens (12-3)

East

Wilmington New Hanover (10-8) at Greenville Rose (11-4)

Hillsborough Orange (11-6) at Hampstead Topsail (11-5)

Chapel Hill (13-3) at Northern Guilford (13-2)

Carrboro (9-4) at East Chapel Hill (13-3)











GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Tuesday’s third round

West

Marvin Ridge (9-4) at Northern Guilford (13-5)

Pfafftown Reagan (9-3) at Northwest Guilford (17-0)

Lake Norman (12-5) at Weddington (17-0)

Charlotte Catholic (14-4) at Myers Park (16-3)

East

Holly Springs (14-5) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (14-3)

Apex (14-3) at Wilmington Hoggard (14-1)

Raleigh Broughton (12-3) at Apex Middle Creek (17-1)

Hampstead Topsail (13-4) at East Chapel Hill (15-2)











GIRLS’ SOCCER

CLASS 4A

West

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Winston-Salem Reynolds (10-8) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (14-5)

South Caldwell (8-10-1) at East Forsyth (10-5-2)

Olympic (13-8-1) at South Mecklenburg (11-4-2)

Independence (12-8) at Ardrey Kell (14-4-3)

Greensboro Grimsley (7-8) at Pfafftown Reagan (10-4-1)

North Mecklenburg (12-9) at Northwest Guilford (8-6-2)

Butler (8-10-1) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (14-6-1)

Mallard Creek (13-6-2) at Mooresville (14-5)

Byes: West Forysth (20-0); Richmond Senior (15-4); Greensboro Page (11-3-2); Myers Park (16-0-2); Hough (18-0-2); Providence (14-4); Lake Norman (17-2); Southern Pines Pinecrest (22-0-1).

East

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (8-7-4) at Wake Forest (10-7-1)

Raleigh Garner (7-10-1) at Raleigh Wakefield (13-4)

Apex Friendship (9-9) at Cary Panther Creek (10-6)

Pembroke Purnell Swett (12-6) at Raleigh Broughton (11-4-2)

Apex Middle Creek (7-8) at Raleigh Millbrook (10-6-1)

Raleigh Athens Drive (11-7-1) at Fuquay-Varina (14-7)

Fayetteville Britt (10-7) at Corinth Holders (13-7-1)

Byes: Wilmington Hoggard (21-2); Wilmington Laney (17-4-1); New Bern (15-5); Holly Springs (15-2-3); Wake Forest Heritage (15-3); Cary Green Hope (9-8-1); Fayetteville Pine Forest (13-5); Raleigh Leesville Road (20-0-1).

CLASS 3A

West

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Central Cabarrus (6-11) at Marvin Ridge (18-3)

Asheville (16-4-1) at China Grove Carson (13-5-1)

Cramerton Stuart Cramer (8-7) at South Iredell (13-5)

Western Guilford (13-5-1) at Asheboro (11-4-1)

Monroe Parkwood (6-13) at Northern Guilford (16-1-1)

Concord (12-6) at Northwest Cabarrus (14-2)

Weddington (8-7-3) at Boone Watauga (15-4)

Hickory St. Stephens (11-9) at Kings Mountain (16-2)

Unionville Piedmont (4-13-1) at Skyland Roberson (18-4)

Indian Trail Sun Valley (13-7-1) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (13-5)

Wentworth Rockingham County (12-6) at Hickory (17-2-1)

Enka (10-11) at Southwest Guilford (16-4)

Waynesville Tuscola (13-7) at Charlotte Catholic (14-3-3)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (11-6) at Boiling Springs Crest (13-6)

Lawndale Burns (11-9) at Concord Cox Mill (15-4-2)

East

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Hampstead Topsail (4-14) at Greenville Conley (21-1)

Greenville Rose (11-8-1) at Southern Lee (8-8)

North Brunswick (9-11) at Wilmington New Hanover (10-8-1)

Swansboro (9-9-2) at Chapel Hill (13-2-4)

East Wake (12-6) at Clayton (18-5)

Sanford Lee County (9-4) at Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (15-3-1)

West Carteret (9-7-1) at Southeast Guilford (11-2)

Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (10-9-1) at Fayetteville Sanford (18-0)

Greenville Aycock (7-8-2) at Wilson Hunt (13-2)

Pittsboro Northwood (14-6-1) at Clayton Cleveland (12-6)

Southern Alamance (8-8-2) at East Chapel Hill (14-2-2)

Western Alamance (13-4) at Eastern Alamance (16-2-1)

Rocky Mount (9-7) at Jacksonville (12-6-1)

Northern Durham (13-6-1) at White Oak (13-4-1)

South Brunswick (10-8) at Wilson Fike (8-8-1)

West Brunswick (2-13) at Cameron Union Pines (15-2-1)

CLASS 2A

West

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Marshville Forest Hills (9-11) at Hendersonville (19-0-1)

Canton Pisgah (15-5-1) at North Davidson (14-6)

Sylva Smoky Mountain (6-10) at Black Mountain Owen (25-2-1)

Lenoir Hibriten (10-7-1) at Salisbury (19-2)

North Surry (9-12) at Newton Foard (17-2-1)

Franklin (8-8-1) at East Lincoln (14-5)

Ashe County (14-5) at West Iredell (14-5)

North Lincoln (7-13) at Belmont South Point (12-1)

Marshall Madison County (7-6-1) at Wilkes Central (19-0)

Morganton Patton (17-5) at West Stokes (12-5)

Surry Central (8-9) at East Bend Forbush (14-2-2)

Maiden (9-7-1) at West Davidson (20-1)

Lincolnton (8-7-1) at Monroe Central Academy (16-4)

Newton-Conover (9-7) at East Henderson (17-3)

R-S Central (14-4-1) at Shelby (9-7-1)

East Rutherford (4-10) at Lake Norman Charter (18-1)

East

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Wilson Beddingfield (9-5-2) at Newport Croatan (18-3)

South Lenoir (9-5) at East Montgomery (10-3-1)

Seven Springs Spring Creek (10-5) at Siler City Jordan-Matthews (12-7)

Bunn (8-5) at East Bladen (16-1)

Winston-Salem Atkins (10-7) at Trinity Wheatmore (13-4)

Southwest Onslow (10-8) at Whiteville (15-4)

South Columbus (8-6) at Clinton (18-4-1)

Goldsboro (9-8-1) at South Granville (14-2-1)

Richlands (13-6) at Durham School of the Arts (10-5-1)

Dixon (8-12) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (11-7)

N.C. School of Science and Math (8-4) at Currituck County (14-5)

Trinity (11-7-1) at Washington (12-3)

Central Davidson (13-6-1) at Roanoke Rapids (12-1)

Nash Central (8-8) at East Duplin (13-8)

Midway Oak Grove (10-12) at Carrboro (12-1-2)

CLASS 1A

West

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Elkin (7-11-1) at Highlands (11-7)

East Surry (4-14-1) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (9-3-1)

North Stanly (10-8) at Mount Airy (14-6-1)

Gastonia Piedmont Community (7-7) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (8-8)

Mooresville Bradford Prep (3-10) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (9-8-1)

Alleghany (5-13-1) at South Stanly (13-4)

North Stokes (4-11) at Murphy (11-4)

Queens Grant Charter (5-13) at East Wilkes (10-10)

Byes: Monroe Union Academy (18-0); Community School of Davidson (12-5-2); Polk County (11-4-2); Lincoln Charter (13-3); Boonville Starmount (15-3); Swain County (16-3); Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (16-6); South Stokes (16-2).

East

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Edenton Holmes (12-6) at Chapel Hill Woods Charter (10-6)

East Columbus (6-10-3) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (12-4-2)

Lejeune (5-12-2) at Durham Research Triangle (11-4)

Rosewood (8-7) at South Davidson (13-6)

Vance Charter (8-9-1) at East Wake Academy (14-4-2)

Hobbton (7-11) at Princeton (13-2)

Camden County (10-9-3) at Roxboro Community (13-4)

North Moore (11-5) at Durham Voyager Academy (11-8)

Byes: Wake Forest Franklin Academy (19-0); Williamston Bear Grass Charter (5-7-1); Manteo (12-4); Raleigh Neuse Charter (15-3); Raleigh Charter (16-1); Granville Central (13-7-1); Chocowinity Southside (6-8-2); East Carteret (17-4)





















GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

West

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

South Mecklenburg (14-6) at Ardrey Kell (15-6)

Hopewell (8-9) at Providence (15-5)

Kernersville Glenn (11-13) at Greensboro Page (11-6)

Pfafftown Reagan (8-11) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (13-5)

Davie County (10-12) at Hough (14-6)

High Point Central (13-7) at Independence (15-6)

Marion McDowell (11-11) at Lake Norman (18-7)

Butler (12-6) at Scotland County (10-9)

Byes: Richmond Senior (24-2); East Forsyth (19-2); South Caldwell (18-3); Northwest Guilford (19-3); Mooresville (23-3); Olympic (17-3); Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (16-6); West Forsyth (22-3).

East

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Raleigh Garner (11-6) at Apex Middle Creek (13-5)

New Bern (8-13) at Fuquay-Varina (13-3)

Wilmington Ashley (7-12) at Cary Green Hope (9-8)

Raeford Hoke County (9-12) at Lumberton (17-6)

Corinth Holders (8-14) at Wake Forest (12-7)

Apex Friendship (7-9) at Raleigh Leesville Road (14-2)

Fayetteville Pine Forest (10-7) at Pembroke Purnell Swett (13-8)

Byes: Winterville South Central (20-3); Fayetteville Britt (13-4); Hope Mills South View (12-6); Wilmington Hoggard (14-7); Holly Springs (16-4); Cary Panther Creek (12-4); Raleigh Enloe (14-7); Wake Forest Heritage (16-2).

CLASS 3A

West

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

North Forsyth (12-8) at Marvin Ridge (15-3)

Charlotte Catholic (14-5) at Asheville Reynolds (13-4)

Northern Guilford (6-13) at Eden Morehead (14-5)

South Iredell (10-12) at Skyland Roberson (17-2)

Northeast Guilford (7-12) at North Buncombe (17-4)

East Rowan (13-9) at Southwestern Randolph (15-5)

Asheboro (13-6) at China Grove Carson (15-9)

Boone Watauga (10-10) at Boiling Springs Crest (24-1)

Indian Trail Sun Valley (8-14) at West Rowan (20-3)

Wentworth Rockingham County (13-7) at Kings Mountain (14-6)

Cramerton Stuart Cramer (16-8) at Alexander Central (18-6)

Enka (13-10) at Monroe Parkwood (12-6)

North Gaston (12-7) at Southwest Guilford (16-6)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (6-10) at Kannapolis Brown (18-4)

Unionville Piedmont (13-9) at Winston-Salem Parkland (15-9)

Concord Cox Mill (8-13) at Central Cabarrus (20-3)

East

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Fayetteville Westover (7-11) at Greenville Conley (21-1)

Jacksonville (12-8) at Hillsborough Orange (12-6)

Cameron Union Pines (12-9) at Southern Nash (16-4)

Franklinton (9-6) at Harnett Central (12-5)

Sanford Lee County (7-8) at Southern Alamance (21-5)

Roxboro Person (10-10) at West Brunswick (16-6)

Western Alamance (10-8) at Erwin Triton (13-6)

North Brunswick (8-14) at Hampstead Topsail (18-3)

Eastern Guilford (9-11) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (21-1)

Clayton (19-3) at South Johnston (12-6)

Pittsboro Northwood (15-7) at Clayton Cleveland (14-5)

Southern Wayne (11-8) at Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (17-2)

Wilson Hunt (10-9) at West Carteret (17-4)

West Johnston (11-8) at Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (19-2)

Pikeville Aycock (13-9) at Wilson Fike (11-7)

White Oak (9-9) at Eastern Alamance (17-2)

CLASS 2A

West

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

West Iredell (6-9) at West Stanly (20-0)

West Stokes (13-9) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (14-4)

Sylva Smoky Mountain (8-14) at West Wilkes (19-4)

East Henderson (11-11) at R-S Central (16-7)

Marshville Forest Hills (8-9) at Marshall Madison county (20-1)

Newton-Conover (11-6) at Mount Pleasant (12-5)

Lenoir Hibriten (18-6) at Valdese Draughn (15-5)

Catawba Bandys (12-12) at North Lincoln (19-2)

West Lincoln (9-12) at North Davidson (24-0)

Maiden (17-6) at Central Davidson (19-5)

Surry Central (12-11) at East Bend Forbush (19-5)

Claremont Bunker Hill (10-8) at East Lincoln (15-5)

East Rutherford (12-7) at Newton Foard (15-5)

Brevard (16-6) at Forest City Chase (18-4)

Monroe Central Academy (6-9) at Franklin (19-2)

East

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

West Bladen (11-9) at Washington (19-0)

Ledford (:20-6) at Bunn (11-3)

Goldsboro (14-8) at Richlands (15-7)

Wilson Beddingfield (12-6) at Bartlett-Yancey (17-2)

Oxford Webb (9-9) at Midway (13-6)

Climax Providence Grove (14-5) at Randleman (14-4)

Ayden-Grifton (14-7) at Farmville Central (12-9)

Roanoke Rapids (7-10) at Eastern Randolph (18-4)

Kill Devil Hills First Flight (9-9) at North Johnston (17-5)

Dixon (11-8) at Bertie (11-10)

Walkertown (14-7) at Currituck County (16-3)

Greene Central (11-7) at South Lenoir (10-6)

Vance County (11-8) at Whiteville (17-5)

Wallace-Rose Hill (14-6) at East Duplin (14-4)

South Columbus (18-5) at Carrsboro (12-6)

Trinity Wheatmore (10-11) at South Granville (13-2)

CLASS 1A

West

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Alleghany (13-7) at East Surry (14-9)

Greensboro Cornerstone Charter (11-9) at Polk County (10-9)

Boonville Starmount (13-9) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (17-4)

Swain County (13-6) at Chatham Charter (11-6)

South Stokes (10-11) at Cherryville (17-7)

Hayesville (10-7) at West Montgomery (15-4)

Monroe Union Academy (13-6) at Murphy (14-2)

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (12-7) at North Stanly (13-6)

Byes: North Stokes (22-0); East Wilkes (16-7); Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (22-1); South Stanly (20-2); Robbinsville (20-3); Chatham Central (14-3); Lincoln Charter (20-3); Roxboro Community (18-1).

East

First round (to be played by Tuesday)

Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (12-6) at Pamlico County (9-8)

Cape Hatteras (7-7) at Perquimans (19-5)

East Wake Academy (10-8) at Vance Charter (13-4)

Northampton County (8-3) at Gaston KIPP Pride (9-4)

Hobbton (9-7) at Edenton Holmes (10-12)

North Edgecombe (7-4) at Rosewood (15-7)

Manteo (5-12) at Martin Riverside (17-2)

East Carteret (12-10) at North Duplin (6-6)

Byes: Camden County (21-1); Pender (14-5); Pinetown Northside (16-4); East Columbus (18-2); Louisburg (13-5); Williamston Bear Grass Charter (15-4); Rocky Mount Prep (11-1); Princeton (11-2).





















BOYS’ TENNIS

CLASS 4A

West

Tuesday’s second round

Greensboro Page (12-3) at Hough (13-0)

Hopewell (11-1) at Greensboro Grimsley (9-0)

Ardrey Kell (13-2) at South Caldwell (14-0)

Providence (12-4) at Myers Park (15-3)

East

Tuesday’s second round

Raleigh Broughton (11-3) at Wilmington Hoggard (14-3)

Scotland County (9-4) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (24-0)

Raleigh Enloe (10-5) at Cary Panther Creek (14-2)

Apex Middle Creek (9-4) at Cary Green Hope (12-0)

CLASS 3A

West

Tuesday’s second round

Concord (12-3) at Burlington Williams (13-1)

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (13-2) at Concord Cox Mill (15-2)

Skyland Roberson (17-2) at Marvin Ridge (15-3)

Charlotte Catholic (15-2) at Asheville (17-0)

East

Tuesday’s second round

Greenville Conley (11-3) at Wilmington New Hanover (14-0)

Clayton (15-0) at Cameron Union Pines (12-0)

Rocky Mount (11-2) at Chapel Hill (15-2)

East Chapel Hill (14-3) at Fayetteville Sanford (11-0)

CLASS 2A

West

Tuesday’s second round

Newton-Conover (10-2) at Salisbury (19-0)

Ledford (18-3) at Winston-Salem Atkins (14-1)

Newton Foard (8-5) at East Lincoln (11-3)

Black Mountain Owen (8-6-1) at Brevard (10-1)

East

Tuesday’s second round

Clinton (18-1) at Newport Croatan (14-0)

Richlands (9-3) at Greene Central (17-1)

Carrboro (9-5) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (6-0)

Trinity (11-1) at N.C. School of Science and Math (11-0)

CLASS 1A

West

Tuesday’s second round

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (7-2) at Elkin (15-1)

Lincoln Charter (10-0) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (16-0)

Mount Airy (17-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (12-0)

Polk County (9-4) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (14-0)

East

Tuesday’s second round

Tarboro (3-6) at Edenton Holmes (12-5)

Wake Forest Franklin Academy (8-4) at Williamston Bear Grass Charter (6-4)

Raleigh Charter (18-3) at Durham Voyager Academy (9-1)

West Columbus (8-8) at Durham Research Triangle (15-1)