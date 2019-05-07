Who are the top 50 high school football recruits in the Carolinas?

Riding with Recruits: Trent Simpson of Mallard Creek High Mallard Creek High's Trent Simpson talks about the transition from running back to linebacker on Riding with Recruits. Recorded on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mallard Creek High's Trent Simpson talks about the transition from running back to linebacker on Riding with Recruits. Recorded on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Each year, The Charlotte Observer names the top 50 senior high school football recruits in the Carolinas: the top 25 in North Carolina and the top 25 in South Carolina.

Here are the rankings for the class of 2020, players who will begin their senior seasons in the fall.

The top recruit in South Carolina is Columbia Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch, a 6-foot-5, 250 pounder who is ranked No. 5 in 247Sports composite rankings of several major recruiting services. Burch has been ranked as high as No. 1 overall this spring. He has committed to Clemson.

The top recruit in North Carolina is Sanford Lee County’s Desmond Evans, a 6-6, 238-pound defensive end ranked No. 16 in the composite rankings. Evans is uncommitted.

North Carolina

1. Desmond Evans, Sanford Lee County, DE, 6-6, 238

2. Trent Simpson, Mallard Creek, OLB, 6-3, 220

3. Porter Rooks, Myers Park, WR, 6-1, 191 (N.C. State)

4. Mitchell Mayes, Raleigh Leesville Road, OL, 6-4, 306 (Clemson)

5. Myles Murphy, Greensboro Dudley, DE, 6-4, 260

6. Muhsin Muhammad, Myers Park, WR, 6-0, 185

7. Jacolbe Cowan, Providence Day, DL, 6-5, 277

8. Mike Wyman, Greensboro Dudley, 6-4, 195 (South Carolina)

9. Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, S, 6-0, 194 (North Carolina)

10. Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Providence Day, DT, 6-5, 266

11. Mohamed Kaba, Clinton, LB, 6-3, 210

12. Ray Grier, Belmont South Point, WR, 6-1, 204 (North Carolina)

13. Ja’Qurious Conley, Jacksonville Northside, S, 6-2, 190

14. Da’Qon Stewart, North Mecklenburg, WR, 6-1, 195 (South Carolina)

15. Shane Whitter, Burlington Williams, LB, 6-0, 222 (Wake Forest)

16. Jhari Patterson, Asheville Reynolds, WR, 6-0, 190

17. Davin Vann, Cary, DT, 6-2, 273

18. Antonio Barber, Hough, WR, 5-11, 182

19. Jaylen Smith, Hertford County, DT, 6-4, 280 (NC State)

20. Anthony Carter Jr., Butler, OL, 6-4, 300

21. Zo Wallace, Gastonia Huss, QB, 6-3, 215

22. Kendall Karr, Belmont Stuart Cramer, TE, 6-4, 230 (North Carolina)

23. Quentin Williams, Mallard Creek, DE, 6-3, 230

24. Maleik Faust, Harding, S, 5-11, 180

25. Cedric Gray, Ardrey Kell, ATH, 6-2, 190 (North Carolina)

South Carolina

1. Jordan Burch, Columbia Hammond, DE, 6-5, 250

2. Demonte Capehart, Hartsville, DT, 6-5, 285 (Clemson)

3. Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach, QB, 6-1, 195 (South Carolina)

4. Alex Huntley, Columbia Hammond, DT, 6-4, 295

5. Tonka Hemingway, Conway, DT, 6-3, 285

6. Tyshawn Wannamaker, Saint Matthews Calhoun County, OL, 6-4, 300 (South Carolina)

7. Stan Ellis, Gaffney, WR, 6-0, 175

8. Jalin Hyatt, Irmo Dutch Fork, 6-0, 162 (Virginia Tech)

9. Tylee Craft, Sumter, WR, 6-4, 170 (North Carolina)

10. Jalen Coit, Cheraw, WR, 5-10, 163

11. Jemari Littlejohn, Gaffney, OLB, 6-0, 220

12. Jalen Tate, Greenville, S, 6-1, 180

13. Mason Garcia, Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest, QB, 6-4, 205

14. Andru Phillips, Mauldin, DB, 5-11, 180 (Kentucky)

15. Anthony Jackson, Rock Hill, DB, 6-2, 170

16. Eli Wilson, Piedmont Wren, TE, 6-4, 218

17. Zay Peterson, Hayesville, ATH, 6-1, 190

18. Xavier McIver, Cheraw, DT, 6-2, 285

19. Tyler Venables, Central Daniel, DB, 5-10, 191

20. Trai Jones, Abbeville, OL, 6-2, 263

21. Quay Evans, Chester, DT, 6-2, 275

22. Darryle Ware, North Charleston Fort Dorchester, LB, 6-1, 220

23. Braydon Bennett, Greenville Southside, ATH, 6-1, 180

24. Rahjai Harris, Duncan Byrnes, RB, 5-10, 210

25. Emmanuel Johnson, North Charleston Fort Dorchester, DE, 6-5, 252