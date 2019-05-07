Girls Soccer Recap: Ardrey Kell, Erica McDermott, topple Indy in NCHSAA playoff

Ardrey Kell girls soccer wins first round playoff Led by star Erica McDermott, Ardrey Kell High's girls soccer team beat Independence in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs at home Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Led by star Erica McDermott, Ardrey Kell High's girls soccer team beat Independence in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs at home Tuesday.

Whatever Ardrey Kell coach Kim Montgomery said to her team at halftime, it didn’t take long to sink in. In the first half of Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Independence in the first round of the state playoffs, the Knights dominated play and couldn’t score.

But after the halftime talk, the Knights caught fire.

Just two minutes into the second half, Knights’ senior forward Erica McDermott finished a cross in tight quarters from Kassidy Hejlik. McDermott’s goal proved to the game winner.





McDermott and the Knights will play the traditional power Myers Park Friday at Myers Park in a second-round playoff matchup.





“We made a couple of adjustments,” said Montgomery on what changed for her team in the second half. “I told them to just be patient and one was going to fall in there eventually. We changed some things up, made a couple of small changes, tactical changes and then they listened at halftime which was a fantastic thing.”





A scoreless first half was dominated by Ardrey Kell who held a major time and territorial ball-control advantage. In the first half the Knights outshot the Patriots 10-0, with five corner kicks. McDermott led Ardrey Kell in first-half scoring attempts with four shots while Del Sutil had a pair for the Knights.





After McDermott’s goal early in the second half, the Knights upped their advantage in the 56th minute to 2-0. McDermott back-heeled a perfect pass to Nicole Perdomo whose shot was true.





Sam Watts scored an insurance goal for the Knights in the 82nd minute. Watts took advantage of some miscommunication in the Independence back, stole the ball and blasted home a 25-yard shot.

RECORDS: Independence (12-9) Ardrey Kell (15-4-3)

THREE WHO MATTERED:





Erica McDermott – Ardrey Kell: Senior forward had the game-winning goal, added an assist on the Knights’ second goal, and finished with a game-high six shots.





Tamia Burgess - Independence: Patriots’ freshman goalie kept the game from being a blowout, especially in the first half when she faced ten Ardrey Kell shots while making five saves. For the game Burgess faced 19 shots while making 11 saves.





Sam Watts – Ardrey Kell: Senior midfielder was dangerous all night, scored a second-half goal and finishing with four shots.





THEY SAID IT: “Myers Park is a fantastic program. We’re going to go in and we’re going to give it our best shot. We’re going to bring everything we’ve got and they are too. I think it’s going to be a great battle and we’ll see what happens.” Ardrey Kell coach Kim Montgomery previewing Friday’s second-round playoff matchup with Myers Park.









WORTH MENTIONING:





The 3-0 shutout Tuesday night was Ardrey Kell’s 13th of the season in 22 games.

Tuesday’s Top Performers

Eveleen Hahn, Charlotte Catholic: two assists and a goal in a 6-0 win over Waynesville Tuscola. Teammates Grace Wielechowski (two goals), Logan Webb and Sam Ferry also scored for the Cougars.

Ayden Vaughan, Hickory: two goals in a 7-0 win over Rockingham County. Teammates Jess LaFrancis, Izzi Wood, Lauren Hayes and Jessme Lazo scored for the Red Tornadoes (18-2-1). Sarah Harding and Taylor Rose shared the shutout.





Ayden Yates, Olivia Haraldsson, Lake Norman Charter: both players had three goals in a 9-0 win over East Rutherford in the 2A playoffs. Lake Norman is ranked No. 2 in the 2A class statewide by MaxPreps.

Other Results

Olympic d. South Mecklenburg 6-5 shootout: South Meck (11-5-2) beat Olympic in a pair of one goal games in the regular-season but was upset by its SoMeck conference rival in Tuesday’s first round playoff game.

Concord Cannon 3, Charlotte Country Day 2, 2 OT: Cannon rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit for the win in the first round of the NCISAA playoffs. George O’Neil and Harper Shaw scored for Country Day (10-9).

Statesville Christian 2, Gaston Day 1: Statesville Christian got a goal from Frankie Vargas and Gaston Day had an own goal. Gaston Day (8-7) did get a score from Annabelle Fulghum in the NCISAA playoff matchup.





