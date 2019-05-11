NCHSAA spring sports: Southern Carolina teams roll in soccer playoffs

Charlotte Catholic’s Kylie Skovira Special to the Observer

The Southern Carolina 3A Conference will be well-represented in next Wednesday’s Sweet 16 round of the girls’ soccer playoffs.





Three of the eight teams still alive in the West Region are from the Southern Carolina Conference – co-champions Marvin Ridge and Charlotte Catholic and third-place Waxhaw Cuthbertson.

Marvin Ridge, the No. 1 seed in the West, had a tough time in a Thursday night second-round match, nipping Asheville 2-1 in overtime.

Charlotte Catholic advanced easily Friday, blanking host Southwest Guilford 5-0. Cuthbertson pulled off one of the tournament’s bigger surprises on Thursday, eliminating No. 2 seed Concord Cox Mill 2-1 in overtime.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

No more than two teams from the conference will advance beyond the third round, as Cuthbertson visits Charlotte Catholic on Wednesday. Marvin Ridge hosts South Iredell.

Charlotte Catholic swamped Southwest Guilford with four second-half goals. Meghan Lang finished with two goals, and Logan Webb had two assists. Goalkeeper Ella Futch got the shutout.

Featured performers

Gabby Baylog (Marvin Ridge girls’ softball): The Mavericks’ no-hit pitching machine did it again, striking out 13, as her team blanked Asheville Reynolds 10-0 in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Grace Fehlman (Monroe Central Academy girls’ soccer): Fehlman scored twice as her team edged East Henderson 3-2 in a second-round 2A playoff match.

Ari Maibodi (Myers Park girls’ soccer): Maibodi scored both goals as the Mustangs blanked Ardrey Kell 2-0 in a second-round 4A playoff match.

James Shipley (Weddington boys’ lacrosse): Shipley scored six goals as the Warriors beat Charlotte Catholic 15-5 and advanced to the state 1A-2A-3A playoff semifinals.

Kylie Skovira (Charlotte Catholic girls’ lacrosse): Skovira scored the 200th goal of her career in the Cougars’ 21-5 state quarterfinal victory over Lake Norman. Skovira had three goals and two assists in the match.

Boys’ lacrosse

4A PLAYOFFS

Ardrey Kell 12, Myers Park 11: The Knights improved to 19-2 and will host Greensboro Page on Tuesday in a state semifinal match. Myers Park finished 10-7.

Greensboro Page 12, Hough 11: Hough led 7-5 at halftime, but Page rallied. Hough finished with a 16-2 record.

1A-2A-3A PLAYOFFS

Marvin Ridge 23, Community School of Davidson 5: The Mavericks advanced to the semifinals, ending the Spartans’ season with a 9-9 record.

Weddington 15, Charlotte Catholic 5: Weddington’s James Shipley scored six goals, and Jared Papke had eight ground balls, as the Warriors moved into the state semifinal match against Marvin Ridge. Charlotte Catholic finished 10-9.

NCISAA DIVISION 2 PLAYOFFS

Asheville School 11, Davidson Day 5: The Patriots finished with an 8-7 record.

Southlake Christian 17, Kinston Arendell Parrott 5: Luca Lutzel scored six goals and younger brother Matthew had five goals as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to a state semifinal match against Asheville School. Zach O’Bryan added two goals, four assists, and eight ground balls.

NCISAA DIVISION 1 PLAYOFFS

Providence Day 10, Charlotte Latin 5: The Chargers moved into Tuesday’s state semifinals, and a home match against Charlotte Country Day. The Hawks finished 9-10.

Boys’ tennis

NCISAA PLAYOFFS

Carmel Christian 5, Asheville Carolina Day 0: Alec Strouse (No. 1) and Matthew Gooch (No. 2) won their singles matches, then teamed to win in No. 1 doubles.

Charlotte Country Day 7, Arden Christ School 0: Bennett Turner and Tarun Prakash teamed for a 9-8 victory in No. 1 doubles, after each scored singles victories.

Girls’ lacrosse

PUBLIC SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Catholic 21, Lake Norman 5: Senior midfielder Kaitlin Coleman had eight goals and six ground balls, and the Cougars advanced to a state semifinal home match Tuesday against Marvin Ridge. Coleman has 67 goals, 16 assists, and 78 ground balls this season. Lake Norman finished 13-6.

Marvin Ridge 11, Northwest Guilford 10: The Mavericks will visit Charlotte Catholic in the semifinals Tuesday.

NCISAA PLAYOFFS

Raleigh Ravenscroft 15, Southlake Christian 2: Mia McCarthy and Ella Howlin each scored a goal, but the Eagles’ state title hopes came to an end.

Girls’ soccer

4A PLAYOFFS

Greensboro Page 4, Olympic 1: Olympic fell behind 4-0 at halftime and finished with a 14-9-1 record.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1, Lake Norman 0: The 10th-seeded Ragin’ Bulls knocked off No. 7 Lake Norman, which finished 17-3. Hickory Ridge visits unbeaten Southern Pines Pinecrest in the third round.

Pfafftown Reagan 1, Hough 0 (OT): The third-seeded Huskies suffered their first loss of the season as Reagan pulled the upset. Hough finished 18-1-2.

Myers Park 2, Ardrey Kell 0: The Mustangs improved to 17-0-2, as Charlotte Butler got the shutout in goal and Ari Maibodi scored both goals. Ardrey Kell finished with a 15-5-3 record. Myers Park hosts Greensboro Page in the third round.

Southern Pines Pinecrest 6, Mallard Creek 1: Pinecrest (23-0-1), the No. 2 seed, got two goals each from Keeley Cooper and Madi Pry. Mallard Creek finished 14-7-2.

West Forsyth 2, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0: West Forsyth scored twice in the final 40 minutes. Porter Ridge finished with a 15-6 mark.

3A PLAYOFFS

Asheville Reynolds 3, Hickory 0: The Northwestern 3A-4A champs were blanked in the second round and finished with a n 18-3-1 record.

Boone Watauga 3, Kings Mountain 1: Watauga upset the Big South 3A champions and will travel to Northern Guilford in the third round. Kings Mountain finished 17-3.

South Iredell 1, Asheboro 0: Mariah Hill scored on an assist from Erin Shaver, and goalkeeper Margaret Gourley got the shutout. South Iredell travels to No. 1 seed Marvin Ridge in the third round.

2A PLAYOFFS

Belmont South Point 6, West Iredell 0: Natalie Robinson scored two goals, and Brooke Villemagne and Haley Nixon added a goal and an assist each. West Iredell finished 15-6. South Point hosts Newton Foard in the third round.

Lake Norman Charter 8, R-S Central 2: Ayden Yates recorded a three-goal hat trick, as the Knights advanced to a third-round match against Monroe Central Academy. Kirsten Brady scored twice on penalty kicks, and goalkeeper Kaela Rasenberger had eight saves. R-S Central finished 15-5-1.

Monroe Central Academy 3, East Henderson 2: Grace Fehlman’s two goals, including the game-winner in the second half, lifted Central Academy. Makenna Melchor added a goal and an assist. The Cougars visit Lake Norman Charter in the third round.

Newton Foard 3, East Lincoln 0: Three second-half goals carried Fred T. Foard, which will visit Belmont South Point in the third round. East Lincoln finished 15-6.

1A PLAYOFFS

Community School of Davidson 4, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 0: The Spartans scored twice in each half and advanced to a third-round match at fellow PAC 1A Conference member Monroe Union Academy. The Gryphons finished with a 10-4-1 record.

Monroe Union Academy 9, Highlands 0: The top-seeded Cardinals rolled, as Mia Fraticelli (four goals, one assist) and Sarah Brown (three goals, two assists) led the way.

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Latin 4, Concord Cannon School 0: Sully Williams and Elizabeth Hunter each scored twice for the Hawks, and Katie Sanger added a pair of assists. Latin hosts Raleigh Ravenscroft on Tuesday in the semifinals. Cannon School finished 5-10.

Providence Day 9, High Point Wesleyan 0: Providence Day’s Katerina Peroulas scored five goals and added an assist, and Marissa Hart had a goal and four assists. The Chargers host North Raleigh Christian in a Tuesday semifinal.

Girls’ softball

4A PLAYOFFS

Richmond Senior 15, Ardrey Kell 3, 5 innings: Savannah Lampley doubled and homered, driving in three runs, and Madison Jordan had two hits and four RBI for the top-seeded Raiders. Taylor Parrish added two hits and three RBI. Ardrey Kell (16-7) was led by Sam Mitchell, who smacked a three-run double. Richmond Senior hosts Providence in the third round.

South Caldwell 5, Kernersville Glenn 1: South Caldwell’s Jasmine Hall and Kenley Jackson each had two hits, and Jenna Pittman pitched six innings of five-hit ball. South Caldwell hosts Pfafftown Reagan in a third-round game Tuesday.

3A PLAYOFFS

Central Cabarrus 2, Unionville Piedmont 0: Brantleigh Parrott improved her season record to 15-1, pitching a one-hitter and striking out 12. Piedmont pitcher Jillian Thomas tossed a four-hitter. Piedmont finished 14-10. Central Cabarrus faces Kannapolis Brown in the third round.

Kannapolis Brown 8, Southwest Guilford 1: The Wonders visit Central Cabarrus in the third round. A.L. Brown finished second to Central Cabarrus in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Marvin Ridge 10, Asheville Reynolds 0: Gabby Baylog tossed a no-hitter, striking out 13, and the top-seeded Mavericks advanced to a third-round home game against Skyland Roberson. Mauri Murray homered and had two singles, and Camryn Pfister had three hits and three RBI.

West Rowan 10, Wentworth Rockingham 0: The Falcons cruised into the third round, when they will host Monroe Parkwood.

2A PLAYOFFS

Claremont Bunker Hill 5, East Bend Forbush 4: This walk-off victory carried the Bears into the third round, when they will travel to unbeaten North Davidson (26-0).

East Rutherford 5, West Davidson 1: The Cavaliers advance to the third round, and a road game against second-seeded Franklin.

Valdese Draughn 1, North Lincoln 0: Draughn will visit Marshall Madison County in the third round. North Lincoln finished 20-3.

West Stanly 13, West Stokes 1: The top-seeded Colts improved to 22-0 and will host West Wilkes in the third round.

West Wilkes 4, R-S Central 3: The Hilltoppers finished with a 17-8 record.

1A PLAYOFFS

Murphy 4, Lincoln Charter 2, 8 innings: Lincoln Charter finished with a 20-4 record.

North Stanly 2, Roxboro Community 1: The Comets scored twice in the first inning and held on. They will visit Murphy in the third round.

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 7, Cary Academy 0: The Warriors held Cary Academy to two hits.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Duncan Byrnes 6, Fort Mill 1: Fort Mill fell to Byrnes in the 5A Upper State finals and finished with a 23-7 record.

Ninety Six 2, Pageland Central 1: The Eagles’ bid to reach the 2A state finals fell short with this loss in the Upper State championship. Pageland Central finished 23-5.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.