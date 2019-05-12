Mallard Creek, Myers Park, Weddington, Cuthbertson win NCHSAA regional track titles

Mallard Creek High’s boys track team won the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship at Providence High Saturday Special to the Observer

Myers Park’s girls and Mallard Creek’s boys won N.C. 4A Western Regional track championships Saturday at Providence High School.

Myers Park totaled 89 points to edge Providence by five points. The Mustangs had a double-winner in distance runner Cora Cooke (800-meters, 1,600). Teammate Addie Renner won the high jump.

Like the Mustangs girls, Mallard Creek’s boys had a narrow win.

The Mavericks had 78 total points, just five better than Ardrey Kell. Mallard Creek got individual wins from its 1,600-relay team, Idris Bernard (high jump) and Chancellor Crawford (discus, shot put).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Complete meet results are below.

▪ Weddington’s boys ran away with the 3A Midwest title, winning seven events. Emerson Douds (100, 200) and Kyle Durham (800, 1,600) each won two. Weddington had 136.5 points. Second place Mount Tabor had 95.

▪ At the 3A West Regionals, Cuthbertson’s boys and girls overwhelmed the field en route to titles. Cuthbertson’s boys had 226 points, well ahead of Marvin Ridge (100.5) and Watauga (57). The Cuthbertson girls had 161 points, easily clear of Marvin Ridge (66.5) and Asheville (62.5)

▪ Lake Norman Charter’s boys won the N.C. 2A Midwest Region backed by individual wins from Avery Scott (200, triple jump) and Riley Leprell (800).

▪ North Lincoln won the boys and girls titles at the N.C. 2A West Regional. For the boys, Jason Thomson won the 800 and 1,600 meters. Teammate Jake Soorus won three event (long jump, discus, shot put). On the girls side, Angie Allen was a double-winner (1600, 3200).

Area Boys Winners

4A WEST REGIONAL

Khafre Brown, West Mecklenburg (100)

Royal Burris, Harding (200)

Demetrius Martin, East Meck (400)

Kyle Goodman, East Meck (800)

Pace Clark, Providence (1600)

Murphy Smith, Ardrey Kell (3200)





Kyle Lind, Olympic (110 hurdles)

Jabari Dalton, South Meck (300 hurdles)

Berry 400 relay

Vance 800 relay

Mallard Creek 1600 relay

Myers Park 3200 relay

Idris Bernard, Mallard Creek (high jump)

Miles Grant, Myers Park (long jump)

Kolby Merritt, Vance (triple jump)

Spencer Evans, Lake Norman (pole vault)

Chancellor Crawford, Mallard Creek (discus, shot put)

3A WEST REGIONAL

Bradon Black, Cuthbertson (200, 400)

Kyle Stamper, Cuthbertson (800, 1600)

Cooper Castellaw, Alexander Central (3200)

Sidney Littlejohn, Ashbrook (110 hurdles)

Josh Virgil, Forestview (300 hurdles)

Kings Mountain 400 relay

Cuthbertson 800 relay

Kyra Peterkin, Forestview (high jump)

Trevor Grant, Cuthbertson (long jump, triple jump)

Lyndon Strickland, Alexander Central (discus, shot put)

3A MiDWEST REGIONAL

Emerson Douds, Weddington (100, 200)

Joshua Parks, AL Brown (400, 110 hurdles)

Kyle Durham, Weddington (800, 1600)

Joshua Marsh, Monroe (300 hurdles)

Parkwood 400 relay

AL Brown 800 relay

Weddington 1600 relay

Weddington 3200 relay

Marcus Hesske, Parkwood (pole vault)

Christian Bennett, East Rowan (discus)

Alec Monk, Weddington (shot put)

William Fuller, Carson (wheelchair discus, wheelchair shot put, wheelchair race)

2A MIDWEST REGIONAL

Avery Scott, Lake Norman Charter (200)

Riley Leprell, Lake Norman Charter (800)

Jacquavis Booker, Anson Sr. (110 hurdles)

Chandon Smith, West Iredell (300 hurdles)

South Point 400 relay (Nelson Lomick, Addison Lomick, Caleb Gibson, Keaton Hale, Ray Grier)

Central Academy 1600 relay (Jackson Hase, Donovan Walker, Ryan Karhnak, John D’Amico, Joel Simpson)

West Stanly 3200 relay (Korbin McNeil, Leo Martinez, Noah Almond, Arturo Zelaya)

Brenden Finger, South Rowan (high jump)

Avery Scott, Lake Norman Charter (triple jump)

Zane Andrews, South Point (pole vault)

2A WEST REGIONAL

Brandon Johnson, Newton-Conover (100)

Jason Thomson, North Lincoln (800, 1600)

Brian Risse, North Lincoln (3200)

Landon Beard, North Lincoln (300 hurdles)

Bandys 400 relay

Hibriten 800 relay

North Lincoln 1600 relay

North Lincoln 3200 relay

Alex Reavis, Bandys (high jump)

Jake Soorus, North Lincoln (long jump, discus, shot put)

Dashaun Christopher, Shelby (triple jump)

Cameron Holley, East Rutherford (pole vault)

Area Girls Winners

4A WEST REGIONALS

Milan Fields, Hough (100)

Lu Kamara, Vance (200)

Ella Mainwaring Foster, Providence (400)

Cora Cooke, Myers Park (800, 1600)

Maddie Huecker, Lake Norman (3200)

Lindsay Cooper, North Mecklenburg (100 hurdles)

Ariana Rivera, Providence (300 hurdles)

Vance 400 relay

Providence 800 relay

Providence 1600 relay

Berry 3200 relay

Addie Renner, Myers Park (high jump)

Alana Mack, North Mecklenburg (long jump)

Na’Zyia Evans Olympic (triple jump)

Rebecca Karriker, Mooresville (pole vault)

Sierra Hunter, Mallard Creek (discus)

Sydney Hunter, Mallard Creek (shot put)

3A WEST REGIONAL

Anyha Goode, Cuthbertson (100, 200)

Mackenzie Townsend, Cuthbertson (400)

Gabriella Castro, Cuthbertson (800)

Joanna Strange, North Iredell (1600, 3200)

Netanya Linares, Cuthbertsson (100 hurdles, pole vault)

Allison Payton, Stuart Cramer (300 hurdles)

Cuthbertson 400 relay

Cuthbertson 800 relay

Cuthbertson 1600 relay

Marvin Ridge 3200 relay

Jazmine Williamson, Hunter Huss, long lump)

Jade McLain, Cuthbertson (triple jump)

Kaleigh Million, Cuthbertson (discus)

MaKayla Moore, Freedom (shot put)

3A MIDWEST REGIONAL

Sarah Bechtel, Weddington (800)

Tracey Manigault, Cox Mill (300 hurdles)

Sherray Parker, Concord (high jump)

2A MIDWEST REGIONAL

Chioma Asiegbunam, Lake Norman Charter (100)

Michaela Gammon, East Lincoln (3200)

Lake Norman Charter 800 relay (Chioma Asiegbunam, Katie Eisley, Jordyn Earl, Ryan Selden, Sheila Allen)

East Lincoln 3200 relay (Olivia Humphrey, Marlene Delgado, Grace Stephian, Hope Hembree, Michaela Gammon)

Taryn Giles-Robinette, East Lincoln (discus)

2A WEST REGIONAL

Brianna Carson, Newton-Conover (100, 200)

Faith Youts, Morganton Patton (800)

Angie Allen, North Lincoln (1600, 3200)

Olivia Correa, North Lincoln (triple jump)

Leanna Seagraves, Draughn (pole vault)

Emily Shain, Lincolnton (shot put)

Full Results

NCHSAA 4A West Regional

NCHSAA 2A MidWest Regional

NCHSAA 2A West Regional

NCHSAA 3A Midwest Regional

NCHSAA 3A West Regional