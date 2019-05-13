NCHSAA Golf: Charlotte Catholic running away in 3A. Jack Heath holds singles lead

Riding with Recruits: Drew Hackett of Charlotte Catholic Charlotte Catholic golfer Drew Hackett, who didn't make the team as a freshman, but eventually made the team and earned conference player of the year honors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Catholic golfer Drew Hackett, who didn't make the team as a freshman, but eventually made the team and earned conference player of the year honors.

Charlotte Catholic’s boys golf team built a monster lead after Day 1 of the N.C. High School Athletic Association championships.

The Cougars are ahead of Clayton by 13 shots (293-306). Marvin Ridge is fourth (316), Cuthbertson seventh (325) and Gastonia Forestview (326) is in eighth place.

Individually, Catholic’s Jack Heath fired a 3-under 69 at the Foxfire Resort and Country Club in Jackson Springs to take a one stroke lead over Clayton senior Brady Hooks. Heath is a junior. Heath’s teammate, Drew Hackett, is in a tie for third at 72.

For the day, Charlotte Catholic’s Heath, Hackett, Alex Campbell and John Fahey combined for a five-over, 293. Campbell carded 75 and Fahey posted 77.

3A Scores

▪ In the 4A Championship, Broughton’s Peter Fountian shot to a three-under-par 69 at Pinehurst No. 8 to grab a one-shot lead over New Bern’s Randall Hudson. Myers Park’s Cole Chambers and Hough’s Zach Gilbert each shot 72 to tie for third.

In the team race, New Bern has a two-shot advantage over Myers Park (299-301). The Bears combined to post an 11-over total through 18 holes, with Hudson, Casey Osiecki, Jack Towarnicky and Caleb Kimbrough all firing sub-80 rounds. With Myers Park just two shots behind, the Mustangs lead a pack of six teams that are within ten shots of the combined lead as the teams prepare for the second and final round tomorrow.

4A Scores

In the 1A Championship, Union Academy’s Caleb Surratt holds a one-shot lead on Highland Tech’s Addison Beam. Surratt fired an even-par 72 at Pinehurst No. 6 in a round that included four birdies. Beam also carded four birdies, but had five bogeys on his round, including three in a row on the third, fourth and fifth holes. Community School of Davidson holds a three-shot lead over East Surry in the race for the team state championship. Scores are compiled by taking the top four scores from a team’s five players in the field. Community School of Davidson was powered by Christian Jarrell’s 4-over, 76. East Surry was led by Landon Barnes who fired an 8-over, 80 to lead his team.

1A Scores

The 2A Championship saw Midway’s Logan Patrick jump out to a two-shot lead after day one over Lake Norman Charter’s Ian Johnson. Patrick shot a one-under, 71, with four birdies on the day while overcoming back-to-back bogeys on the first and second holes. Meanwhile, Johnson’s one-over, 73, has Lake Norman Charter on top of the team competition by thirteen strokes over Midway. All four scoring players for the Knights shot 80 or better in round one, with Carter Busse firing a five-over, 77, and Jace Arko and Will Dalton each carding eight-over rounds of 80.

2A Scores

The NCHSAA contributed to this report