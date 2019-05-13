Prep Insider Blog

NCHSAA, NCISAA playoff scores, pairings (updated 5/13, 9 p.m.)

Myers Park’s baseball team in 2019 Southwestern 4A champions
NORTH CAROLINA

(with game times and days, when available)

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

West

Tuesday’s third round

Pfafftown Reagan (18-5) at Myers Park (24-1), 6

Davie County (16-9) at South Caldwell (20-5)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (17-8) at Mooresville (18-9), 7

Hough (19-9) at Providence (23-3)

East

Tuesday’s third round

Wake Forest Heritage (16-6) at New Bern (22-4)

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-7) at Holly Springs (18-5)

Wilmington Laney (15-9) at Corinth Holders (19-5)

Raleigh Garner (15-9) at Durham Jordan (22-3)

CLASS 3A

West

Tuesday’s third round

Southwest Guilford (20-7) at China Grove Carson (25-2), 7

West Henderson (16-10) at North Gaston (21-5)

Concord Cox Mill (20-6) at Alexander Central (22-7), 7

Marvin Ridge (22-5) at Boiling Springs Crest (26-0), 7

East

Tuesday’s third round

Southeast Guilford (20-7) at Wilmington New Hanover (22-1)

Cleveland-Hunt winner at Fayetteville Sanford (23-2)

Southern Lee (16-5) at Wilson Fike (21-1)

Jacksonville (21-5) at Greenville Conley (23-3)

CLASS 2A

West

Tuesday’s third round

Midway Oak Grove (16-8) at Marshall Madison County (15-8)

Sylva Smoky Mountain (13-9) at West Lincoln (19-7)

North Davidson (18-5) at West Wilkes (23-3)

West Stokes (16-10) at North Lincoln (20-5)

East

Tuesday’s third round

East Bladen (18-6) at N.C. School of Science and Math (15-1)

North Johnston (22-3) at Washington (13-12)

Randleman (23-4) at Whiteville (19-3)

Bunn (19-6) at Ledford (24-2)

CLASS 1A

West

Tuesday’s third round

South Stokes (18-7) at East Surry (23-2)

Roxboro Community (17-4) at Polk County (18-4)

Mount Airy (12-12) at Queens Grant Charter (18-7)

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (20-5) at North Stanly (22-2)

East

Tuesday’s third round

Granville Central (15-8) at Martin Riverside (22-2)

Williamston Bear Grass (21-3) at Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (16-1)

West Columbus (17-6) at Edenton Holmes (17-7)

East Carteret (16-6) at Rosewood (19-3)

BOYS’ LACROSSE

CLASS 4A

Tuesday’s state semifinals

West

Greensboro Page (14-3) at Ardrey Kell (19-2), 7

East

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-3) at Apex Middle Creek (18-2)

CLASS 1A-3A

Tuesday’s state semifinals

West

Marvin Ridge (11-6) at Weddington (14-1), 6:30

East

Chapel Hill (15-3) at Hampstead Topsail (13-5)

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Tuesday’s state semifinals

West

Marvin Ridge (11-4) at Charlotte Catholic (16-4), 5:30

East

East Chapel Hill (17-2) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-3)

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CLASS 4A

West

Wednesday’s third round

East Forsyth (12-5-2) at West Forsyth (21-0), Tues, 6

Greensboro Page (12-3-2) at Myers Park (17-0-2), Wed, 6

Pfafftown Reagan (12-4-1) at Northwest Guilford-Providence winner (play 5/13)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (16-6-1) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (23-0-1), Tues, 7

East

Wednesday’s third round

Wilmington Laney (18-4-1) at Wilmington Hoggard (22-2)

Apex Friendship (11-9) at Apex (10-7-1)

Raleigh Millbrook (12-6-1) vs. Wake Forest Heritage (16-3)

Fuquay-Varina (16-7) at Raleigh Leesville Road (21-0-1)

CLASS 3A

West

Wednesday’s third round

South Iredell (15-5) at Marvin Ridge (20-3), Tues, 6

Boone Watauga (17-4) at Northern Guilford (18-1-1)

Asheville Reynolds (20-2-3) at Skyland Roberson (20-4), Wed, 7

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (13-6) at Charlotte Catholic (16-3-3), Tues, 7:30

East

Wednesday’s third round

Chapel Hill (15-2-4) at Greenville Conley (25-1)

Clayton (20-5) at Fayetteville Terry Sanford (20-0)

Pittsboro Northwood (16-6-1) at Eastern Alamance-East Chapel Hill winner

Jacksonville (14-6-1) at Cameron Union Pines (17-2-1)

CLASS 2A

West

Wednesday’s third round

Black Mountain Owen (27-2-1) at Hendersonville (21-0-1)

Newton Foard (19-2-1) at Belmont South Point (14-1)

East Bend Forbush (16-2-2) at Wilkes Central (21-0)

Monroe Central Academy (18-4) at Lake Norman Charter (20-1)

East

Wednesday’s third round

Siler City Jordan-Matthews (14-7) at Newport Croatan (20-3)

Trinity Wheatmore (15-4) at Clinton (20-4-1)

Kill Devil Hills First Flight (13-7) at Richlands (13-6)

Central Davidson (15-6-1) at Carrboro (14-1-2)

CLASS 1A

West

Wednesday’s third round

Community School of Davidson (13-5-2) at Monroe Union Academy (19-0)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (10-8) at Polk County (12-4-2)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (11-8-1) at Swain County (17-3)

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (17-6) at South Stokes (17-2)

East

Wednesday’s third round

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (14-4-2) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (20-0)

Durham Research Triangle (13-4) at Raleigh Neuse Charter (16-3)

Princeton (15-2) at Raleigh Charter (17-1)

Roxboro Community (15-4) at East Carteret (18-4)

GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

West

Tuesday’s third round

Providence (17-5) at Richmond Senior (15-3)

Pfafftown Reagan (10-11) at South Caldwell (19-3), 6

Olympic at Mooresville (24-3),

Scotland County (12-9) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (17-6)

East

Tuesday’s third round

Fayetteville Britt (14-4) at Winterville South Central (21-3)

Hope Mills South View (13-6) at Wilmington Hoggard (15-7)

Cary Panther Creek (13-4) at Holly Springs (17-4)

Apex Friendship (9-9) at Wake Forest Heritage (17-2)

CLASS 3A

West

Tuesday’s third round

Skyland Roberson (19-2) at Marvin Ridge (17-3), 6

China Grove Carson (17-9) at North Buncombe (19-4)

Monroe Parkwood (14-1) at West Rowan (22-3)

Kannapolis Brown (20-4) at Central Cabarrus (22-3), 6

East

Tuesday’s third round

Harnett Central (14-5) at Greenville Conley (23-1)

Southern Alamance (23-5) at Hampstead Topsail (20-3)

Clayton Cleveland (16-5) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (23-1)

Wilson Fike (13-7) at Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (21-2)

CLASS 2A

West

Tuesday’s third round

West Wilkes (21-4) at West Stanly (22-0)

Valdese Draughn (12-8) at Marshall Madison County (22-1)

Claremont Bunker Hill (12-8) at North Davidson (26-0)

East Rutherford (14-7) at Franklin (21-2)

East

Tuesday’s third round

Wilson Beddingfield (17-7) at Washington (21-0)

Climax Providence Grove (16-5) at Eastern Randolph (20-4)

Currituck County (18-3) at North Johnston (19-5)

Whiteville (19-5) at South Granville (15-2)

CLASS 1A

West

Tuesday’s third round

East Wilkes (17-7) at North Stokes (23-0)

Boonville Starmount (15-9) at South Stanly (21-2)

West Montgomery (17-4) at Robbinsville (21-3)

North Stanly (15-6) at Murphy (16-2)

East

Tuesday’s third round

Perquimans (21-5) at Camden County (22-1)

Vance Charter (15-4) at East Columbus (19-2)

Rosewood (17-7) at Louisburg (14-5)

Martin Riverside (19-2) at Princeton (12-2)

BOYS’ TENNIS

CLASS 4A

West

Monday’s third round

Hough 5, Greensboro Grimsley 4

Myers Park d. Ardrey Kell, score NA

Wednesday’s semifinals

Myers Park (17-3) at Hough (15-0), 4 p.m.

East

Monday’s third round

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 6, Raleigh Broughton 0

Cary Panther Creek (15-2) at Cary Green Hope (13-0), Tues

Wednesday’s semifinals

Ralegh Cardinal Gibbons (26-0) vs. Green Hope/Panther Creek

CLASS 3A

West

Monday’s third round

Concord Cox Mill d. Burlington Williams, score NA

Marvin Ridge 5,Asheville 1

Wednesday’s semifinals

Cox Mill (17-2) at Marvin Ridge (17-3), 4

East

Monday’s third round

Wilmington New Hanover (15-0) at Clayton (16-0)

East Chapel Hill (15-3) at Chapel Hill (16-2)

CLASS 2A

West

Monday’s third round

Salisbury 5, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

East Lincoln 5, Brevard 2

Wednesday’s regional final

East Lincoln (13-3) at Salisbury (21-0)

East

Monday’s third round

Greene Central (18-1) at Clinton (19-1)

Carrboro (10-5) at N.C. School of Science and Math (12-0)

CLASS 1A

West

Monday’s third round

Elkin (16-1) at Lincoln Charter (11-0)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (13-0) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-0)

East

Monday’s third round

Wake Forest Franklin Academy (9-4) at Edenton Holmes (13-5)

Raleigh Charter (19-3) at Durham Research Triangle (16-1)

NCISAA

BASEBALL

Class 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Providence Day (18-6) at High Point Wesleyan (15-4)

Arden Christ School (20-4) at Charlotte Christian (24-6)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Asheville Christian (9-11) at High Point Christian (22-4)

Forsyth Country Day (11-4) at Carmel Christian (10-9)

Class 2A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Westminster Catawba (8-9) at Faith Christian (19-3)

Harrell’s Christian (8-12) at Rocky Mount Academy (15-6)

Class 1A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Merry Hill Lawrence Academy (14-4) at Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy (13-5)

Elizabeth City Albemarle School (7-9) at Wilson Greenfield School (14-6)

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Division 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Raleigh Ravenscroft (12-5) at Arden Christ School (19-2)

Charlotte Country Day (18-5) at Providence Day (17-5)

Division 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Asheville School (7-3) at SouthLake Christian (10-4)

Forsyth Country Day (7-6) at Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (13-4)

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Division 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Durham Academy (10-5) at Charlotte Latin (12-4)

Charlotte Country Day (8-10) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (15-1)

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Class 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Raleigh Ravenscroft (14-3) at Charlotte Latin (16-3-1)

North Raleigh Christian (15-3) at Providence Day (15-3-1)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Caraolina Day (10-3-1) at Hickory Grove (14-2)

Forsyth Country Day (9-4-1) at Arendell Parrott (13-3)

Class 2A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Davidson Day (7-4) at Burlington Christian (14-0)

Hickory Christian (13-1) at Fayetteville Academy (15-1)

Class 1A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Wilson Greenfield School (12-7) at Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy (11-2)

North Hills Christian-Neuse Christian winner at Burlington School (12-3)

GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

Class 4A

Tuesday’s second round

Metrolina Christian (8-8) at HP Wesleyan (7-7)

Providence Day (9-5) at Wake Christian (11-4)

Charlotte Christian (8-7) at North Raleigh Christian (12-2)

Charlotte Country Day (10-9) at Cannon School (11-3)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s second round

Calvary Day (7-6) at Gaston Christian (12-3)

Arendell Parrott (4-8) at Forsyth Country Day (10-6)

Fayetteville Christian (11-2) at Concord First Assembly (7-8)

High Point Christian (3-11) at Hickory Grove (17-1)

Class 2A

May 14 first round

Winston-Salem Salem Baptist (3-6) at Rocky Mount Academy (15-1)

Wayne Christian (7-3) at Goldsboro Faith Christian (7-9)

Harrells Christian (3-12) at Fayetteville Freedom Christian (12-4)

Greenville Oakwood School (5-7) at Roanoke Rapids Halifax Academy (10-5)

Class 1A

May 14 first round

Sanford Lee Christian (3-9) at Merry Hill Lawrence Academy (13-5)

Lasker Northeast Academy (9-7) at Wilmington Cape Fear Christian (8-7)

Hobgood Academy (3-11) at Belhaven Pungo Christian (19-4)

Pantego Terra Ceia Christian (2-11) at Ahoskie Ridgecroft (12-5)

