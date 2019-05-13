NCHSAA, NCISAA playoff scores, pairings (updated 5/13, 9 p.m.)

Myers Park’s baseball team in 2019 Southwestern 4A champions Special to the Observer

NORTH CAROLINA

(with game times and days, when available)

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

West

Tuesday’s third round

Pfafftown Reagan (18-5) at Myers Park (24-1), 6

Davie County (16-9) at South Caldwell (20-5)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (17-8) at Mooresville (18-9), 7

Hough (19-9) at Providence (23-3)

East

Tuesday’s third round

Wake Forest Heritage (16-6) at New Bern (22-4)

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-7) at Holly Springs (18-5)

Wilmington Laney (15-9) at Corinth Holders (19-5)

Raleigh Garner (15-9) at Durham Jordan (22-3)

CLASS 3A

West

Tuesday’s third round

Southwest Guilford (20-7) at China Grove Carson (25-2), 7

West Henderson (16-10) at North Gaston (21-5)

Concord Cox Mill (20-6) at Alexander Central (22-7), 7

Marvin Ridge (22-5) at Boiling Springs Crest (26-0), 7

East

Tuesday’s third round

Southeast Guilford (20-7) at Wilmington New Hanover (22-1)

Cleveland-Hunt winner at Fayetteville Sanford (23-2)

Southern Lee (16-5) at Wilson Fike (21-1)

Jacksonville (21-5) at Greenville Conley (23-3)

CLASS 2A

West

Tuesday’s third round

Midway Oak Grove (16-8) at Marshall Madison County (15-8)

Sylva Smoky Mountain (13-9) at West Lincoln (19-7)

North Davidson (18-5) at West Wilkes (23-3)

West Stokes (16-10) at North Lincoln (20-5)

East

Tuesday’s third round

East Bladen (18-6) at N.C. School of Science and Math (15-1)

North Johnston (22-3) at Washington (13-12)

Randleman (23-4) at Whiteville (19-3)

Bunn (19-6) at Ledford (24-2)

CLASS 1A

West

Tuesday’s third round

South Stokes (18-7) at East Surry (23-2)

Roxboro Community (17-4) at Polk County (18-4)

Mount Airy (12-12) at Queens Grant Charter (18-7)

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (20-5) at North Stanly (22-2)

East

Tuesday’s third round

Granville Central (15-8) at Martin Riverside (22-2)

Williamston Bear Grass (21-3) at Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (16-1)

West Columbus (17-6) at Edenton Holmes (17-7)

East Carteret (16-6) at Rosewood (19-3)

BOYS’ LACROSSE

CLASS 4A

Tuesday’s state semifinals

West

Greensboro Page (14-3) at Ardrey Kell (19-2), 7

East

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-3) at Apex Middle Creek (18-2)

CLASS 1A-3A

Tuesday’s state semifinals

West

Marvin Ridge (11-6) at Weddington (14-1), 6:30

East

Chapel Hill (15-3) at Hampstead Topsail (13-5)

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Tuesday’s state semifinals

West

Marvin Ridge (11-4) at Charlotte Catholic (16-4), 5:30

East

East Chapel Hill (17-2) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-3)

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CLASS 4A

West

Wednesday’s third round

East Forsyth (12-5-2) at West Forsyth (21-0), Tues, 6

Greensboro Page (12-3-2) at Myers Park (17-0-2), Wed, 6

Pfafftown Reagan (12-4-1) at Northwest Guilford-Providence winner (play 5/13)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (16-6-1) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (23-0-1), Tues, 7

East

Wednesday’s third round

Wilmington Laney (18-4-1) at Wilmington Hoggard (22-2)

Apex Friendship (11-9) at Apex (10-7-1)

Raleigh Millbrook (12-6-1) vs. Wake Forest Heritage (16-3)

Fuquay-Varina (16-7) at Raleigh Leesville Road (21-0-1)

CLASS 3A

West

Wednesday’s third round

South Iredell (15-5) at Marvin Ridge (20-3), Tues, 6

Boone Watauga (17-4) at Northern Guilford (18-1-1)

Asheville Reynolds (20-2-3) at Skyland Roberson (20-4), Wed, 7

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (13-6) at Charlotte Catholic (16-3-3), Tues, 7:30

East

Wednesday’s third round

Chapel Hill (15-2-4) at Greenville Conley (25-1)

Clayton (20-5) at Fayetteville Terry Sanford (20-0)

Pittsboro Northwood (16-6-1) at Eastern Alamance-East Chapel Hill winner

Jacksonville (14-6-1) at Cameron Union Pines (17-2-1)

CLASS 2A

West

Wednesday’s third round

Black Mountain Owen (27-2-1) at Hendersonville (21-0-1)

Newton Foard (19-2-1) at Belmont South Point (14-1)

East Bend Forbush (16-2-2) at Wilkes Central (21-0)

Monroe Central Academy (18-4) at Lake Norman Charter (20-1)

East

Wednesday’s third round

Siler City Jordan-Matthews (14-7) at Newport Croatan (20-3)

Trinity Wheatmore (15-4) at Clinton (20-4-1)

Kill Devil Hills First Flight (13-7) at Richlands (13-6)

Central Davidson (15-6-1) at Carrboro (14-1-2)

CLASS 1A

West

Wednesday’s third round

Community School of Davidson (13-5-2) at Monroe Union Academy (19-0)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (10-8) at Polk County (12-4-2)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (11-8-1) at Swain County (17-3)

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (17-6) at South Stokes (17-2)

East

Wednesday’s third round

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (14-4-2) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (20-0)

Durham Research Triangle (13-4) at Raleigh Neuse Charter (16-3)

Princeton (15-2) at Raleigh Charter (17-1)

Roxboro Community (15-4) at East Carteret (18-4)

GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

West

Tuesday’s third round

Providence (17-5) at Richmond Senior (15-3)

Pfafftown Reagan (10-11) at South Caldwell (19-3), 6

Olympic at Mooresville (24-3),

Scotland County (12-9) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (17-6)

East

Tuesday’s third round

Fayetteville Britt (14-4) at Winterville South Central (21-3)

Hope Mills South View (13-6) at Wilmington Hoggard (15-7)

Cary Panther Creek (13-4) at Holly Springs (17-4)

Apex Friendship (9-9) at Wake Forest Heritage (17-2)

CLASS 3A

West

Tuesday’s third round

Skyland Roberson (19-2) at Marvin Ridge (17-3), 6

China Grove Carson (17-9) at North Buncombe (19-4)

Monroe Parkwood (14-1) at West Rowan (22-3)

Kannapolis Brown (20-4) at Central Cabarrus (22-3), 6

East

Tuesday’s third round

Harnett Central (14-5) at Greenville Conley (23-1)

Southern Alamance (23-5) at Hampstead Topsail (20-3)

Clayton Cleveland (16-5) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (23-1)

Wilson Fike (13-7) at Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (21-2)

CLASS 2A

West

Tuesday’s third round

West Wilkes (21-4) at West Stanly (22-0)

Valdese Draughn (12-8) at Marshall Madison County (22-1)

Claremont Bunker Hill (12-8) at North Davidson (26-0)

East Rutherford (14-7) at Franklin (21-2)

East

Tuesday’s third round

Wilson Beddingfield (17-7) at Washington (21-0)

Climax Providence Grove (16-5) at Eastern Randolph (20-4)

Currituck County (18-3) at North Johnston (19-5)

Whiteville (19-5) at South Granville (15-2)

CLASS 1A

West

Tuesday’s third round

East Wilkes (17-7) at North Stokes (23-0)

Boonville Starmount (15-9) at South Stanly (21-2)

West Montgomery (17-4) at Robbinsville (21-3)

North Stanly (15-6) at Murphy (16-2)

East

Tuesday’s third round

Perquimans (21-5) at Camden County (22-1)

Vance Charter (15-4) at East Columbus (19-2)

Rosewood (17-7) at Louisburg (14-5)

Martin Riverside (19-2) at Princeton (12-2)

BOYS’ TENNIS

CLASS 4A

West

Monday’s third round

Hough 5, Greensboro Grimsley 4

Myers Park d. Ardrey Kell, score NA

Wednesday’s semifinals

Myers Park (17-3) at Hough (15-0), 4 p.m.

East

Monday’s third round

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 6, Raleigh Broughton 0

Cary Panther Creek (15-2) at Cary Green Hope (13-0), Tues

Wednesday’s semifinals

Ralegh Cardinal Gibbons (26-0) vs. Green Hope/Panther Creek

CLASS 3A

West

Monday’s third round

Concord Cox Mill d. Burlington Williams, score NA

Marvin Ridge 5,Asheville 1

Wednesday’s semifinals

Cox Mill (17-2) at Marvin Ridge (17-3), 4

East

Monday’s third round

Wilmington New Hanover (15-0) at Clayton (16-0)

East Chapel Hill (15-3) at Chapel Hill (16-2)

CLASS 2A

West

Monday’s third round

Salisbury 5, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

East Lincoln 5, Brevard 2

Wednesday’s regional final

East Lincoln (13-3) at Salisbury (21-0)

East

Monday’s third round

Greene Central (18-1) at Clinton (19-1)

Carrboro (10-5) at N.C. School of Science and Math (12-0)

CLASS 1A

West

Monday’s third round

Elkin (16-1) at Lincoln Charter (11-0)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (13-0) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-0)

East

Monday’s third round

Wake Forest Franklin Academy (9-4) at Edenton Holmes (13-5)

Raleigh Charter (19-3) at Durham Research Triangle (16-1)

NCISAA

BASEBALL

Class 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Providence Day (18-6) at High Point Wesleyan (15-4)

Arden Christ School (20-4) at Charlotte Christian (24-6)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Asheville Christian (9-11) at High Point Christian (22-4)

Forsyth Country Day (11-4) at Carmel Christian (10-9)

Class 2A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Westminster Catawba (8-9) at Faith Christian (19-3)

Harrell’s Christian (8-12) at Rocky Mount Academy (15-6)

Class 1A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Merry Hill Lawrence Academy (14-4) at Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy (13-5)

Elizabeth City Albemarle School (7-9) at Wilson Greenfield School (14-6)

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Division 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Raleigh Ravenscroft (12-5) at Arden Christ School (19-2)

Charlotte Country Day (18-5) at Providence Day (17-5)

Division 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Asheville School (7-3) at SouthLake Christian (10-4)

Forsyth Country Day (7-6) at Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (13-4)

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Division 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Durham Academy (10-5) at Charlotte Latin (12-4)

Charlotte Country Day (8-10) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (15-1)

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Class 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Raleigh Ravenscroft (14-3) at Charlotte Latin (16-3-1)

North Raleigh Christian (15-3) at Providence Day (15-3-1)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Caraolina Day (10-3-1) at Hickory Grove (14-2)

Forsyth Country Day (9-4-1) at Arendell Parrott (13-3)

Class 2A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Davidson Day (7-4) at Burlington Christian (14-0)

Hickory Christian (13-1) at Fayetteville Academy (15-1)

Class 1A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Wilson Greenfield School (12-7) at Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy (11-2)

North Hills Christian-Neuse Christian winner at Burlington School (12-3)

GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

Class 4A

Tuesday’s second round

Metrolina Christian (8-8) at HP Wesleyan (7-7)

Providence Day (9-5) at Wake Christian (11-4)

Charlotte Christian (8-7) at North Raleigh Christian (12-2)

Charlotte Country Day (10-9) at Cannon School (11-3)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s second round

Calvary Day (7-6) at Gaston Christian (12-3)

Arendell Parrott (4-8) at Forsyth Country Day (10-6)

Fayetteville Christian (11-2) at Concord First Assembly (7-8)

High Point Christian (3-11) at Hickory Grove (17-1)

Class 2A

May 14 first round

Winston-Salem Salem Baptist (3-6) at Rocky Mount Academy (15-1)

Wayne Christian (7-3) at Goldsboro Faith Christian (7-9)

Harrells Christian (3-12) at Fayetteville Freedom Christian (12-4)

Greenville Oakwood School (5-7) at Roanoke Rapids Halifax Academy (10-5)

Class 1A

May 14 first round

Sanford Lee Christian (3-9) at Merry Hill Lawrence Academy (13-5)

Lasker Northeast Academy (9-7) at Wilmington Cape Fear Christian (8-7)

Hobgood Academy (3-11) at Belhaven Pungo Christian (19-4)

Pantego Terra Ceia Christian (2-11) at Ahoskie Ridgecroft (12-5)