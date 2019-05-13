Prep Insider Blog
NCHSAA, NCISAA playoff scores, pairings (updated 5/13, 9 p.m.)
NORTH CAROLINA
(with game times and days, when available)
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
West
Tuesday’s third round
Pfafftown Reagan (18-5) at Myers Park (24-1), 6
Davie County (16-9) at South Caldwell (20-5)
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (17-8) at Mooresville (18-9), 7
Hough (19-9) at Providence (23-3)
East
Tuesday’s third round
Wake Forest Heritage (16-6) at New Bern (22-4)
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-7) at Holly Springs (18-5)
Wilmington Laney (15-9) at Corinth Holders (19-5)
Raleigh Garner (15-9) at Durham Jordan (22-3)
CLASS 3A
West
Tuesday’s third round
Southwest Guilford (20-7) at China Grove Carson (25-2), 7
West Henderson (16-10) at North Gaston (21-5)
Concord Cox Mill (20-6) at Alexander Central (22-7), 7
Marvin Ridge (22-5) at Boiling Springs Crest (26-0), 7
East
Tuesday’s third round
Southeast Guilford (20-7) at Wilmington New Hanover (22-1)
Cleveland-Hunt winner at Fayetteville Sanford (23-2)
Southern Lee (16-5) at Wilson Fike (21-1)
Jacksonville (21-5) at Greenville Conley (23-3)
CLASS 2A
West
Tuesday’s third round
Midway Oak Grove (16-8) at Marshall Madison County (15-8)
Sylva Smoky Mountain (13-9) at West Lincoln (19-7)
North Davidson (18-5) at West Wilkes (23-3)
West Stokes (16-10) at North Lincoln (20-5)
East
Tuesday’s third round
East Bladen (18-6) at N.C. School of Science and Math (15-1)
North Johnston (22-3) at Washington (13-12)
Randleman (23-4) at Whiteville (19-3)
Bunn (19-6) at Ledford (24-2)
CLASS 1A
West
Tuesday’s third round
South Stokes (18-7) at East Surry (23-2)
Roxboro Community (17-4) at Polk County (18-4)
Mount Airy (12-12) at Queens Grant Charter (18-7)
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (20-5) at North Stanly (22-2)
East
Tuesday’s third round
Granville Central (15-8) at Martin Riverside (22-2)
Williamston Bear Grass (21-3) at Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (16-1)
West Columbus (17-6) at Edenton Holmes (17-7)
East Carteret (16-6) at Rosewood (19-3)
BOYS’ LACROSSE
CLASS 4A
Tuesday’s state semifinals
West
Greensboro Page (14-3) at Ardrey Kell (19-2), 7
East
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-3) at Apex Middle Creek (18-2)
CLASS 1A-3A
Tuesday’s state semifinals
West
Marvin Ridge (11-6) at Weddington (14-1), 6:30
East
Chapel Hill (15-3) at Hampstead Topsail (13-5)
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Tuesday’s state semifinals
West
Marvin Ridge (11-4) at Charlotte Catholic (16-4), 5:30
East
East Chapel Hill (17-2) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-3)
GIRLS’ SOCCER
CLASS 4A
West
Wednesday’s third round
East Forsyth (12-5-2) at West Forsyth (21-0), Tues, 6
Greensboro Page (12-3-2) at Myers Park (17-0-2), Wed, 6
Pfafftown Reagan (12-4-1) at Northwest Guilford-Providence winner (play 5/13)
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (16-6-1) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (23-0-1), Tues, 7
East
Wednesday’s third round
Wilmington Laney (18-4-1) at Wilmington Hoggard (22-2)
Apex Friendship (11-9) at Apex (10-7-1)
Raleigh Millbrook (12-6-1) vs. Wake Forest Heritage (16-3)
Fuquay-Varina (16-7) at Raleigh Leesville Road (21-0-1)
CLASS 3A
West
Wednesday’s third round
South Iredell (15-5) at Marvin Ridge (20-3), Tues, 6
Boone Watauga (17-4) at Northern Guilford (18-1-1)
Asheville Reynolds (20-2-3) at Skyland Roberson (20-4), Wed, 7
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (13-6) at Charlotte Catholic (16-3-3), Tues, 7:30
East
Wednesday’s third round
Chapel Hill (15-2-4) at Greenville Conley (25-1)
Clayton (20-5) at Fayetteville Terry Sanford (20-0)
Pittsboro Northwood (16-6-1) at Eastern Alamance-East Chapel Hill winner
Jacksonville (14-6-1) at Cameron Union Pines (17-2-1)
CLASS 2A
West
Wednesday’s third round
Black Mountain Owen (27-2-1) at Hendersonville (21-0-1)
Newton Foard (19-2-1) at Belmont South Point (14-1)
East Bend Forbush (16-2-2) at Wilkes Central (21-0)
Monroe Central Academy (18-4) at Lake Norman Charter (20-1)
East
Wednesday’s third round
Siler City Jordan-Matthews (14-7) at Newport Croatan (20-3)
Trinity Wheatmore (15-4) at Clinton (20-4-1)
Kill Devil Hills First Flight (13-7) at Richlands (13-6)
Central Davidson (15-6-1) at Carrboro (14-1-2)
CLASS 1A
West
Wednesday’s third round
Community School of Davidson (13-5-2) at Monroe Union Academy (19-0)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (10-8) at Polk County (12-4-2)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (11-8-1) at Swain County (17-3)
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (17-6) at South Stokes (17-2)
East
Wednesday’s third round
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (14-4-2) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (20-0)
Durham Research Triangle (13-4) at Raleigh Neuse Charter (16-3)
Princeton (15-2) at Raleigh Charter (17-1)
Roxboro Community (15-4) at East Carteret (18-4)
GIRLS’ SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
West
Tuesday’s third round
Providence (17-5) at Richmond Senior (15-3)
Pfafftown Reagan (10-11) at South Caldwell (19-3), 6
Olympic at Mooresville (24-3),
Scotland County (12-9) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (17-6)
East
Tuesday’s third round
Fayetteville Britt (14-4) at Winterville South Central (21-3)
Hope Mills South View (13-6) at Wilmington Hoggard (15-7)
Cary Panther Creek (13-4) at Holly Springs (17-4)
Apex Friendship (9-9) at Wake Forest Heritage (17-2)
CLASS 3A
West
Tuesday’s third round
Skyland Roberson (19-2) at Marvin Ridge (17-3), 6
China Grove Carson (17-9) at North Buncombe (19-4)
Monroe Parkwood (14-1) at West Rowan (22-3)
Kannapolis Brown (20-4) at Central Cabarrus (22-3), 6
East
Tuesday’s third round
Harnett Central (14-5) at Greenville Conley (23-1)
Southern Alamance (23-5) at Hampstead Topsail (20-3)
Clayton Cleveland (16-5) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (23-1)
Wilson Fike (13-7) at Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (21-2)
CLASS 2A
West
Tuesday’s third round
West Wilkes (21-4) at West Stanly (22-0)
Valdese Draughn (12-8) at Marshall Madison County (22-1)
Claremont Bunker Hill (12-8) at North Davidson (26-0)
East Rutherford (14-7) at Franklin (21-2)
East
Tuesday’s third round
Wilson Beddingfield (17-7) at Washington (21-0)
Climax Providence Grove (16-5) at Eastern Randolph (20-4)
Currituck County (18-3) at North Johnston (19-5)
Whiteville (19-5) at South Granville (15-2)
CLASS 1A
West
Tuesday’s third round
East Wilkes (17-7) at North Stokes (23-0)
Boonville Starmount (15-9) at South Stanly (21-2)
West Montgomery (17-4) at Robbinsville (21-3)
North Stanly (15-6) at Murphy (16-2)
East
Tuesday’s third round
Perquimans (21-5) at Camden County (22-1)
Vance Charter (15-4) at East Columbus (19-2)
Rosewood (17-7) at Louisburg (14-5)
Martin Riverside (19-2) at Princeton (12-2)
BOYS’ TENNIS
CLASS 4A
West
Monday’s third round
Hough 5, Greensboro Grimsley 4
Myers Park d. Ardrey Kell, score NA
Wednesday’s semifinals
Myers Park (17-3) at Hough (15-0), 4 p.m.
East
Monday’s third round
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 6, Raleigh Broughton 0
Cary Panther Creek (15-2) at Cary Green Hope (13-0), Tues
Wednesday’s semifinals
Ralegh Cardinal Gibbons (26-0) vs. Green Hope/Panther Creek
CLASS 3A
West
Monday’s third round
Concord Cox Mill d. Burlington Williams, score NA
Marvin Ridge 5,Asheville 1
Wednesday’s semifinals
Cox Mill (17-2) at Marvin Ridge (17-3), 4
East
Monday’s third round
Wilmington New Hanover (15-0) at Clayton (16-0)
East Chapel Hill (15-3) at Chapel Hill (16-2)
CLASS 2A
West
Monday’s third round
Salisbury 5, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
East Lincoln 5, Brevard 2
Wednesday’s regional final
East Lincoln (13-3) at Salisbury (21-0)
East
Monday’s third round
Greene Central (18-1) at Clinton (19-1)
Carrboro (10-5) at N.C. School of Science and Math (12-0)
CLASS 1A
West
Monday’s third round
Elkin (16-1) at Lincoln Charter (11-0)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (13-0) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-0)
East
Monday’s third round
Wake Forest Franklin Academy (9-4) at Edenton Holmes (13-5)
Raleigh Charter (19-3) at Durham Research Triangle (16-1)
NCISAA
BASEBALL
Class 4A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Providence Day (18-6) at High Point Wesleyan (15-4)
Arden Christ School (20-4) at Charlotte Christian (24-6)
Class 3A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Asheville Christian (9-11) at High Point Christian (22-4)
Forsyth Country Day (11-4) at Carmel Christian (10-9)
Class 2A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Westminster Catawba (8-9) at Faith Christian (19-3)
Harrell’s Christian (8-12) at Rocky Mount Academy (15-6)
Class 1A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Merry Hill Lawrence Academy (14-4) at Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy (13-5)
Elizabeth City Albemarle School (7-9) at Wilson Greenfield School (14-6)
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Division 1
Tuesday’s semifinals
Raleigh Ravenscroft (12-5) at Arden Christ School (19-2)
Charlotte Country Day (18-5) at Providence Day (17-5)
Division 2
Tuesday’s semifinals
Asheville School (7-3) at SouthLake Christian (10-4)
Forsyth Country Day (7-6) at Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (13-4)
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Division 1
Tuesday’s semifinals
Durham Academy (10-5) at Charlotte Latin (12-4)
Charlotte Country Day (8-10) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (15-1)
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Class 4A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Raleigh Ravenscroft (14-3) at Charlotte Latin (16-3-1)
North Raleigh Christian (15-3) at Providence Day (15-3-1)
Class 3A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Caraolina Day (10-3-1) at Hickory Grove (14-2)
Forsyth Country Day (9-4-1) at Arendell Parrott (13-3)
Class 2A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Davidson Day (7-4) at Burlington Christian (14-0)
Hickory Christian (13-1) at Fayetteville Academy (15-1)
Class 1A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Wilson Greenfield School (12-7) at Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy (11-2)
North Hills Christian-Neuse Christian winner at Burlington School (12-3)
GIRLS’ SOFTBALL
Class 4A
Tuesday’s second round
Metrolina Christian (8-8) at HP Wesleyan (7-7)
Providence Day (9-5) at Wake Christian (11-4)
Charlotte Christian (8-7) at North Raleigh Christian (12-2)
Charlotte Country Day (10-9) at Cannon School (11-3)
Class 3A
Tuesday’s second round
Calvary Day (7-6) at Gaston Christian (12-3)
Arendell Parrott (4-8) at Forsyth Country Day (10-6)
Fayetteville Christian (11-2) at Concord First Assembly (7-8)
High Point Christian (3-11) at Hickory Grove (17-1)
Class 2A
May 14 first round
Winston-Salem Salem Baptist (3-6) at Rocky Mount Academy (15-1)
Wayne Christian (7-3) at Goldsboro Faith Christian (7-9)
Harrells Christian (3-12) at Fayetteville Freedom Christian (12-4)
Greenville Oakwood School (5-7) at Roanoke Rapids Halifax Academy (10-5)
Class 1A
May 14 first round
Sanford Lee Christian (3-9) at Merry Hill Lawrence Academy (13-5)
Lasker Northeast Academy (9-7) at Wilmington Cape Fear Christian (8-7)
Hobgood Academy (3-11) at Belhaven Pungo Christian (19-4)
Pantego Terra Ceia Christian (2-11) at Ahoskie Ridgecroft (12-5)
