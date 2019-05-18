Providence Day girls defeat Charlotte Latin in OT to win NCISAA soccer championship

Riding with Recruits: Shariah Gaddy South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019.

Providence Day finally got the measure of rival Charlotte Latin in the biggest girls’ soccer match of the season.

The Chargers overcame a rough start to beat the Hawks 3-1 in overtime in the NCISAA 4A title game at Patten Stadium to snap Latin’s four-year run as state champion and flip the results from the last two title games. Providence Day, the second seed, controlled possession, outshooting Latin 29-11.

The Chargers conceded the first goal when Latin’s Sarah Watson drilled home Brooke Vellavia’s cross inside the near post eight minutes into the match, but responded in the 37th on Maggie Carabell’s equalizer from 4 yards. Neither side scored in the second half, although Providence Day controlled possession most of the way. The Chargers broke through in the 88th minute when Katerina Peroulas won control of the ball, wheeled and fired the go-ahead goal from 10 yards out and added Petra Caldwell’s insurance tally in the 98th by converting a defensive lapse in Latin’s goal box.

Records: Providence Day 17-3-1; Charlotte Latin16-4-1.

Three who mattered

Anna Callaway: The Latin forward pressured Providence Day’s defense with several energetic runs, especially in the first half when the Hawks controlled tempo early.

Marissa Hart: Providence Day’s midfielder was a factor in getting the ball upfield for the Chargers, setting the pace in the attacking third of the field.

Katerina Peroulas: The sophomore forward scored the game-winning goal, and combined with midfielder Maggie Carabell, sparked Providence Day’s attack.

Worth mentioning

▪ Providence Day keeper Grace Godwin was credited with 19 saves while Latin’s Ruthie Jones was credited with 11.

▪ Officials called for hydration breaks midway through both halves to give players a chance to recuperate in the 90-degree heat.

▪ The teams split the regular season series, with Providence Day winning 3-2 in overtime on April 4 and Providence Day winning a penalty-kick shootout after a 2-2 draw on April 23.

▪ The last time a school other than Providence Day and Latin squared off the championship was in 2016 when the Hawks beat Cary Academy.