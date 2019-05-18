Spring Sports: Marvin Ridge, Central Cabarrus softball headed to 1-2 regional showdown

Marvin Ridge’s softball team Special to the Observer

It will be No. 1 vs. No. 2 for the Western Regional 3A softball championship next week, after top-seeded Marvin Ridge and second seed Central Cabarrus captured fourth-round playoff victories Friday night.





Marvin Ridge blanked visiting North Buncombe 9-0, while Central Cabarrus got past Monroe Parkwood 4-3.

The 4A Western Regional finals will pit fifth-seeded South Caldwell against third seed Mooresville. South Caldwell eliminated Mecklenburg County’s last softball survivor, Providence, by an 11-3 score. Mooresville beat Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 9-3 on Thursday.

In 2A, undefeated West Stanly rolled along, beating Marshall Madison County 3-1.

Girls’ soccer

3A PLAYOFFS

Northern Guilford 1, Marvin Ridge 0: The visitors scored the winning goal with one minute remaining. Marvin Ridge, the region’s top seed, finished with a 21-4 record. Northern Guilford will play for the Western Regional title against the winner of Saturday’s Waxhaw Cuthbertson-Skyland Roberson match.

1A PLAYOFFS

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 4, South Stokes 3, OT: The Raptors (13-8-1) continued to pull surprises, knocking off the host Sauras (18-3). Laken Gallman scored twice in regulation, which ended in a 2-2 tie. South Stokes scored in the first 10-minute overtime period, but the Raptors tied it in the second overtime. Mountain Island Charter then won in sudden-death overtime. The Raptors will travel to the winner of Saturday’s Polk County-Monroe Union Academy winner for the Western Regional title.

Girls’ softball

4A PLAYOFFS

Mooresville 9, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3: Hickory Ridge’s Ally Todaro slammed a pair of home runs, but Mooresville scored five runs in the fifth inning and pulled away. Winning pitcher Kali Morton scattered four hits and struck out seven. Hickory Ridge finished 18-7.

South Caldwell 11, Providence 3: The Spartans; Addison Blair hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Catherine Huggins added a three-run double in the sixth. Lili Bowen scored Providence’s first run and batted in the second. Providence finished with a 17-6 record.

3A PLAYOFFS

Central Cabarrus 4, Monroe Parkwood 3: Central Cabarrus scored all its runs in the second inning and held on. Baily Ruble drove in two runs, and Riley Tucker hit a single and double. Peytenn Yoder homered for Parkwood, and Cassidy Vance had two hits. Parkwood finished 15-7.

Marvin Ridge 9, North Buncombe 0: Jessica Davis and Katriel Williams each had two-run singles, and Gabby Baylog pitched a two-hitter, striking out 10. Davis drove in three runs in the game, and Taylor Walker had three hits.

2A PLAYOFFS

West Stanly 3, Marshall Madison County 1: Shelby Burton slammed a two-run home run, giving the Colts a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Jordan Hatch tossed a one-hitter and struck out 16. This is the third time West Stanly (24-0) has reached the regional finals in the last eight years. The Colts will face Franklin for the regional title.

1A PLAYOFFS

North Stokes 6, South Stanly 5: South Stanly rallied from a 5-2 deficit, tying the game in the fifth inning, but unbeaten North Stokes (25-0) got the winning run in the sixth. South Stanly finished 22-3.

Robbinsville 11, North Stanly 3: Robbinsville’s Grace Burchfield homered and drove in five runs, and North Stanly finished with a 16-7 record.

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Concord Cannon School 6, North Raleigh Christian 4: The Cougars trailed 4-3 but scored a run in the fifth inning and added two in the seventh, winning this first-round game.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 24, Wake Christian 5, 5 innings: The Warriors scored 13 times in the fifth inning for the first-round victory.

Cannon School 2, Metrolina Christian 1: Cannon School moved into Saturday’s finals, as Gabby Holloway pitched a one-hitter. Angel Brown and Lauren Skolaris had RBI hits for the Cougars. Metrolina Christian will play Saturday morning against North Raleigh Christian in an elimination game, with the winner then facing Cannon School for the championship.

NCISAA 3A PLAYOFFS

Fayetteville Christian 2, Hickory Grove Christian 1: Hickory Grove was dropped into the losers’ bracket.

Gaston Christian 4, Forsyth Country Day 3: Gaston Christian scored a come-from-behind victory in the first round.

Hickory Grove Christian 11, Forsyth Country Day 1: The Lions scored six times in the fourth inning for a 7-1 lead, then added four runs in the fifth. Hickory Grove will face Fayetteville Christian in a rematch Saturday morning in an elimination game.

Gaston Christian 1, Fayetteville Christian 0: Gaston Christian moved within one victory of repeating as state champion, scoring this narrow victory. The Eagles scored the winning run in the seventh inning and will face the Hickory Grove Christian-Fayetteville Christian winner at noon Saturday for the championship.

