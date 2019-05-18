Prep Baseball Roundup: Lincoln County rivals advance to 2A West regionals

Mooresville upsets Providence in NCHSAA baseball quarters Mooresville built a big lead at No. 2 seed Providence and then held on for a wild win that sent the Blue Devils to the regional finals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mooresville built a big lead at No. 2 seed Providence and then held on for a wild win that sent the Blue Devils to the regional finals.

It will be an all-Lincoln County 2A West Regional final series, after both West Lincoln and North Lincoln scored playoff victories Friday night.





North Lincoln advanced with a 7-0 blanking of North Davidson. West Lincoln eliminated Midway Oak Grove 4-3.

The teams tied for the regular-season championship in the South Fork 2A Conference, but North Lincoln captured the conference tournament title. North Lincoln and West Lincoln, which will meet in a best-of-three series next week for a berth in the state finals, split a pair of regular-season games.

Friday’s top performers

J.B. Awolowo (Charlotte Christian): Awolowo hit a home run as the Knights rallied for a 6-4 victory at High Point Wesleyan in the opener of the best-of-3 private schools’ 4A championship series.

Luke Barringer (China Grove Carson): Barringer, a senior, drove in four runs with a single, double and two home runs, and his team blanked North Gaston 10-0 in the 3A playoffs.

Kyle McKernan (Marvin Ridge): McKernan worked 5.2 innings for the victory, as the Mavericks beat Alexander Central 8-1 in the 3A playoffs.

Friday’s other results

4A PLAYOFFS

Mooresville 5, Providence 4: The Blue Devils moved into the Western Regional finals, surviving a last-inning comeback bid by host Providence. The Panthers, who finished 25-4, loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh but didn’t score.

Pfafftown Reagan 7, South Caldwell 0: Reagan advanced to the Western Regional finals behind the pitching of Will Rice, who allowed only one hit in six innings and struck out seven. South Caldwell finished with a 22-6 record.

3A PLAYOFFS

China Grove Carson 10, North Gaston 0, 6 innings: Luke Barringer slammed a single, a double and two home runs, and Cole Hales had three hits and two RBI for Jesse Carson. Winning pitcher Deacon Wike allowed four hits in six innings. North Gaston finished with a 22-6 record.

Marvin Ridge 8, Alexander Central 1: The Mavericks moved into the Western Regional finals against China Grove Carson, as winning pitcher Kyle McKernan worked 5.2 strong innings and Henry Jackson smacked three hits. Marvin Ridge broke it open with seven runs in the fifth inning. The Mavericks had only three hits in that inning, but took advantage of three Cougar errors, three walks, and a hit-by-pitch. Alexander Central finished 23-8.

2A PLAYOFFS

North Lincoln 7, North Davidson 0: The Knights won their eighth in a row, scoring four times in the bottom of the first inning and pulling away.

West Lincoln 4, Midway Oak Grove 3: West Lincoln’s Seth Willis pitched a complete-game victory. West Lincoln’s winning run came on an infield RBI single by Dylan Smith.

1A PLAYOFFS

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 10, Queens Grant Charter 5: Uwharrie Charter advanced to its first regional final and eliminated Queens Grant Charter for the second straight year. Queens Grant Charter finished its most successful season 19-8. The Stallions fell behind early, with Jonathan Weaver and Bryson Hamlet slugging home runs for Uwharrie Charter.

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Christian 6, High Point Wesleyan 4: The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 championship series in High Point. Trailing 4-1, Charlotte Christian scored four times in the top of the fifth inning and stayed ahead. J.B. Awolowo homered, and J.T. Killen, Brett Adams, Matt Siverling and J.D. Suarez each had two hits. Game 2 is at noon Saturday, with a third game (if needed) to follow.

NCISAA 3A PLAYOFFS

High Point Christian 5, Carmel Christian 2: Carmel Christian dropped the opener of the best-of-3 title series in High Point, as the hosts’ Chase Britton fired a three-hitter.

