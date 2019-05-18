Cardinal Gibbons stops Ardrey Kell in 4A lacrosse final

Cardinal Gibbons beat Ardrey Kell to win the N.C. 4A lacrosse title Saturday Special to the Observer

Raleigh’s Cardinal Gibbons High School is -- again -- king of N.C. lacrosse.

Gibbons pulled away from Ardrey Kell Saturday to win the 2019 state championship 12-5. It was Gibbons’ fourth state championship and its first since 2016.

Ardrey Kell was in the finals for the first time in school history.

Gibbons controlled most of the possession during the afternoon, led by championship MVP Nick Gorman who was 18 for 18 at face-offs. Gorman was named the game MVP.

Cardinal Gibbons struck first in the opening quarter as Will Stock ripped one past the keeper to put the Crusaders up 1-0 after 2:20 of play. The Knights responded with two goals of their own, both scored by Ardrey Kell senior Adam Tibbals. Ardrey Kell’s lead was short lived as the Crusaders added two goals from Will Stock and Joe Torres to go up 3-2 after one quarter.











The Crusaders tacked on five more goals in the second quarter and continued their dominance in the second half, running away for an easy win.

Ardrey Kell finished the season 19-3 on the year. The Knights had a perfect 6-0 record in conference play.











Cardinal Gibbons completed the season with an 18-4 record, while staying undefeated in conference play, 12-0.