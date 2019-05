Myers Park, Marvin Ridge, Salisbury fall in NCHSAA dual team tennis finals

Green Hope beat Myers Park in the 4A dual team tennis final Saturday Special to the Observer

Three Observer-area teams played for N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships Saturday.

All three teams lost in the final round.

▪ In the 4A finals, Myers Park fell 5-0 to Cary Green Hope. Myers Park’s Jake Wallihan won a sportsmanship award. Myers Park ended its season 18-4. Green Hope finished at 16-0.

▪ In 3A, Clayton finished a 19-0 unbeaten season, beating Marvin Ridge 5-2. Marvin Ridge f inished 18-4 and Mason Burns won a sportsmanship award.

▪ In 2A, Clinton (22-1) beat previously unbeaten Salisbury (22-1) 5-4. Salisbury’s Ethan McGee won a sportmanship award.

1A Men’s Dual Team Tennis Championship

Research Triangle (20-1) def. Bishop McGuinness (17-1) 5-2

Burlington Tennis Center, Burlington, NC

Singles Pairings

#1 – John Hankinson (Research Triangle) def. Henry Kirby (Bishop McGuinness) 6-3, 6-2

#2 – Sebastian Rodriguez (Research Triangle) def. Sam McDonald (Bishop McGuinness) 6-0, 6-1

#3 – Ronik Grewal (Research Triangle) def. Alex Chinnasami (Bishop McGuinness) 6-3, 6-2

#4 – Lucas Trepanier (Research Triangle) def. Jimmy Dasher (Bishop McGuinness) 6-1, 6-4

#5 – Bobby Peters (Bishop McGuinness) def. Namh Lahade (Research Triangle) 4-6, 6-4, 10-4

#6 – Ivo Pestana (Bishop McGuinness) def. Ahaan Patkar (Research Triangle) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles Pairings

#1 – Sebastian Rodriguez & Ronik Grewal (Research Triangle) def. Henry Kirby & Alex Chinnasami (Bishop McGuinness) 10-3

#2 – John Hankinson & Lucas Trepanier (Research Triangle) led Sam McDonald & Jimmy Dasher (Bishop McGuinness) 9-2, dnf

#3 – Namh Lahade & Ahaan Patkar (Research Triangle) vs. Bobby Peters & Ivo Pestana (Bishop McGuinness) tied 8-8, dnf

MVP: Ronik Grewal (Research Triangle)

Sportsmanship Awards: John Hankinson (Research Triangle) & Alex Chinnasami (Bishop McGuinness)















2A Men’s Dual Team Tennis Championship

Clinton (22-1) def. Salisbury (22-1) 5-4

Burlington Tennis Center, Burlington, NC

Singles Pairings

#1 – Roarke Burton (Salisbury) def. Lukas Jerez (Clinton) 6-0, 6-1

#2 – Alexandre Haran (Clinton) def. Ethan McGee (Salisbury) 6-1, 6-1

#3 – Cooper Brewen (Clinton) def. Sean Archer (Salisbury) 6-2, 6-0

#4 – Camden Thompson (Clinton) def. Leo Schiavinato (Salisbury) 2-6, 6-3, 10-5

#5 – Jander Rodas (Salisbury) def. Peter Darden (Clinton) 6-1, 6-2

#6 – Juan Salazar (Salisbury) def. Ty Randleman (Clinton) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles Pairings

#1 – Alexandre Haran & Cooper Brewen (Clinton) def. Roarke Burton & Juan Salazar (Salisbury) 10-2

#2 – Sean Archer & Leo Schiavinato (Salisbury) def. Lukas Jerez & Ty Randleman (Clinton) 10-2

#3 – Camden Thompson & Peter Darden (Clinton) def. Jander Rodas & Ethan McGee (Salisbury) 10-5

MVP: Cooper Brewen (Clinton)

Sportsmanship Awards: Ethan McGee (Salisbury) & Lukas Jerez (Clinton)















3A Men’s Dual Team Tennis Championship

Clayton (19-0) def. Marvin Ridge (18-4) 5-2

Burlington Tennis Center, Burlington, NC

Singles Pairings

#1 – Banks Evans (Clayton) def. Rish Reddy (Marvin Ridge) 6-1, 6-0

#2 – Sam Jones (Clayton) def. Ethan Traub (Marvin Ridge) 6-4, 6-4

#3 – Foster Evans (Clayton) def. Jason Traub (Marvin Ridge) 6-1, 6-0

#4 – Ben Jones (Clayton) def. James Issa (Marvin Ridge) 6-2, 0-6, 10-4

#5 – Drew Metz (Marvin Ridge) def. Jacob Granger (Clayton) 6-4, 6-2

#6 – Hari Vijay (Marvin Ridge) def. Tye Sasser (Clayton) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles Pairings

#1 – Sam Jones & Foster Evans (Clayton) def. Rish Reddy & Jason Traub (Marvin Ridge) 10-2

#2 – Banks Evans & Jacob Granger (Clayton) led Ethan Traub & James Issa (Marvin Ridge) 9-3, dnf

#3 – Mason Burns & Hari Vijay (Marvin Ridge) led Ben Jones & Tye Sasser (Clayton) 8-2, dnf

MVP: Banks Evans (Clayton)

Sportsmanship Awards: Sam Jones (Clayton) & Mason Burns (Marvin Ridge)















4A Men’s Dual Team Tennis Championship

Green Hope (16-0) def. Myers Park (18-4) 5-0

Burlington Tennis Center, Burlington, NC

Singles Pairings

#1 – Will Mayew (Green Hope) def. Mark Dillon (Myers Park) 4-6, 6-0, 10-4

#2 – Waleed Qadir (Green Hope) def. Sam Dean (Myers Park) 4-6, 6-0, 10-3

#3 – Vivek Ramesh (Green Hope) def. Charlie Reiney (Myers Park) 6-2, 6-1

#4 – Ryan Xiao (Green Hope) def. Adam Solis (Myers Park) 6-1, 6-2

#5 – Veneet Ramesh (Green Hope) led Justin Williams (Myers Park) 6-3, 6-6 (1-0) dnf

#6 – Amit Garine (Green Hope) def. Ben Richards (Myers Park) 6-4, 6-2

MVP: Waleed Qadir

Sportsmanship Awards: Jake Wallihan (Myers Park) & Ryan Xiao (Green Hope)