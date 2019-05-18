Providence Day, Victory Christian run to NCISAA state track championships Saturday

Providence Day’s girls track team won the NCISAA Division I state title Saturday Special to the Observer

Three Observer-area teams won N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state track championships Saturday.

Providence Day’s girls won the Division I state championship and Victory Christian won the Division III boys and girls championships.

Victory Christian girls’ star Jurnee Coleman won the long lump, 300 hurdles and 100 hurdles. She also ran on the winning 400-meter relay team. On the boys’ side, Tyreke Thompson won the triple jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Observer-area Division I boys state champions

Adam Roupas, Providence Day, 300 hurdles

Christian Landis, Providence Day, 3200

Wisdom Asaboro, Covenant Day, shot put

John Archer, Charlotte Country Day, discus

Spencer Wood, Providence Day, triple jump

Marcus Woods, Charlotte Country Day, 100, 200

Worth Hinshaw, Charlotte Latin, 1600

Providence Day 400 relay (Ben Joyner, Adam Roupas, Kelechi Eziri, Olufemi Cole)

Observer-area Division I girls state champions

Mia Biehler, Cannon, discus

Taylor Pouges, Metrolina Christian, long jump

Madeleine Pease, Charlotte Latin, high jump

Charlotte Country Day 3200 relay (Linda Fonville, Clarkson Graham, Kathryn Leighty, Sophie Spada)

Lydia Pinto, Cannon, shot put

Abby Goad, Charlotte Christian, triple jump

Daphne Bogert, Metrolina Christian, pole vault

Falon Spearman, Providence Day, 100 hurdles

Kaia Putman, Charlotte Country Day, 100, 200

Clarkson Graham, Charlotte Country Day, 400

Bryce Menichiella, Charlotte Country Day, 800

Providence Day 800 relay (Reagan Peterson, Camille Hough, Myah Gabriel, Camryn Taylor)

Providence Day 1600 relay (Camryn Taylor, Reagan Peterson, Leah Horwitz, Falon Spearman)

Observer-area Division II boys state champions

Barja Walker, Hickory Grove, 100, 200

Connor Nanney, Gaston Christian, 1600

Isaac Cox, Hickory Grove, 300 hurdles

Observer-area Division III boys state champions

Caleb Coleman, Victory Christian, long jump

Tyreke Thompson, Victory Christian, triple jump, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Willl Miller, Hickory Christian, high jump

Travion Smith, Victory Christian, 100, 200

Mitchell Zammitti, Davidson Day, 1600

Northside Christian 400 relay (Alex Natalenko, Samuel Creek, Chan Park, Malachi Rennix)

Victory Christian 1600 relay (Caleb Coleman, Travion Smith, Kyron Forte, Adarius Erwin)

Bryce Scott, Gaston Day, 400

Observer-area Division III girls state champions

Varvar Papakonstantinou, Victory Christian, discus

Jurnee Coleman, Victory Christian, long jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Inshanae Smith, Victory Christian, high jump, 100

Victory Christian 800 relay (Melanie Charles Chirinos, Assiyah Mitchell, Zoe Gool, Alexander Cameron)

Victory Christian 400 relay (Melanie Charles Chirinos, Assiyah Mitchell, Jurnee Coleman, Inshanae Smith)

Victory Christian 1600 relay (Zaria Gool, Harmony WHite, Alexandra Cameron, Hannah Goodwin)

Portia Shouse, Gaston Day, 200

Complete Results

NCISAA Division I

NCISAA Division II

NCISAA Division III