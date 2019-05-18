Prep Insider Blog
Providence Day, Victory Christian run to NCISAA state track championships Saturday
Three Observer-area teams won N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state track championships Saturday.
Providence Day’s girls won the Division I state championship and Victory Christian won the Division III boys and girls championships.
Victory Christian girls’ star Jurnee Coleman won the long lump, 300 hurdles and 100 hurdles. She also ran on the winning 400-meter relay team. On the boys’ side, Tyreke Thompson won the triple jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
Observer-area Division I boys state champions
Adam Roupas, Providence Day, 300 hurdles
Christian Landis, Providence Day, 3200
Wisdom Asaboro, Covenant Day, shot put
John Archer, Charlotte Country Day, discus
Spencer Wood, Providence Day, triple jump
Marcus Woods, Charlotte Country Day, 100, 200
Worth Hinshaw, Charlotte Latin, 1600
Providence Day 400 relay (Ben Joyner, Adam Roupas, Kelechi Eziri, Olufemi Cole)
Observer-area Division I girls state champions
Mia Biehler, Cannon, discus
Taylor Pouges, Metrolina Christian, long jump
Madeleine Pease, Charlotte Latin, high jump
Charlotte Country Day 3200 relay (Linda Fonville, Clarkson Graham, Kathryn Leighty, Sophie Spada)
Lydia Pinto, Cannon, shot put
Abby Goad, Charlotte Christian, triple jump
Daphne Bogert, Metrolina Christian, pole vault
Falon Spearman, Providence Day, 100 hurdles
Kaia Putman, Charlotte Country Day, 100, 200
Clarkson Graham, Charlotte Country Day, 400
Bryce Menichiella, Charlotte Country Day, 800
Providence Day 800 relay (Reagan Peterson, Camille Hough, Myah Gabriel, Camryn Taylor)
Providence Day 1600 relay (Camryn Taylor, Reagan Peterson, Leah Horwitz, Falon Spearman)
Observer-area Division II boys state champions
Barja Walker, Hickory Grove, 100, 200
Connor Nanney, Gaston Christian, 1600
Isaac Cox, Hickory Grove, 300 hurdles
Observer-area Division III boys state champions
Caleb Coleman, Victory Christian, long jump
Tyreke Thompson, Victory Christian, triple jump, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Willl Miller, Hickory Christian, high jump
Travion Smith, Victory Christian, 100, 200
Mitchell Zammitti, Davidson Day, 1600
Northside Christian 400 relay (Alex Natalenko, Samuel Creek, Chan Park, Malachi Rennix)
Victory Christian 1600 relay (Caleb Coleman, Travion Smith, Kyron Forte, Adarius Erwin)
Bryce Scott, Gaston Day, 400
Observer-area Division III girls state champions
Varvar Papakonstantinou, Victory Christian, discus
Jurnee Coleman, Victory Christian, long jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Inshanae Smith, Victory Christian, high jump, 100
Victory Christian 800 relay (Melanie Charles Chirinos, Assiyah Mitchell, Zoe Gool, Alexander Cameron)
Victory Christian 400 relay (Melanie Charles Chirinos, Assiyah Mitchell, Jurnee Coleman, Inshanae Smith)
Victory Christian 1600 relay (Zaria Gool, Harmony WHite, Alexandra Cameron, Hannah Goodwin)
Portia Shouse, Gaston Day, 200
