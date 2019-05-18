Country Day tennis, Latin lacrosse win NCISAA state titles

Charlotte Country Day’s tennis team won the NCISAA state title Saturday Special to the Observer

▪ Charlotte Country Day whipped Greensboro Day 5-1 in the finals of the N.C. Independent Schools state boys tennis championship.

Country Day won its third straight state championship and the Bucs finished the season unbeaten against N.C. team. Country Day won its 19th state tennis championship and the 18th boys title for head coach Calvin Davis

David Saye (CCDS) def Warren McWhorter (GDS) 6-1,1-0 (ret)

Bennett Turner (CCDS) d. Rett Grewal (GDS) 6-3,4-2

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kaelan Van Cleeff (CCDS) d. Carter McWhorter. (GDS) 6-0, 6-6 (4-2)

Tarun Prakash (CCDS) def Noah Hahn (GDS) 6-0, 6-1

Colter Cox (GDS) d. Johnny Bingham (CCDS) 6-4, 5-1

Michael Smith (CCDS) def Michael Trentini. (GDS) 7-5, 6-4

Grewal / W McWorter(GDS) def Turner / Prakash (CCDS) 8-5

N Jackson / Saye (CCDS) def Hahn /McWhorter (GDS) 8-4

Bingham / Van Cleeff (CCDS) def Cox / D Moule (GDS) 8-5

▪ Charlotte Latin’s girls lacrosse team whipped Raleigh Ravenscroft 17-8 to win the state championship. Gracie Colombo had eight goals and one assist for the winners. Megan Klingenberg had four goals and two assists, and Emily Harrison had six saves.

▪ SouthLake Christian won the Division II boys lacrosse championship, beating Cape Fear Academy 15-12. SouthLake finished the season at 12-4.

▪ Arden Christ School beat Country Day 7-6 in the Division I boys final ending its season at 21-2. Country Day finished at 19-6.

▪ Hickory Christian won the 2A soccer state championship, beating Burlington Christian 2-1. Burlington Christian came into the game 15-0. Hickory Christian ended its season at 15-1.