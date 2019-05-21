Baseball Roundup: Carson, Mooresville, N. Lincoln win baseball openers

China Grove Carson’s high school baseball team Special to the Observer

China Grove Carson took the opening game in its 3A Western Regional baseball championship series Tuesday night, while Mooresville moved within a victory of reaching the 4A state finals for the first time.





Jesse Carson jumped to an early lead and pulled away after Marvin Ridge had narrowed the gap, winning 6-3 in the first game of a best-of-3 series.

Mooresville took the opening in its best-of-3 4A series, beating host Pfafftown Reagan 5-2.

China Grove Carson 6, Marvin Ridge 3: The Chargers (28-2) jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, scoring two runs on errors and two more on RBI hits by Cole Hales and Luke Barringer.

Marvin Ridge (24-6) battled back and closed the gap to 4-3, before Carson added two runs in the fourth inning on RBI singles by Hales and Barringer.

Hales was the winning pitcher, getting his school-record 11th victory of the season. Barringer tied the school single-season RBI record of 35.

The teams play Game 2 at 7 p.m. Thursday at Marvin Ridge.

Mooresville 5, Pfafftown Reagan 2: The visiting Blue Devils (21-9) got their winning run in the top of the fourth inning on a passed ball. Trevor Faulkner and C.J. Boyd had RBI hits for Mooresville. Winning pitcher Justin Poris pitched a complete game.

Game 2 of the 4A Western Regional finals will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mooresville, with the Blue Devils seeking their first state baseball finals berth.

North Lincoln 3, West Lincoln 1: North Lincoln scored twice in the first inning and relied on pitching and defense the rest of the way, winning the 2A Western Regional opener. The Knights (23-5) will play Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at West Lincoln (21-8).

