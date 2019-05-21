Prep Insider Blog
Baseball Roundup: Carson, Mooresville, N. Lincoln win baseball openers
China Grove Carson took the opening game in its 3A Western Regional baseball championship series Tuesday night, while Mooresville moved within a victory of reaching the 4A state finals for the first time.
Jesse Carson jumped to an early lead and pulled away after Marvin Ridge had narrowed the gap, winning 6-3 in the first game of a best-of-3 series.
Mooresville took the opening in its best-of-3 4A series, beating host Pfafftown Reagan 5-2.
China Grove Carson 6, Marvin Ridge 3: The Chargers (28-2) jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, scoring two runs on errors and two more on RBI hits by Cole Hales and Luke Barringer.
Marvin Ridge (24-6) battled back and closed the gap to 4-3, before Carson added two runs in the fourth inning on RBI singles by Hales and Barringer.
Hales was the winning pitcher, getting his school-record 11th victory of the season. Barringer tied the school single-season RBI record of 35.
The teams play Game 2 at 7 p.m. Thursday at Marvin Ridge.
Mooresville 5, Pfafftown Reagan 2: The visiting Blue Devils (21-9) got their winning run in the top of the fourth inning on a passed ball. Trevor Faulkner and C.J. Boyd had RBI hits for Mooresville. Winning pitcher Justin Poris pitched a complete game.
Game 2 of the 4A Western Regional finals will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mooresville, with the Blue Devils seeking their first state baseball finals berth.
North Lincoln 3, West Lincoln 1: North Lincoln scored twice in the first inning and relied on pitching and defense the rest of the way, winning the 2A Western Regional opener. The Knights (23-5) will play Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at West Lincoln (21-8).
